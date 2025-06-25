A cryptocurrency trading bot is an automated tool that helps traders conduct trades according to a set strategy without the need to trade manually. Veles Finance offers a convenient solution for all users of the crypto exchange Gate. io, allowing users to connect their accounts and launch cryptobots based on ready-made or custom algorithms. Supporting the gate io platform opens up access to a wide range of functionality, low commissions and a large selection of assets to trade.

Why you need a trading bot

Everything changes every second on the cryptocurrency markets - charts jump, candles “dance”, and the price can rise or fall by tens of percent in just a couple of minutes. In such conditions trading becomes a constant stress and requires full involvement. This is where a trading bot for cryptocurrencies comes to the rescue, which can take over routine tasks, acting strictly according to the set strategy and completely eliminating the human factor. Among such features:

Full trade automation

Speed of trade execution

Trade systematization

Multifunctionality

Trading 24/7

The main reason traders use crypto bots is automation. A bot trades 24/7, reacting to signals instantly, while a human can get distracted, sleep, or simply miss the moment to make a decision. It is immune to fear, greed, or doubt. A trading bot's algorithm follows clear commands: buy, sell, take profit, minimize losses.

Speed is also important. On exchanges like Gate.io, where liquidity is high and there are many trading pairs, the price can pass a target level in a fraction of a second. While a trader presses a button manually, the bot has already completed the trade. This is especially valuable for arbitrage or scalping, where every second matters.

A trading bot also helps to systematize the trading approach. Instead of guessing when to enter or exit a position, the user predefines the rules and parameters. This removes subjectivity and allows trading based on logic, not intuition.

Another advantage is multitasking. A single bot can simultaneously track dozens of trading pairs, analyze signals, and make decisions. Even the most experienced trader cannot match that level of productivity without technology.



A trading bot is essential for those who want to trade professionally, with discipline and efficiency. It saves time, reduces the risk of mistakes, and gives confidence that the strategy is being followed strictly according to the system, regardless of external factors. Trading bots are also highly profitable tools for investing in 2025, acting as a passive income source since the person does not directly participate in the trading process.

Overview of the Gate.io crypto exchange

Gate. io is one of the most recognized and respected platforms in the crypto market, operating since 2013. Over time, the Gate.io crypto exchange has evolved into a full-fledged ecosystem with extensive functionality: spot and futures trading, staking, DeFi products, launchpads, an NFT marketplace, and of course, support for algorithmic trading through Gate.io bots.



The official website is available in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Russian, and others. The interface is intuitive, making the platform convenient for both beginners and professional traders. Users can choose from more than 1,700 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including well-known assets like BTC and ETH, as well as many fresh, promising altcoins.



The Gate.io delisting news section deserves special attention — it’s important because the exchange regularly updates its list of tradable assets, removing inactive or risky tokens. For users, especially those using crypto bots, this means a need to respond to changes in a timely manner. The platform also publishes detailed change notifications, making trading more transparent. Gate.io fees vary depending on account level, trading volume, and whether the user holds the exchange’s token (GT) in their wallet. On average, the transaction fee is 0.2%, but it can be reduced through discounts or bonuses. This makes the platform competitive compared to other major exchanges. One of Gate.io’s strengths remains its reliability. It ranks among the top in security according to independent ratings and offers multi-level account protection, including two-factor authentication, anti-phishing code, and device verification.



It is also worth noting the active development of automation. Gate.io bots integrated via API allow launching trading algorithms using external services like Veles. This is especially convenient for those who want to use a crypto trading bot with access to deep liquidity and a wide range of assets on this particular exchange.

How to create a trading bot

Creating a crypto trading bot on the Gate.io exchange is a step toward automating and improving the efficiency of your trading. Thanks to API support and Veles integration, the process is accessible even to those who have never worked with algorithmic systems before. You don't need to code or understand programming — everything is configured via a user-friendly interface.



First, you need to register on the Gate.io exchange. This is done fairly quickly — just provide an email, create a password, and pass basic security and identity verification. After registration, you gain access to the core functionality, including API key management — which is exactly what we need to connect an external bot.



At the same time, you create an account on the Veles platform. This is where you'll configure and launch your crypto bot. The system offers ready-made strategy templates — for trend trading, grid, arbitrage, scalping, and many other approaches. There’s also a builder where you can manually configure your bot’s algorithm — setting entry and exit rules, stop-loss, take-profit levels, and many other necessary parameters. Next, generate an API key on the official Gate.io site. In the account settings on the exchange, go to the API Management section to create a key with permissions to read balance and trade (without withdrawal rights — which is important for security). Once generated, copy the key and secret and add them to your Veles dashboard.



Now you can proceed to create the bot itself. Select the exchange (in our case — Gate. io), connect the API key generated on the exchange, and set the trading parameters: asset or pair, trade volume, order type, entry interval, max number of trades, entry and exit logic. These settings allow precise control of the bot’s behavior on Gate. io, adapting it to current market conditions and your trading system.

Once everything is ready — launch the bot. It begins analyzing the market in real time and acts strictly according to the established algorithm. This allows you to trade even when you’re away from the screen — the bot will do everything for you.



Creating a Gate.io bot on the Veles platform doesn’t take much time or effort. At the same time, you gain full control over the process, reduce the influence of emotions, and increase the chances of stable results — all of which make Veles crypto bots an excellent choice for modern traders. Sign up on the platform, get $5 to your balance, and see for yourself.

Types of trading bots for Gate.io

Using a crypto trading bot on the Gate.io platform gives traders a tool for continuous market engagement. However, to get the most out of automation, it's important to understand the types of Gate.io bots and how they differ. Veles offers several types, each suited to specific market conditions and trading goals.



One of the most popular types is the grid bot. It creates a series of buy and sell orders within a certain price range. This type of crypto bot is ideal for sideways markets when the price fluctuates within a narrow channel. The grid algorithm buys when the price drops and sells when it rises, profiting from the swings. On Gate.io, where local movements in altcoins are common, this bot shows high efficiency.



Another type is the trend bot, or breakout bot. It follows price movements and opens positions when an asset starts a steady rise or fall. This bot is used for trend trading and helps capture long moves, especially when news breaks or an asset breaks strong levels. On the Gate.io exchange, where listings and delistings occur, trend bots can respond quickly to market impulses.



Arbitrage bots are also popular — they search for price differences between different trading pairs or exchanges. Although Gate.io is a centralized platform, internal arbitrage is possible, especially between futures and spot (decoupling). Arbitrage is a complex strategy, but with a trading bot algorithm, it becomes feasible without constant trader presence.



Scalping bots are equally relevant. These Gate.io bots make many short trades in a brief time, profiting from small price moves. They work best on high-liquidity pairs and require high execution speed. This functionality is provided by integration with the official Gate.io site, where order processing happens instantly.



More advanced users can access custom bots. Using the Veles strategy builder, you can define unique entry and exit rules, use indicator signals, trade timing, drawdown protection, volume conditions, and much more.

Lastly, there are combo bots that combine multiple strategies, switching between them depending on the situation. They are especially useful for volatile assets and during news spikes. New tokens are constantly added to Gate.io, and such flexible solutions help effectively adapt to market dynamics.



Each bot type has its strengths. It’s important to understand how the market works and what you want from your trading. In turn, Veles and Gate. io provide all the technical capabilities for your trading.

How to connect an API key



For the bot to interact with your account on the Gate.io exchange site, you need to generate an API key on the official Gate.io website. After generation, insert it into the Veles settings. This is a safe process — the platform does not get access to withdrawals, only to trading. Make sure the API is set with permissions to read balances and trade, but not withdraw — for extra security. More on what API keys are and how to use them can be found in our blog — What is an API and how to use it.

FAQ



Can I trade on Gate.io without verification?

Yes, Gate. io allows spot trading without full verification, but for futures and large withdrawals, KYC is required.

What to do if a token is delisted on Gate.io?

The Veles bot can be configured to automatically exit positions or send a notification if an asset is subject to a Gate.io delisting.

Are there fees on Gate.io when trading with a bot?

Yes, standard Gate.io fees apply as with manual trading. Bots simply automate the process without affecting the fee amount.

How often are strategies updated on Veles?

The platform regularly adds new algorithms and allows users to test them through built-in backtests.

Do Gate.io bots work 24/7?

Yes, Veles ensures uninterrupted bot operation, even if you're offline or your computer is turned off.