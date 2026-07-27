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Strategy Race Winners — Best Bot Settings for BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE
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Strategy Race Winners — Best Bot Settings for BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE

About the Contest

Backtests 2.0 and Flexible Indicators — two new Veles tools that transformed the approach to strategy testing and made it possible to run the most finely tuned bots. These tools were available to all our users for free and without limits throughout the entire duration of the Strategy Race.

The main idea of the contest was to find the most effective strategy configuration through backtesting. Not just to maximize returns, but to build a stable system with a reasonable drawdown and clear logic.

Results

The contest ran separately across five assets — BTC, ETH, SOL, Gold, and HYPE. Each asset had its own set of prize places. You can find the full terms in this article.

We announced the winners in a live stream, evaluated by a combination of criteria — profit, stability, drawdown, and behavior over time. All of the strategies we selected are worth your attention.

BTC

PlaceParticipantProfitLeveragePeriodTradesSettings
🥇 FirstDima DM3114 USDTх92 years 6 mo.84Copy
🥈 SecondAlmaz2761 USDTх42 years 6 mo.42Copy
🥉 ThirdМаксим Боднар1193 USDTх32 years 6 mo.61Copy
🥉 ThirdRus1749 USDTх42 years 6 mo.310Copy

ETH

PlaceParticipantProfitLeveragePeriodTradesSettings
🥇 FirstАртур Магулівський2855 USDTх51 year 6 mo.98Copy
🥈 SecondМаксим Субботин1779 USDTх91 year 6 mo.53Copy
🥉 Thirddouleur742 USDTх21 year 6 mo.345Copy

SOL

PlaceParticipantProfitLeveragePeriodTradesSettings
🥇 FirstАлексей5278 USDTх42 years 6 mo.2571Copy
🥈 SecondHYPE3235 USDTх72 years 6 mo.397Copy
🥉 ThirdМихаил1512 USDTх32 years 6 mo.166Copy
Out of competitionАртур Магулівський5296 USDTх53 years 6 mo.718Copy
Out of competitionМаксим Субботин16446 USDTх152 years 6 mo.102Copy
Out of competitionАнтон1355 USDTх22 years 6 mo.8Copy

HYPE

PlaceParticipantProfitLeveragePeriodTradesSettings
🥇 FirstАнтон14566 USDTх71 year 6 mo. 24 days548Copy
🥈 Secondden18382 USDTх41 year 6 mo. 24 days907Copy
🥉 ThirdАлекс53446 USDTх151 year 6 mo. 24 days588Copy

If you find yourself in the winners list, message @VelesSupportBot and provide:

  • a link to your strategy
  • a wallet address for the prize transfer.

Special Prizes

Thank you to everyone who joined the contest. You created many thoughtful and high-quality strategies. That’s why we’re rewarding all participants with two free weeks of the Pro plan.

To activate the plan, contact us on Telegram at @VelesSupportBot and provide your Veles ID.

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