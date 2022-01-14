We tell you what to do with risk in trading

Yes it’s easy - follow our tips! We have prepared a list of recommendations for you 😉

Well, for starters, don’t increase the risk on your own through aggressive bot settings. Veles bots work stably within the basic strategies offered on the platform, do not require strict control and bring a small but constant profit.

Trade with overlapping price changes from 50% and more.

Set the percentage of martingale in the grid of orders from 5% or more. This will result in profits on smaller price bounces. The larger the martingale percentage, the smaller the price bounce needed to make a profit.

Emphasize smaller profit percentages (0.5 - 1%) because a few closed cycles with less than 1% profit is better than one incomplete cycle with a potential profit of 1.5%

In addition to Veles bot tweaks, you should also pay attention to your deposit management 💰 Divide your deposit into parts to trade in different pairs and multiple bots.

Pay attention to reliable cryptocurrencies. If part of the deposit will be for trading such, the profit will be low, but stable and predictable ⬇️

Топ-25 coinmarketcap.com

Something worth allocating to trading a promising cryptocurrency 📈Even if the price changes significantly, you can trade in the other direction until the price returns to close the original trade with a profit.

Here we come to trading pairs 🧐 What should you know about them? Trade pairs should be chosen very carefully.

Choose a well-known cryptocurrency that seems promising and reliable to you.

Don’t focus on cheap and unknown coins. They are more likely to change in price drastically and for a long time.

Don’t ignore bot start filters 👾They are responsible for making sure that bots don’t start buying too early and expensive or selling early and cheap.

To customize the filters we introduced trading signals and indicators:

RSI, CCI, bollinger bands, MACD, EMA. Reflect the relative strength of the trend.

Indicator of trading volume for 24 hours. You should not trade a coin whose trading volume over the last 24 hours is < 500 BTC.

At Veles we care about your profits and try to reduce the probability of any risks by providing ready-made trading strategies, helping you with the configuration of bots and, of course, publishing similar materials with useful tips 💙

Any interaction with the stock exchange carries a certain percentage of risk, but trading with properly configured bots is the easiest way to avoid most problems and mistakes.