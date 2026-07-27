Strategy Race Winners — Best Bot Settings for BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE

About the Contest

Backtests 2.0 and Flexible Indicators — two new Veles tools that transformed the approach to strategy testing and made it possible to run the most finely tuned bots. These tools were available to all our users for free and without limits throughout the entire duration of the Strategy Race.

The main idea of the contest was to find the most effective strategy configuration through backtesting. Not just to maximize returns, but to build a stable system with a reasonable drawdown and clear logic.

Results

The contest ran separately across five assets — BTC, ETH, SOL, Gold, and HYPE. Each asset had its own set of prize places. You can find the full terms in this article.

We announced the winners in a live stream, evaluated by a combination of criteria — profit, stability, drawdown, and behavior over time. All of the strategies we selected are worth your attention.

BTC

Place Participant Profit Leverage Period Trades Settings 🥇 First Dima DM 3114 USDT х9 2 years 6 mo. 84 Copy 🥈 Second Almaz 2761 USDT х4 2 years 6 mo. 42 Copy 🥉 Third Максим Боднар 1193 USDT х3 2 years 6 mo. 61 Copy 🥉 Third Rus 1749 USDT х4 2 years 6 mo. 310 Copy

ETH

Place Participant Profit Leverage Period Trades Settings 🥇 First Артур Магулівський 2855 USDT х5 1 year 6 mo. 98 Copy 🥈 Second Максим Субботин 1779 USDT х9 1 year 6 mo. 53 Copy 🥉 Third douleur 742 USDT х2 1 year 6 mo. 345 Copy

SOL

Place Participant Profit Leverage Period Trades Settings 🥇 First Алексей 5278 USDT х4 2 years 6 mo. 2571 Copy 🥈 Second HYPE 3235 USDT х7 2 years 6 mo. 397 Copy 🥉 Third Михаил 1512 USDT х3 2 years 6 mo. 166 Copy Out of competition Артур Магулівський 5296 USDT х5 3 years 6 mo. 718 Copy Out of competition Максим Субботин 16446 USDT х15 2 years 6 mo. 102 Copy Out of competition Антон 1355 USDT х2 2 years 6 mo. 8 Copy

HYPE

Place Participant Profit Leverage Period Trades Settings 🥇 First Антон 14566 USDT х7 1 year 6 mo. 24 days 548 Copy 🥈 Second den 18382 USDT х4 1 year 6 mo. 24 days 907 Copy 🥉 Third Алекс 53446 USDT х15 1 year 6 mo. 24 days 588 Copy

If you find yourself in the winners list, message @VelesSupportBot and provide:

a link to your strategy

a wallet address for the prize transfer.

Special Prizes

Thank you to everyone who joined the contest. You created many thoughtful and high-quality strategies. That’s why we’re rewarding all participants with two free weeks of the Pro plan.

To activate the plan, contact us on Telegram at @VelesSupportBot and provide your Veles ID.