Most crypto platforms and exchanges now open full access to their functionality only after at least basic KYC verification. This procedure is required both for user security and for the exchange itself. That is why every crypto enthusiast needs to know how to pass all the necessary checks and what they entail.

What Are Verification and KYC in Crypto

What is verification in simple terms—it is confirmation of your identity on the platform to protect against fraud, money laundering, and other illegal operations. This procedure is called KYC (Know Your Customer).

Why is verification on an exchange needed? Regulated exchanges are obliged to check the user’s identity to comply with laws and ensure trading security. By passing the check, you also gain access to wider functions: the ability to create API keys, increased deposit/withdrawal limits, fiat gateways, P2P trading, and participation in Launchpad campaigns.

What Verification Levels Exist

Exchanges usually offer step‑by‑step verification. On the first level the user only needs to enter name, date of birth, and country of residence—this is the basic verification on the exchange. On subsequent levels you must provide a passport or other identity document and pass a selfie or video check. Advanced levels may include proof of residence and source of funds.

Identity verification on the exchange not only protects the account but also opens access to full work with fiat and large amounts. Without it many features remain unavailable.

What You Need for Verification on Popular Exchanges



To successfully pass the check, most platforms require the same set:

Passport for exchange verification, ID card, or driver’s license

Selfie or video confirming that you are really you

For advanced verification—a document confirming your current address (bank statement, utility bill).

For example, verification on the HTX exchange includes uploading a document and passing a face check. If everything is done correctly, the process takes 10–30 minutes.

Do you need to pay for verification on the exchange? Most popular platforms do not charge for KYC, so it is always free.

Therefore, if someone offers you a quick paid verification on an exchange—this is 100 % fraud.

How to Pass Verification Quickly

On average, passing verification on a crypto exchange can take from a few minutes to a few days. Everything depends on the user’s preparation, the quality of uploaded documents, and the platform’s internal procedures. To keep the process from dragging on, you should know the tricky points that affect speed and success.

Below we analyze in detail how to pass verification on an exchange as quickly as possible and without unnecessary mistakes.

First, prepare all necessary documents in advance.

Most often, an up‑to‑date passport, ID card, or driver’s license is required. Images must be clear, without cropped edges, glare, watermarks, or retouching. A scan is not suitable—exchanges require a live photo taken with a camera.

Second, use only real data.

Name, date of birth, and address must match the document. If there is a discrepancy in one letter or digit, the system will likely reject your request. Therefore, double‑check the data before sending.

The third important condition is good lighting and image quality.

For selfie or video identification, choose a place with natural light. The camera must be clean, the image sharp. If the KYC video asks you to turn your head or read numbers, do it slowly and clearly.

Also make sure you use a stable internet connection. Incomplete file transfer may lead to incorrect data upload and verification refusal.

Fourth follow the exchange’s step‑by‑step instructions.

Most platforms provide hints, indicating photo size requirements and document formats. Ignoring them increases the risk of rejection.

If you are in a hurry, choose a time when the exchange is not overloaded (for example, morning GMT or a weekend). Some platforms use manual checks, and at peak hours KYC may take longer than usual.

Provided you did everything correctly, KYC will pass quickly—from 10 minutes to several hours.

After that, you can immediately start trading, depositing, and withdrawing funds in full, gaining access to extended functionality.

Can You Trade Without Verification in 2025?

More and more platforms require KYC even for basic operations. For example, connecting third‑party platforms like Veles Finance will require mandatory basic verification on the exchange, because API keys are needed to connect trading bots, and the ability to create them appears only after verification.

But on which exchanges is verification not required?

Some centralized platforms allow trading up to a certain limit without KYC, but such possibilities are gradually disappearing. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) like Uniswap, dYdX, and Jupiter still do not require verification.

However, they do not support fiat deposit/withdrawal and work only with cryptocurrencies. The choice of trading venues in crypto is large; everyone will find something suitable. The main thing—use platforms that are convenient and safe for you.

FAQ