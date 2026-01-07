June 2026 | Monthly Recap with Veles

While the crypto market was trending downward, our users continued to trade profitably. Meanwhile, we released the biggest update in Veles history, taking algorithmic trading to a whole new level!

Read more about these and other June highlights below.

Veles Stats for June

Trading volume: $350M

$350M Total user profit: $979K

$979K Record day: $79.0K

$79.0K Closed trades: 1.58M

1.58M Backtests calculated: 1.88M

June Highlights

1. Flexible Indicators

Combine any indicators, set custom timeframes, and run the most unconventional strategies.

Flexible Indicators is a full-fledged condition builder where you decide how and by what logic your bot operates. The most significant update in Veles history.

Now you can:

Combine any indicators with each other. Entry and exit conditions from any available tools in any combination.

Set custom timeframes. Any time interval starting from 1 minute: 7m, 13m, 23h, and any others tailored to your strategy. The list of timeframes has also been significantly expanded: 2m, 10m, 30m, 2h, 3h, 1w, 1h, 3m.

Use condition groups with “OR” logic. The bot opens and closes positions if at least one of the condition groups is triggered.

Choose new types of relationships between indicators. Crosses from below, crosses from above, greater than or less than.

Now you decide the logic behind your bot’s operation: fine-tune entries with more precision, react to the market more flexibly, and test exclusive configurations that simply weren’t possible before.

The new functionality is available to all Veles users completely free of charge.

We’re also in the middle of the “Backtests 2.0: Strategy Race” contest — where you can compete on the quality of your trading strategies and win USDT prizes. Hurry to take part, the contest runs until July 9th. Anyone can compete for the prizes!

2. Veles Trading Terminal

Automated and manual trading are now available in one place.

Want to try it among the first? Submit your ID.

3. Full-Year Backtests on Hyperliquid

Test strategies over a longer historical period and launch bots with maximum precision.

4. New Indicators

We’ve added Bollinger BandWidth, Scheduled Trading, Ehlers SuperSmoother, Stochastic RSI, and Ichimoku Cloud. You can find full details on these indicators in our help center.

What’s Next

The Veles team continues to work tirelessly to make algorithmic trading bring you not only consistent profit, but also maximum enjoyment from using the platform. We’re already preparing several major updates that we’ll be presenting very soon. Go ahead and update our apps on the App Store and Google Play to personally try out all the June updates! See you in the next recap, and here’s to green PNL for everyone!