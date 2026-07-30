Coming soon: Veles’ new partner — BloFin exchange

Good news for those who trade on BloFin or are considering this platform: soon, Veles trading bots will also be available here. We are already working on the technical integration, and in the near future BloFin will join the list of available exchanges for automating your strategies.

Why BloFin is an interesting choice

BloFin offers trading and withdrawals without mandatory identity verification — a rare option among major platforms, most of which closed this opportunity back in 2024. This is especially convenient for users who value privacy and want minimum bureaucracy when joining an exchange.

At the same time, BloFin does not fall behind market leaders in terms of trading conditions: futures with leverage up to 150x and low fees (0.02% for makers and 0.06% for takers).

Active traders also have access to flexible margin modes, copy trading, and a fairly wide selection of trading pairs — meaning the foundation for algorithmic trading here is quite solid.

Bonuses and a bot selection are already being prepared

When BloFin is connected, Veles users will receive attractive bonuses — we will reveal the details closer to the launch.

At the same time, our team has already started working on a separate selection of trading bots designed specifically for BloFin’s mechanics and volatility. We take the exchange’s specifics into account to offer strategies that actually work effectively in its conditions rather than simply being transferred from other platforms.

The BloFin integration is an important step for those who value flexibility in choosing an exchange and want to automate trading without unnecessary restrictions. Follow Veles announcements so you don’t miss the launch and can be among the first to get access to bots and bonuses.