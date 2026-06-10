Time to Trade Tokenized Assets

Previously, accessing traditional financial markets (TradFi) — stocks, indices, commodities, metals — required a broker, a separate account, complex verification, and strict exchange schedules. Veles removes that barrier: Tesla, Nvidia, gold or oil — all of it traded by Veles bots from a single interface, alongside cryptocurrencies. No more choosing.

Now is a good moment to start trading, and the scale of TradFi confirms it: in Q1 2026, the trading volume of futures on tokenized assets reached $524.8 billion — more than the entire year of 2025.

Major analytical teams (such as BCG) expect the sector to grow to $10–30 trillion within the decade. Entering this market now means entering at the start of a trend, while liquidity and the number of instruments are only expanding.

Where the Movement Is Right Now

We’ve gathered three factors that create trading opportunities over the coming months.

Geopolitics has heated up oil. Due to the Middle East conflict and threats to shipping, Brent has been holding around $100 per barrel — roughly $30 more than a year ago, peaking at $125 during peak escalation. As long as regional tensions remain, there’s tradeable volatility in an asset backed by real demand.

Gold is showing historic growth. At the start of 2026, an ounce exceeded $5,500, then pulled back amid a strong dollar and Fed rate revisions. Structural demand from central banks is holding the price from below — a factor that won’t disappear over the next quarter. A pullback into range is a workable field for trading in both directions.

Major capital is entering tokenized assets at an early stage. Chainalysis analysts are recording a surge in wallets created specifically for tokenized assets. The more participants and liquidity enter the market, the cleaner and more predictable the price movements become.

Why Tokenized Assets Are Convenient to Trade with Bots

Backed by real assets. Commodities respond predictably to geopolitics, gold to Fed rates, stocks to earnings reports. Veles experts embed these patterns into the bot configuration logic. Trading an asset whose price is grounded in real demand is easier than one driven purely by sentiment. 24/7 trading. Tokenized stocks and commodities trade without being tied to exchange sessions. The bot catches moves when traditional markets are closed and doesn’t miss reactions to overnight news. Low entry threshold. Assets are fractional, so a strategy can be launched with a small amount and the logic tested without locking capital into a single instrument.

TradFi Bots: Trading Without Manual Analysis of Each Asset

Here’s how it works. You create an exchange account and connect it to our platform via API. The bot receives an API key and trades the chosen asset on your behalf according to the set logic. You can see all trades at any time and manage access. You can build a bot from scratch for your own strategy, but it’s easier and more reliable to use a ready-made strategy — these were built by our experts and verified on historical data for each specific asset.

For the current market backdrop, the Veles team has prepared strategies across 4 directions.

1. Commodity Trading Bots

A bot for trading wrapped Brent crude oil. Opens a position when a volume zone is reached during a developing correction. Uses a grid of four orders with 15% overlap. Profit is locked in two stages: at 1% and 2%. After the first take-profit is reached, the stop-loss is moved to breakeven.

MAE: -10.36%

-10.36% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +11.49%

A high-frequency bot for trading wrapped WTI crude oil. Enters a position when volatility increases in the overbought zone, with additional buyer activity assessment. Each of the three subsequent orders uses its own separate similar signal. Profit is locked with a short take-profit upon reaching the overbought zone.

MAE: -25.68%

-25.68% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +19.81%

2. Large-Cap Stock Trading Bots

A bot with a dynamic order grid. Opens a position when oversold conditions are reached on a downtrend of the higher timeframe. Local divergence is additionally taken into account. Each of the three averaging orders is confirmed by a separate strengthening signal with volume verification. Profit is locked with a short take-profit, also accounting for volume.

MAE: -6.44%

-6.44% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +7.92%

A bot for trading from volatility and local corrections. Opens a position when the lower boundary of the price channel is reached. In a downtrend, it adds three more orders to the position. Profit is locked when the upper boundary of the channel is reached.

MAE: -6.21%

-6.21% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +3.99%

A bot for trading pullbacks after local corrections. Opens a position at an anticipated price reversal. Four averaging orders are accompanied by separate counter-signals. Profit is locked with a classic 1% take-profit.

MAE: -8.69%

-8.69% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +3.06%

3. Precious Metals Trading Bots

A high-frequency bot for trading wrapped silver. Suited for working in a smooth uptrend; not designed for corrections.

MAE: -19.61%

-19.61% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +15.97%

A high-frequency bot for trading wrapped palladium. Suited for working in a smooth downtrend and sideways market.

MAE: -17.88%

-17.88% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +12.87%

A high-frequency bot for trading wrapped gold. Suited for working in a smooth uptrend; not designed for corrections.

MAE: -10.45%

-10.45% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +10.3%

4. Pre-IPO Trading Bot

A bot for trading the implied valuation price of SpaceX (pre-IPO). Enters trades at local levels. Evaluates volatility increases in the context of a higher-timeframe correction. Dynamic strengthening orders are used for averaging. Profit is locked with short take-profits accounting for the trend.

MAE: -5.43%

-5.43% Deposit: 1000 USDT

1000 USDT Net PnL: +4.1%

Bottom Line

Sitting out a fear phase in crypto means leaving capital idle while movement happens in other markets. Oil, gold, stocks, and pre-IPO assets trade on their own drivers regardless of Bitcoin’s sentiment. Trading volumes in the tokenized asset market are already large enough to take seriously, and the market itself is only at the beginning of its growth. Bots remove the barrier to entry: you don’t need to become an oil or metals analyst to trade them.