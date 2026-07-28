Referral Season: invite friends and earn rewards

Veles launches “Referral Season”. You can get a prize simply by inviting friends to trade together with you — and everyone has a real chance to win. Both a large blogger with thousands of followers and someone bringing their first-ever referral.

Usually, the same people win contests like this — large partners with an established audience. Others have little motivation because catching up with the top participants in a couple of weeks is impossible. Because of this, most users who could bring friends simply do not participate.

That is exactly why we built the season around three independent categories. You compete not against everyone at once, but against those who are in equal conditions with you: leaders compete with leaders, growing participants with growing participants, and newcomers with newcomers.

What can you win?

The contest is held in three categories, and each has its own winner.

Absolute Leader — the person who brought the most active friends. Open to everyone without restrictions.

Best Breakthrough — the person who grew the most compared to their usual results.

First Start — for those who had no active invited friends before the contest; the winner is the person who brought the most friends.

Prize for winning each category:

200 real USDT — for you, the winner

Starter subscription — for your friend

One participant can receive only one main prize. If a newcomer wins both “Absolute Leader” and “First Start” at the same time, the “First Start” reward goes to the next participant — so more people can receive prizes.

How to participate?

Submit the participation form. Create a referral link in your personal account (or use an existing one). Invite friends to Veles. Your friend registers through your link and makes their first trade — you are in the game. After that, all you need to do is invite more friends and track your results.

The same rules for counting invited users apply to all participants:

A unique invited friend who registered through your referral link counts.

The friend must register during the contest and complete their first trade.

Both registration and the first trade must happen during the season period.

A simple registration without a first trade does not count.

How are winners determined?

Winners are determined not only by the absolute number of invited friends, but also by growth compared to the starting point — so the competition is not only for large partners.

In “Absolute Leader” and “First Start” — by the number of active friends.

In “Best Breakthrough” — by the percentage of growth compared to your baseline. The baseline is calculated as the median result of your previous three-week periods, and the season result is compared with it over the same time window. To qualify for the category, you need a non-zero baseline and at least three active friends above it.

In case of a tie in “Best Breakthrough”, the absolute increase is considered first, followed by the trading volume of invited friends; in “First Start” — the trading volume of invited friends. Volume is used only as an additional criterion: otherwise, one large participant could determine the entire ranking.

Timeline

The season started on July 27 and will last until August 16. The earlier you start inviting friends, the more time you will have to achieve a result. Winners will be announced after the season ends.

Why inviting friends to Veles is doubly beneficial

In many services, you receive a one-time bonus for inviting a friend.

The Veles referral program works differently. You receive up to 30% of the invited user’s fees — and these payments continue for as long as they trade. There are no time limits: your referrals remain yours forever. This is one of the most generous programs on the market.

During “Referral Season”, every invited friend works for you twice: they bring continuous referral income that does not end with the contest, and at the same time bring you closer to a prize in one of the three categories. And your friend receives a Starter subscription if you win.

All statistics about your referrals — how many you brought and how much you earned — are available in the “Referrals” section of your personal account.

FAQ

1. Who can participate? Any Veles user who has a referral link. “Absolute Leader” is open to everyone; “Best Breakthrough” and “First Start” are for those who meet the requirements of their category.

2. What counts as an active friend? A unique invited friend who registered through your link during the contest and completed their first trade during the season period.

3. Do registrations without a trade count? No. The friend must complete their first trade — only then will they count.

4. Can I win multiple categories at once? One participant receives only one main prize. If you qualify to win in two categories, one will be assigned to you, and the second reward will go to the next participant in the leaderboard.

5. How is “Best Breakthrough” calculated? Growth = (season result − baseline) / baseline × 100%. The baseline is the median of your previous three-week periods. You need a non-zero baseline and at least three active friends above it.

6. Do regular referral payouts continue during the season? Yes, as always. The contest does not cancel referral rewards — it adds extra prizes on top.

7. When will the winners be announced? After the season ends — on August 16.

8. Are there any restrictions? Organizers reserve the right not to count results in cases of artificial boosting, fake registrations, or attempts to bypass the contest mechanics. The season is built around real invitations of real friends.