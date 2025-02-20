The Solana blockchain has always been a sought-after cryptocurrency platform for users. It is one of the leaders in terms of number and speed of transactions, and has recently become even busier due to memcoin fever. However, just like other blockchains, Solana has all the same problems with scalability and high network load. It is these and many other problems that the new Layer 2 solution - Solaxy - will help solve.

Solaxy - project overview

The creators position their Solaxy project as an evolution in Layer 2 technology that provides extensive customization, efficiency and performance. It neutralizes Solana's pain points: network congestion, failed transactions, and scalability limitations, while enhancing Solana's strengths. Solaxy's main mission is to provide users with convenient tools for financial transactions, staking and exchanging cryptoassets with low fees and high transaction speeds.

The project utilizes a modern Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, making it environmentally sustainable compared to traditional blockchains. The Solaxy ecosystem plans to launch various products including its own decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT platform and smart contracts for automated financial transactions.

Solaxy (SOLX) premarket

A public presale is currently available on the project's website:

The price of one $SOLX token is: $0.00164 and only goes up periodically.

Total funds raised: $22,059,449.5

In order to purchase $SOLX token you need to connect your wallet and choose one of the three blockchains in which you will buy the token - Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, as well as cryptocurrency - USDT, USDC, SOL, BNB, ETH.

After the purchase, two options of token disposition will be available - the possibility of branding after TGE or sending to staking immediately after the purchase to receive additional tokens.

Project roadmap after token presale:

Phase 1: Foundation

- Launch of the $SOLX presale

- Introduction of steaking to reward early adopters

- Engaging the community through targeted outreach.

Phase 2: Expansion

- Expansion token generation event (TGE) to distribute $SOLX

- Listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges (CEX/DEX) to improve accessibility

- Promoting active community participation.

Phase 3: Deployment

- Full deployment of the Solaxy Level 2 blockchain.

- Connecting transaction-intensive decentralized applications and enabling multi-chain integrations

- Deploying advanced scalability features to further optimize network performance.

When will Solaxy (SOLX) listings take place

An exact date for the listing of Solaxy (SOLX) has not yet been announced. The TGE and listing will take place after the completion of the pre-sale and final preparations.

Which exchanges can expect Solaxy (SOLX) to be listed on

Solaxy (SOLX) will most likely appear on leading centralized and decentralized exchanges such as:

Binance - the largest crypto exchange with a high level of liquidity.

Bybit - a popular altcoin trading platform.

OKX - a top platform with a license in Europe.

BingX - often hosts new projects.

Gate. io - actively adds promising tokens.

HTX - supports a large number of new listings.

Uniswap/PancakeSwap/Jupiter - for users of decentralized platforms.

Preparing for a Solaxy (SOLX) listing

To be ready to trade Solaxy (SOLX) immediately after listing, you need to:

Choose an exchange - register on one of the platforms where $SOLX is expected to appear. Pass verification (KYC) - most centralized exchanges require proof of identity. Deposit balance - deposit funds (USDT, USDC, ETH, etc.) to quickly purchase $SOLX. Explore strategy - determine if you plan to hold the token or sell it in the short term. Set up a wallet - use a hardware or software wallet to securely store $SOLX.

Expected token price

Predicting the price of a token during the presale period is an unpredictable process that depends on many end factors: demand, trading volume, project activity, and market conditions.

At the start of trading, the price of $SOLX can be volatile. If the project attracts the attention of large investors, rapid growth in value is possible. As a rule, after listing on exchanges, the price is several times higher than the presale, but this is not always guaranteed.

Conclusion

Solaxy looks like one of the most promising projects on the Solana blockchain. The end of the presale and listing of the token on major exchanges could open new opportunities for investors and traders. In order not to miss the moment, it is important to prepare in advance, register on the right platforms and study the market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Solaxy (SOLX)?

Solaxy is a layer 2 solution focused on the infrastructure development of the Solana blockchain.

2. Where to buy Solaxy (SOLX) tokens?

Once listed, $SOLX can be purchased on centralized and decentralized exchanges, at the moment their exact list is unknown.

3. What will be the starting price of the Solaxy token at listing?

The exact price is unknown, but it is expected to be higher than the public presale.

4. How to prepare for Solaxy listing?

Register on the exchange, go through verification and top up your balance to buy tokens.

5. How is Solaxy different from other cryptocurrencies?

Solaxy uses PoS mechanism, offers low fees and higher performance.