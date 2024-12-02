How to top up your ByBit wallet - step-by-step instructions





Bybit provides several options for funding your account, including the use of credit/debit cards, third-party services, fiat currency deposits, and a P2P platform. Let's take a closer look at each of them.

Bybit wallet funding options

There are 4 options available for funding, let's take a closer look at each of them:

Using a credit/debit card

You can purchase cryptocurrency directly using bank cards. To do this:

Open your Bybit account. Go to the “Buy Cryptocurrency” section. Select the “Purchase with credit/debit card” option. Then specify the amount and currency of the purchase. After that, select your service provider and follow the further instructions to complete the transaction.

Note:

- KYC verification is required to complete the transaction.

- Fees and available currencies depend on the deposit option selected.

- Card deposits may not be available in some regions.

Funding via third-party services

Funding your account on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange via third-party services is a convenient way to transfer fiat money into cryptocurrency. This method is relevant for users who face restrictions on bank transfers or are looking for alternative deposit options. Let's consider the process of replenishment through such platforms as Payeer, AdvCash and others, step by step:

Examples of popular services:

AdvCash

Payeer

Mercuryo

MoonPay

These platforms offer fast and secure tools to convert currencies and transfer funds to exchanges, including Bybit.

Step-by-step instructions for depositing via third-party services:

1. Registration on a third-party service

Create an account on the chosen platform (e.g. AdvCash, Payeer).

Pass identity verification, if it is necessary to work with fiat.

2. Authorization on Bybit

Log in to your Bybit account.

Make sure you are KYC-verified to work with fiat deposits and use third-party services.

3. Go to the “Deposit” section

On the Bybit exchange, select the “Buy Cryptocurrency” or “Deposit” tab.

Specify that you want to use a third-party service to deposit.

4. Select the currency and amount

Select the fiat currency you want to use (e.g. rubles, dollars or euros).

Specify the amount you want to deposit.

5. Select a service

Several third-party services are usually available on Bybit, such as:

AdvCash

Payeer

Mercuryo

MoonPay

6. Go to the website of the service

After selecting a service, you will be redirected to its website to complete the transaction. Here:

Enter card details or other data depending on the payment method.

Confirm the transaction.

7. Complete the transfer

After successful payment, the funds will automatically be transferred to your exchange account. This process often takes from a few minutes to an hour.

Features of working with popular services:

AdvCash

Commissions: minimal, within 0.5-1%.

Currency support: RUB, USD, EUR and others.

Speed: funds are credited instantly.

Convenience: integration with Bybit allows you to conduct transactions without additional steps.

Payeer

Commissions: 0.95-2%.

Features: convenient for users who work with multi-currency wallets.

Speed: up to 15 minutes.

Advantage: high level of protection and the ability to exchange different currencies within the platform.

Mercuryo

Commissions: above average - up to 3%.

Features: easy to use, but verification is required.

Speed: instant transfers.

Convenience: support for over 40 fiat currencies.

MoonPay

Commissions: 2-3.5%, depends on the amount transferred.

Supports currencies: EUR, USD, GBP and others.

Advantages: allows you to use bank cards and Apple Pay.

Speed: instant crediting.

Note: Commissions and limits depend on the selected service.

Funding via fiat deposit

It is possible to make a deposit in fiat currency and then exchange it for cryptocurrency:

Go to the “Assets” section, then to “Deposit”. Select the desired fiat currency for the deposit. Complete the transaction as instructed.

Note:

- Account verification will be required for this method.

- From time to time, exchanges restrict fiat currency deposits.

Buying cryptocurrency using Bestchange

Step-by-step instructions on how to deposit Bybit via BestChange:

1. Register on Bybit

2. Determine which cryptocurrency you want to use for funding

Select the cryptocurrency you will be transferring to Binance.

3. Go to the BestChange website

4. Customize your search options for the exchanger

On the left side of the “Giving” column, select a payment method, for example:

Bank card (Sberbank, Tinkoff, VTB, etc.).

Electronic wallets (QIWI, Payeer, etc.).

Cash.

In the “Receive” column, select the cryptocurrency you want to send to Binance (for example, USDT TRC-20).

BestChange will show a list of exchangers working with your request, organized by exchange rate.

5. Select the exchanger that suits your needs

Pay attention to:

Exchange rate (the lower, the more favorable).

Reserves (so that the amount is enough for your replenishment).

Rating and reviews (prefer exchangers with positive ratings and reviews).

Speed of transaction processing.

6. Go to the site of the selected exchanger

Click on the exchanger from the list and BestChange will redirect you to its official website.

7. Specify Bybit details

Open Bybit personal cabinet.

Go to “Wallet” → “Wallet Overview” → “Deposit”.

Select a cryptocurrency (for example, USDT).

Specify the network (for example, TRC-20).

Copy the exchange address of your wallet.

8. Complete the transaction on the exchanger's website

Enter the amount to be exchanged.

Enter the Bybit cryptocurrency wallet address copied earlier.

Fill in the payment details (card, wallet, etc.).

Confirm the operation.

9. Wait for the transaction to be completed

After successful payment, the exchanger will send the crypto assets to your Bybit wallet address. This process can take from a few minutes to an hour depending on the network load level and the conditions of the exchanger.

Buying cryptocurrency via P2P

Bybit exchange's P2P platform allows you to buy cryptocurrency from other users:

Go to the “P2P trading” section. Select a suitable listing for purchase (payment method, currency, amount) Transfer fiat funds to the buyer to his payment details. Wait for payment confirmation and receive your cryptocurrency.

Note: There are no transaction fees on the P2P platform, while there may be fees charged by the payment means used.

Transferring between your exchange accounts

After funding the account with cryptocurrency, the funds will be transferred to the Funding Account in the Assets section, from there they can be transferred to the Unified Trading Account, to do this you need to go to the Transfer tab, select the required account, coin and amount.

What are the commissions and limits on the Bybit exchange?

Commissions on Bybit depend on the chosen deposit and trading method:

Trading Commissions: For spot trading, the maker's commission is 0.10% and the taker's commission is 0.10%.

Deposit and withdrawal fees: Vary from the blockchain used and are fixed for any amount.

Limits: Deposit and withdrawal limits are determined by the account verification level and the selected method (see table).

Conclusion

Bybit provides a variety of methods for funding the account, thus allowing you to choose the most convenient and favorable option. Before making transactions, it is recommended to know the current fees and limits, as well as to undergo identity verification for access to all the functionality and security of operations.

FAQ

1. Do I need to undergo verification to fund my Bybit account?

Verification is not required for cryptocurrency deposits. However, verification may be required to deposit fiat currencies and use some services.

2. How much are the commissions charged when depositing from a bank card?

Commissions in this case will depend not on the exchange, but on the chosen service provider and may vary. More detailed information about commissions can be found on the order page before confirming the transaction.

3. What are the limits on the Bybit exchange to fund my account?

Limits exist and depend on the level of account verification and the chosen deposit method. For full familiarization, you can refer to the current information on the official Bybit page.

4. How long does it take to process a deposit?

The deposit period will depend on the method you have chosen. Cryptocurrency deposits are usually credited after the required number of online confirmations, while fiat deposits can take a few minutes to a few days to process.

5. Is it safe to deposit funds with Bybit?

Bybit applies modern security measures to ensure the safety and protection of user funds. However, it is recommended to follow general security rules: use two-factor authentication, check the authenticity of websites and be alert to phishing attacks.