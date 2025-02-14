The Veles team has conducted a comprehensive testing and update of the settings presented in the Veles ready bots showcase.

Attached to the description of the bots are backtesting results for a period of 1 year. We have also attached recommendations on how to optimally apply these settings in real trading.

Before launching it is recommended to perform backtesting for the last weeks to check their efficiency in the current market situation.

In case of a negative market mood, it is recommended to refrain from using them until the market recovers.

Assets set for bot work are selected by CoinMarketCap capitalization top. The settings are suitable for working on any exchange, but they are created exclusively for a specific coin.

What to do to avoid liquidation?

Do not run bots for the entire deposit - allocate a small part of the total balance. We recommend to use no more than 30% of available funds for all bots (taking into account leverage too). The remaining amount is necessary to maintain the position.

When trading a bot with a stop-loss, calculate its value relative to your balance. One stop-loss should account for no more than 1% of the total amount on your account. To find out the cost of a stop loss in the bot settings, click on the “Preview” button, where its cost will be shown. Another way is to backtest the strategy for the selected period and find a trade with a loss.

One way to avoid liquidation is manual averaging, but this technique is not recommended for beginners.

You can also avoid drawdowns by using the technique of manually closing positions on the exchange before shedding.

1. $1 TOP Bot

Description: The bot is designed for educational purposes only, to learn the mechanisms of the market and the platform. Leverage x6 gives the opportunity to open trades with a minimum amount. Stop Loss is set.

Signals: moderate

2. Min Dep Bot

Description: Bot for a small balance of 50 USDT with x2 leverage. Instantly enters a trade at market price using the “Price > 0” filter. In subsequent order additions it uses the signal averaging function, which allows it to stay in the market and gain position efficiently.

Signals: frequent

3. 1 Ord + Stop Loss

Description:

A single order and stop loss bot designed for a small balance of 100 USDT with x2 leverage. A combination of MRC indicators on different timeframes is used to enter a trade. The algorithm provides the function of additional closing of a losing trade on the indicator signal (there is no minimum PnL in Profit), which helps to reduce possible losses from the set stop-loss.

Signals: frequent

4. RSI Grid

Description: A bot with a wide grid of orders, placing orders in 20% overlap. For entry it uses the signal of the combination of RSI indicators on the junior and senior timeframe.

Signals: moderate

5. BNB Miner

Description: A spot bot for earning BNB, which can be used to get discounts on commissions on Binance. A deposit of 300 USDT is set for trading. For optional trade averaging you need to have 600 USDT at your disposal, which in case of drawdown you need to divide into two manual averages.

Signals: rare

6. BTC Spot

Description: A spot bot with a short overlap grid of 11%. It uses a number of trend indicators and the Donchian channel indicator on the lower timeframes to increase the frequency of entry. Closes the deal on the signal of the RSI indicator on oversold.

Signals: frequent

7. Fast Start Bot

Description: Bot for a balance of 1000 USDT without leverage. Instantly enters a trade at the market price using the “Price > 0” filter. The averaging process involves 5 orders that receive a signal from an indicator that evaluates the buying pressure on the asset.

Signals: frequent

The settings presented in the selection are of an introductory nature and should not be taken as a direct guide to action or a financial recommendation.