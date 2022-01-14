I'd like to know how much it costs.

What about the money? 🧐

Well, let’s try to make it quick and clear: we have no subscription fees or hidden charges. What’s our benefit then? We charge a commission. 💸 But it’s not so terrible. Only 20% and only from the profit you get when trading bot 👾

Let’s use examples to make it even clearer. Let’s imagine that you made a trade and earned 1$, so from your account in Veles will be deducted 0.20 cents.

But suddenly the cards were lucky, and for a month you earned a cosmically much 😱 And that 20% of this good to give us? Of course not. We won’t charge you more than $50 per calendar month. This means that the write-off, at the rate of 20% of each profitable trade, will occur until $50 is accumulated. When the limit is reached, the commission will stop until the 1st day of the new month. For each type of trade (currently there are 3 types of trade: SPOT, Futures USDT-M, Futures Coin-M).)

But how can you charge a commission if you don’t have access to withdrawal from my exchange account? 👀

Nothing complicated here either. The bot trades the balance from your exchange account. All earned profit also flies to your exchange account. Veles does not have access to withdrawal of funds from your account on the exchange, so to withdraw the commission we use the internal balance of the account on the Veles platform. From there the commission is deducted every time the bot receives a profit 💰

What if I don’t refill Veles? 😈

There is no mystery here. Even if you do not replenish the balance, the bot continues to work, it closes profitable trades, and therefore the commission is deducted - the account balance becomes negative. From this moment, you, dear friend, have 2 days to replenish your balance and continue using our service. By the way, during these 2 days you will not have any restrictions in the work of Veles. 👌🏻

If on the 3rd day the balance will not be replenished, the account will go to the state “Suspended”, and bots will stop working ☹️.

Okay, but how to refill?

You can replenish your balance on our platform in any convenient way and for any amount via BE20 or TRC20 network. All deposits are automatically converted to $ for convenient balance display. In the nearest future we plan to add a way to deposit by credit cards 😉 😉

What do we have in the end? In Veles we earn together. And the better Veles bots work, the higher profit not only for you, but also for us ✨