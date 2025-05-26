Solana is one of the most sought-after and fastest blockchains, it is rapidly continuing to gain popularity in the crypto world despite its previous difficulties. With high transaction speeds and minimal fees, the Solana ecosystem has become an ideal platform for many types of trading, including algorithmic trading. More and more traders are looking to automate trades on this blockchain and this is where Solana trading bots come into the picture.

What Solana is

It is a blockchain capable of processing thousands of transactions per second while providing decentralization and security. Unlike Ethereum, where commissions can eat up a significant portion of profits, in the Solana ecosystem the transaction fee is a fraction of a cent. What is Solana good for? Speed, scalability and an active developer community. These are the qualities that make the platform ideal for fast cryptocurrency trading and running a Solana bot.

Why you need Solana trading bots

In conditions of almost constant and increased volatility, manual trading becomes insufficiently effective. A bot is an automated assistant that opens and closes trades according to predefined algorithms. What does a trading bot do? It removes the need to monitor the market around the clock, reacts to signals instantly and executes the strategy in a disciplined manner. All you need to do is to set the parameters and enable the bot. It is an ideal option for those who want to earn without spending all their free time on charts, analyzing and waiting.

If you haven't worked with automated strategies before, launching the bot is as easy as possible. Veles offers detailed instructions, and if necessary, you can contact support - specialists will help you connect the API, select settings for a particular trading pair and customize the bot's parameters. Also, when registering you can get a $5 bonus for using bots and other features.

Popular types of bots for Solana

The most popular among traders are DCA-bots and GRID-bots. Let's take a closer look at their functionality.

DCA and GRID bots

Veles' DCA bots are intelligent tools that work directly with CEX via API and build an average entry or exit strategy.

DCA-bots are based on the principle of Dollar Cost Averaging, or price averaging. This means that the bot does not make a transaction for the whole amount at once, but divides it into parts and places orders with a specified time or price step. This approach allows you to avoid buying at an unfavorable rate at peak times and mitigate risks associated with short-term volatility.

When connecting to the exchange via API, the user selects a trading pair, in our case - SOL/USDT and customizes all the bot parameters in the Veles interface for his trading strategy. The system provides a flexible choice: how many orders should be placed, what interval between them, whether the volume of each purchase will be fixed or it should dynamically change depending on the market situation. All bot management takes place in your personal cabinet - without the need to manually place orders on the exchange itself and participate in the trading process.

The Veles platform supports the largest CEX exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io and BingX. After connecting API keys, which grant only trading rights (no withdrawals), the bot is able to automatically place and remove orders, track Solana exchange rates, read volumes, stack depth, and make decisions on the averaging algorithm and other specified parameters.

Unlike trading on Solana DEX, the bot can work faster and more accurately on centralized platforms due to centralized execution and high liquidity. This is especially true for assets such as SOL, where fluctuations can occur within seconds. For example, if the price drops sharply, the bot can accelerate purchases and close all limit orders, turning them into market orders if the strategy settings allow it.

Veles infrastructure ensures a stable connection to the exchange and uninterrupted operation of the bot 24/7. Even if the user closes the interface or turns off the device, the bot will continue executing the strategy on the server side. This is quite important in conditions when the price of Solana can change dramatically and the bot must react instantly. And as we know, this happens very often in the crypto market due to news background or actions of major players.

A separate advantage is that the user always retains control over the assets, as the funds are stored on CEX, and the bot only manages orders through a secure API interface. If necessary, trading can be paused or parameters can be changed in one click - Veles allows flexible adaptation to changes in the market, as well as analyzing the effectiveness of each trade using built-in statistics.

In contrast to DCA-bots, there are GRID-bots that build a trading grid: they place a series of limit orders above and below the current price. The idea is to make money on every price movement within a given range. However, in practice, such a strategy on Solana shows itself far from the best side. The main problem of GRID-bots is their complete dependence on market flatness. As soon as the price goes out of the range, the bot ceases to be effective. It either stays with unclosed positions or starts working at a loss.

You should also keep in mind that GRID-bots require constant intervention. They do not adapt well to trends and are not able to rebuild without manual intervention. In an uptrend, a bot can sell out an asset cheaply, and in a downtrend, it can buy up a falling instrument with no chance of a quick exit. With the fast trading of cryptocurrency that Solana supports, this volatility makes GRID bots unsuitable for most scenarios. They are more complicated to set up, and errors in parameters can lead to massive losses.

Thus, despite the popularity of GRID-bots, it is the DCA-bots on Solana that offer significant trading advantages. They are suitable for both experienced traders and beginners, allow to enter the market efficiently and avoid large account drawdowns.

How to start trading Solana?

The best solution for any level of trader is to trade Solana using the Veles trading bot.

First, you need to create an account on the official Veles website. Registration takes no more than a couple of minutes, and for it you can get a bonus, which will come in handy for the first trading sessions. After logging in to your personal account, you get to the bot control panel. Next, it is important to choose a centralized exchange on which you trade, for example, Binance or Bybit. The system will prompt you to enter API keys created on your exchange so that the bot can access order placement. The keys must be trading rights only, with no withdrawal options, which keeps your assets safe.

Once the connection is complete, you can move on to launching the bot. You select the SOL/USDT trading pair, specify the desired transaction volume, the step between purchases or sales, the number of orders, the mode of partial or full averaging. The Veles interface allows you to flexibly configure the strategy, including behavior in case of sharp market movements. You can set time parameters, for example, to have the bot buy Solana every hour, day or after a certain price change.

Once launched, the bot works completely autonomously - it does not require constant attention. All the trades it makes can be viewed in the transaction history and analyzed using the built-in analytics. If the market changes, you can change the bot's parameters at any time, stop it or start a new one with different settings. Additionally, the interface offers recommendations, ready-made templates for trading and Solana bot marketplace developed by the platform's experts. This is especially convenient for beginners who are just learning the market.

This approach allows you to participate in the Solana cryptocurrency marketplace without constantly monitoring charts. Thanks to the high speed, low commission in the Solana ecosystem and Veles' technicality, you get a tool that can adapt to any market situation. This is the perfect solution for those who appreciate Solana's trading automation, want to earn even in sideways movements and save personal time.

What is the future of Solana?

As for the future of the Solana blockchain. Despite the difficulties of 2022, when opinion leaders literally “buried” the blockchain, the ecosystem has recovered, is one of the fastest growing, in-demand and now attracts not only traders, but also developers, NFT projects, DeFi protocols. Many will ask: Where is solana used? Everywhere where speed is important: from gaming platforms to automated trading. And where is it better to buy Solana? On exchanges with good liquidity. These are the solutions preferred by crypto exchange bots working through APIs.

If you want to test Solana trading automation, starting with Veles bot is a smart move. It combines convenience, manufacturability, and flexibility, which means it opens the way to profitable trading on the cutting-edge blockchain.