July 2026 | Monthly Results with Veles

July was the month we completely rebuilt our strategy testing system and opened access to multi-pair trading — the Veles team continues to expand the toolkit for those seeking profitable approaches in any market.

Read more about this and other July news below.

Veles Statistics for July

Trading volume: $256M

$256M Total user profit: $716K

$716K Record day: $41.5K

$41.5K Closed trades: 1.30M

1.30M Backtests calculated: 2.31M

Key Events of July

1. New Backtest Plans

We completely reworked our pricing system and put together the most effective sets of solutions for Veles users.

The limit is now measured not in the number of runs, but in years of analysis, spent based on actual usage: for example, a backtest on 1 pair over 5 years uses 5 years, while a Market Scan on 10 pairs over 1 year uses 10 years.

Four plans for any task:

Free — get to know the platform.

Starter ($15/mo) — a basic set for regular testing.

Pro ($29/mo) — extended capabilities for active users.

Quant ($69/mo, previously $99) — large-scale strategy optimization with parameter tuning, Market Scan, and (coming soon) genetic and AI optimization.

2. Market Scan Release

We launched early access for a limited group of users.

Now you can test a multi-pair bot across an entire set of coins at once and see how the strategy performs at the portfolio level: total profit, maximum drawdown, and each pair’s contribution.

The interface will highlight the best combinations — just pick the coins and launch the bot in one click.

3. Referral Season

We launched a contest where you can win a prize simply for inviting friends to Veles. Anyone can win — whether you have a thousand referrals or none yet.

Three categories:

“Absolute Leader”

“Best Breakthrough”

“First Start”

Winners in each category receive 200 USDT and a Starter subscription for a friend.

4. New “Community” Bot Category

A dedicated section has appeared in the showcase featuring strategies created and used by platform members. Now you can see how others trade, borrow ideas as a foundation, and build your own approach based on other traders’ experience.

5. “Strategy Race” Results

Also in July, we announced the winners of the “Backtests 2.0: Strategy Race” contest across all four coins (BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE) — congratulations to the winners!

6. Profit Auto-Reinvestment

We’ve added the ability to automatically return a portion of the NET profit from each profitable trade back into the bot’s deposit. Subsequent trades then open with an increased deposit, and the strategy grows along with the results.

Here’s how it works:

Enable reinvestment in the “Deposit” section. Set a percentage — up to 50% for futures, up to 100% for spot. After each closed profitable trade, the bot’s deposit will increase.

For example: a bot deposit of $1,000 with 20% reinvestment. If a trade closes with a NET profit of $50, the bot’s deposit increases by $10. The next trades then open with a deposit of $1,010.

Reinvestment does not affect losing trades.

What’s Next

The Veles team continues working to ensure algorithmic trading brings you steady profit and maximum enjoyment from the platform. More major updates are coming soon. Update our apps on App Store and Google Play to be among the first to test everything new! See you in the next report, and green PNL to everyone!