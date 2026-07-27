Strategy Race Winners — Best Bot Settings for BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE
About the Contest
Backtests 2.0 and Flexible Indicators — two new Veles tools that transformed the approach to strategy testing and made it possible to run the most finely tuned bots. These tools were available to all our users for free and without limits throughout the entire duration of the Strategy Race.
The main idea of the contest was to find the most effective strategy configuration through backtesting. Not just to maximize returns, but to build a stable system with a reasonable drawdown and clear logic.
Results
The contest ran separately across five assets — BTC, ETH, SOL, Gold, and HYPE. Each asset had its own set of prize places. You can find the full terms in this article.
We announced the winners in a live stream, evaluated by a combination of criteria — profit, stability, drawdown, and behavior over time. All of the strategies we selected are worth your attention.
BTC
|Place
|Participant
|Profit
|Leverage
|Period
|Trades
|Settings
|🥇 First
|Dima DM
|3114 USDT
|х9
|2 years 6 mo.
|84
|Copy
|🥈 Second
|Almaz
|2761 USDT
|х4
|2 years 6 mo.
|42
|Copy
|🥉 Third
|Максим Боднар
|1193 USDT
|х3
|2 years 6 mo.
|61
|Copy
|🥉 Third
|Rus
|1749 USDT
|х4
|2 years 6 mo.
|310
|Copy
ETH
|Place
|Participant
|Profit
|Leverage
|Period
|Trades
|Settings
|🥇 First
|Артур Магулівський
|2855 USDT
|х5
|1 year 6 mo.
|98
|Copy
|🥈 Second
|Максим Субботин
|1779 USDT
|х9
|1 year 6 mo.
|53
|Copy
|🥉 Third
|douleur
|742 USDT
|х2
|1 year 6 mo.
|345
|Copy
SOL
|Place
|Participant
|Profit
|Leverage
|Period
|Trades
|Settings
|🥇 First
|Алексей
|5278 USDT
|х4
|2 years 6 mo.
|2571
|Copy
|🥈 Second
|HYPE
|3235 USDT
|х7
|2 years 6 mo.
|397
|Copy
|🥉 Third
|Михаил
|1512 USDT
|х3
|2 years 6 mo.
|166
|Copy
|Out of competition
|Артур Магулівський
|5296 USDT
|х5
|3 years 6 mo.
|718
|Copy
|Out of competition
|Максим Субботин
|16446 USDT
|х15
|2 years 6 mo.
|102
|Copy
|Out of competition
|Антон
|1355 USDT
|х2
|2 years 6 mo.
|8
|Copy
HYPE
|Place
|Participant
|Profit
|Leverage
|Period
|Trades
|Settings
|🥇 First
|Антон
|14566 USDT
|х7
|1 year 6 mo. 24 days
|548
|Copy
|🥈 Second
|den
|18382 USDT
|х4
|1 year 6 mo. 24 days
|907
|Copy
|🥉 Third
|Алекс
|53446 USDT
|х15
|1 year 6 mo. 24 days
|588
|Copy
If you find yourself in the winners list, message @VelesSupportBot and provide:
- a link to your strategy
- a wallet address for the prize transfer.
Special Prizes
Thank you to everyone who joined the contest. You created many thoughtful and high-quality strategies. That’s why we’re rewarding all participants with two free weeks of the Pro plan.
To activate the plan, contact us on Telegram at @VelesSupportBot and provide your Veles ID.