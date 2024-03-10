How to withdraw money from Hamster via OKX exchange

Withdrawing game coins to your wallet in Telegram

Coins earned in games are becoming a relevant part of the cryptocurrency world. Players are increasingly faced with the need to withdraw them to various wallets, including Telegram. To do this, there are several convenient and safe ways, which we will consider in detail below.

Creating a Telegram wallet

The first step to withdraw game coins such as Hamster is to create a Telegram wallet. To do this, you can use a built-in bot to manage your cryptocurrencies. For example, there is a Wallet bot that is integrated into Telegram and allows users to manage their assets right inside the messenger.

To create a wallet:

Find the appropriate bot (e.g. @wallet). Launch it and follow the instructions to create a new wallet. Once your wallet is created, you will receive a unique address to which you can transfer game coins.

This process takes only a few minutes and is a very convenient solution for those who actively use Telegram.

Withdrawing Hamster to your Telegram wallet (instructions)

To withdraw Hamster coins from the gaming platform to your Telegram wallet, you need to take a few steps:

Open your game account and find the “Airdrop” section. Specify your Telegram wallet, which was created earlier. Enter the amount to withdraw and confirm the transaction. Wait for the transaction to be confirmed, which can take from a few minutes to an hour, depending on the network load.

After that, your coins will appear on your Telegram wallet and you will be able to dispose of them at your discretion.

Transferring coins to a cryptocurrency exchange

Once the coins are in your Telegram wallet, they can be transferred to a cryptocurrency exchange for trading or further exchange for real money.

Registering on OKX exchange

OKX is one of the popular exchanges that supports many cryptocurrencies, including HMSTR. To get started on the exchange, you need to register:

Go to the official OKX website.

Click on the “Register” button and provide your email and password.

Confirm your registration using the link sent to your email.

After that, you will be able to log in to your personal account and set up two-factor authentication for enhanced security.

Creating a wallet for HMSTR on OKX

After registration, you will need to create a wallet for HMSTR on the OKX exchange:

Log in to your OKX account and go to the “Wallets” section. Find the HMSTR coin in the list of supported assets and select “Create Wallet”. The exchange will generate a unique address for Hamster coins for you to use when transferring.

This address will be your personal wallet on the OKX exchange, through which you can manage your coins.

Transferring coins from Telegram to an exchange

Now that you have an exchange address, you can transfer Hamster coins from your Telegram wallet to OKX:

Open your Telegram wallet and select Hamster Coins. Click “Send” and enter the wallet address generated on OKX. Confirm the transaction.

The transaction may take some time, depending on the network and blockchain load. Once it is completed, the coins will be available in your OKX exchange account.

Selling Hamster on the exchange

Once the Hamster coins have been transferred to the OKX exchange, you can sell them:

Go to the “Trade” section and select a pair with Hamster (e.g. Hamster/USDT). Specify the number of coins you want to sell and the price. Confirm the sale and wait for the transaction to complete.

Now you will have funds in a stable currency (e.g. USDT) in your account, which can be withdrawn from the exchange.

Withdrawing funds from OKX

After selling HMSTR coins on the OKX exchange, users can withdraw funds in several ways: to another exchange or through a P2P platform.

To another exchange

Go to the “Wallet” section on OKX. Select the asset you want to withdraw (e.g. USDT if HMSTR tokens were sold). Enter the wallet address on the other exchange and confirm the transfer.

This process takes some time, but is quite reliable.

Withdrawal via P2P

To use this method of withdrawal you need to sell tokens on the spot market of the exchange for USDT. Only then you will have the opportunity to sell the assets on the P2P market.

Withdrawing through a P2P platform is an alternative if you want to exchange cryptocurrency directly with other users:

Go to a P2P platform inside OKX. Find a suitable offer to buy your cryptocurrency. Make the transaction and wait to receive your funds.

This is a convenient and often fast way to withdraw funds, especially if you need to exchange cryptocurrency urgently.

Hamster Withdrawal to Trust Wallet

Besides OKX, you can withdraw Hamster coins to other wallets such as Trust Wallet. This wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and gives you the ability to store and manage your assets.

Create a wallet in Trust Wallet. Find your wallet address for HMSTR. Transfer coins from a gaming platform or exchange to this address.

Trust Wallet provides a user-friendly interface and high security for managing cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

Withdrawing Hamster coins from gaming platforms via Telegram and their subsequent sale on the exchange is a simple and safe process. First, you create a wallet in Telegram, then the coins are transferred to the exchange, where they can be sold and withdrawn in various ways. The right approach to each stage guarantees you successful transactions and the ability to effectively manage your assets.

Take into account the fact that the listing of Hamster Kombat is the biggest event in the cryptocurrency sector. The exchange’s servers are most likely to be overloaded and it will take some time to be able to fully utilize the exchange’s functionality again.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the exchange rate on the listing be the same as it was on the pre-market?

The answer to this question is not and cannot be. Cryptocurrency asset price rates are always accompanied by a moment of randomness, which means that the price can be both much higher than the pre-market price and vice versa.

2. How to launch a crypto wallet in Telegram?

To launch a wallet, type @Wallet in your search. This is the only crypto wallet that belongs to the Telegram messenger. After launching the wallet, fill in the required data and the wallet is created in literally a minute.

3. I have HMSTR tokens, but I don’t want to sell them, how can I properly dispose of them?

There is a possibility that your tokens do not just lie around, but bring you passive income. The Veles automated trading platform has developed a spot-short strategy, where you can trade on the downside of the spot market. Read the details of this strategy in the article.