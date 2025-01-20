The MELANIA token captured widespread attention within minutes, thanks to its unique narrative and growth potential. This article delves into the key aspects of the memecoin, including its listing details, token distribution, associated risks, and the exchanges where $MELANIA can be purchased.

MELANIA Launch Announcement

The launch of MELANIA cryptocurrency created a sensation among crypto enthusiasts and even those who had never interacted with cryptocurrencies before. The memecoin, built on the Solana blockchain, was announced on the night of January 19-20, 2025. It immediately garnered interest from investors and the broader crypto community. According to the developers, the coin will be used in innovative decentralized applications, and its tokenomics are designed for long-term value growth.

Community Reaction to MELANIA’s Launch

The crypto community’s response to MELANIA’s launch was overwhelming. Within minutes, the token reached a market capitalization of $1 billion and accumulated over 10,000 holders. Users began purchasing and transferring Solana, required for buying the memecoin, from centralized exchanges to decentralized exchanges (DEX). The surge in activity caused significant strain on the Solana blockchain, leading some exchanges to temporarily suspend withdrawals in the network.

MELANIA, dubbed “the memecoin from Melania Trump,” was initially available only on decentralized platforms. This exclusivity caused heavy traffic and transaction delays on both the Solana blockchain and DEX platforms. Many rushed to seize the opportunity, driven in part by the recent success of Donald Trump’s memecoin, launched just a day earlier. Trump’s token reached a peak market cap of $15 billion within two days and was listed on major centralized platforms, including Robinhood.

MELANIA Token Distribution

The tokenomics of MELANIA emphasize fair distribution and long-term project sustainability:

Total supply: 1 billion tokens.

Allocation: 35%: Team and developers (tokens vested over one year). 20%: Financial reserve for project development. 20%: Community incentives and partnerships. 15%: Public allocation for market purchases. 10%: Exchange listings and liquidity.



Exchanges Hosting MELANIA Listings

The listing of MELANIA is planned on major platforms. Several centralized exchanges have already announced their support for the token:

This list is likely to expand as the token gains traction.

How to Prepare for MELANIA’s Listing

To successfully participate in trading and buying MELANIA, follow these steps:

Register: Create an account on one of the exchanges supporting MELANIA. Verify Your Identity: Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures to increase transaction limits. Deposit Funds: Add cryptocurrency to your wallet or exchange fiat currency for crypto to buy the token. Set Notifications: Enable alerts for trading start times to buy the tokens at favorable prices. Many exchanges display countdowns on their websites and apps.

Where to Buy MELANIA

As of January 20, 2025, MELANIA is available for purchase on the following platforms:

MEXC: A centralized exchange offering low trading fees and advanced tools.

Decentralized platforms (DEX) in the Solana ecosystem.

Solana wallets such as Phantom and Backpack, among others.

Risks to Consider

Investing in MELANIA, like any cryptocurrency, carries certain risks:

Volatility: The token price may experience significant fluctuations, especially during the first few days of trading.

Regulatory Restrictions: Some countries may impose limitations on trading.

Lack of Information: Early-stage projects may not disclose all development details.

Security: Using unverified platforms to purchase tokens could lead to financial losses.

It is advised to thoroughly research the project and assess the risks before investing in the tokens.

Conclusion

The memecoins MELANIA and TRUMP, launched by Melania and Donald Trump, have created a new and rapidly growing narrative in the crypto industry. While it is too early to judge the long-term success of these tokens, keeping an eye on their development might present lucrative opportunities. If you plan to invest in MELANIA, prepare in advance by choosing the right trading platform and evaluating potential risks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When is the MELANIA listing?

The listing is scheduled for January 20, 2025, on several centralized platforms.

2. Which exchanges will support MELANIA?

Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX, and others.

3. What will be the starting price of the token on centralized exchanges?

The initial price is expected to be around $11–$12, similar to its DEX price, depending on demand.

4. Which blockchain is $MELANIA built on?

The memecoin is launched on the Solana blockchain, one of the most promising and fast-growing platforms.

5. What risks are associated with buying MELANIA?

Volatility, lack of detailed project plans, and potential regulatory issues are the main risks.