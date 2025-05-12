Today, cryptobots are actively used by both experienced traders and beginners. This is especially true for coins with high transaction speed and low commissions. One of such coins is TRX - a native token of the TRON network, which provides ample opportunities for trade automation. In this article we will tell you what TRON is, why you need a bot for TRX and how to use it to build a stable strategy.

What is TRON and why traders need it

TRON is a decentralized blockchain system designed to create a high-performance infrastructure for dApps and smart contracts. Why traders need it:

High performance

The TRON network is capable of processing up to 2,000 transactions per second (TPS). This is tens of times faster than Ethereum (before the move to PoS) and significantly faster than many other blockchains. This throughput is especially important for traders working with automated strategies, where every millisecond counts.

Low commissions

Thanks to its proprietary architecture and energy/throughput system, users can virtually zero out commissions by freezing TRX. This provides an advantage for algorithmic trading, where high order frequency could make the strategy unprofitable on other blockchains.

TRC-20 token standard

An analog to ERC-20 in the TRON ecosystem. TRC-20 is used to issue and interact with DeFi tokens as well as decentralized exchanges (DEX). This allows traders to apply arbitrage, farming, swaps, and automation strategies to the TRON base, often at a lower cost than the Ethereum ecosystem.

Advanced CEX/DEX infrastructure and support

TRX and TRC-20 tokens are supported on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io and BingX) and within decentralized solutions like JustLend, SunSwap, and others. This enables arbitrage strategies between different trading platforms and ecosystems.

API and smart contracts support

The TRON network allows integration with trading platforms via APIs, paving the way for algorithmic and high-frequency trading. Veles trading bots, utilize these capabilities to place orders, monitor the market and manage risk quickly and efficiently.

Briefly about the TRON network and the TRX token

The main advantages of TRON are its high speed (up to 2,000 transactions per second) and minimal fees. This is what makes it particularly suitable for automation on the TRON network, where the TRON bot can operate efficiently in real-time without excessive costs. In addition, the TRX token is used in the popular TRC-20 standard, which opens up access to a wide range of decentralized services and exchanges.

TRON trading bots

TRX cryptobots allow you to automate the work with this asset, reducing the influence of the human factor and saving trader's time. TRON trading bot offers ready-made strategies, including arbitrage, DCA, trend and counter-trend algorithms. The main advantage of the solution is the flexibility of settings and transparency of order execution.

The platform supports API connectivity, which ensures high compatibility with major exchanges and trading platforms. If you have already worked with trading automation via API, integration will seem simple and convenient.

In addition, when you register on the Veles platform, you get a cash bonus on your balance, which you can immediately use to work with the bot. This is a great opportunity to get started without risking your own capital.

Features of TRX trading via bots

The use of trading bots in conjunction with the TRX token opens up a wide range of opportunities for the trader. This is due to both the technical characteristics of the TRON blockchain itself and the peculiarities of the market behavior of the asset. Thanks to high network speed, low commissions and liquidity, TRX becomes a convenient tool for implementing automated strategies, both simple and multi-level.

The high liquidity of TRX makes it suitable for frequent trading, including scalping, DCA (averaging) and intraday strategies. Even with a small deposit, you can make dozens and hundreds of trades without appreciable costs. This is especially important for beginner traders who are just starting to work with bots and want to test hypotheses without the risk of losses on commissions.

An important factor is the high speed of order execution. TRON processes transactions almost instantly, which allows bots to respond effectively to market fluctuations. This is critical in conditions of high volatility, where a delay of a few seconds can change the outcome of a transaction. The fast network ensures accuracy and minimizes slippage, especially during times of high market activity.

The TRON blockchain is actively used for P2P trading, especially in regions with limited access to centralized platforms. This sets the stage for TRON arbitrage between P2P markets, CEX and DEX, where TRX can serve as a bridge. Automating these operations with a bot allows price discrepancies to be monitored and trades to be executed quickly, capitalizing on quote differences.

The volatility of TRX is another important point that many algorithms rely on. Despite the relative stability of the token in the long term, it can show significant fluctuations within a day. This makes it possible to effectively apply strategies tied to price dynamics: scalping, working in a channel, grid and trend algorithms. The bot is able to quickly switch between the logic of entry and exit, adjusting to the current market behavior.

Platforms supporting TRON-bots, as a rule, provide flexible customization tools, which allows to adapt the algorithm for specific purposes. A trader can choose order types, entry and exit parameters, use indicators, as well as set limits on risks and transaction volume. Thanks to this approach, it is possible to create both fully automatic strategies and semi-automatic ones, where the trader controls key decisions.

Another important aspect is the universality of interfaces. Modern TRX-bots have intuitive control panels and visualization of trading results. This is especially valuable for novice users who are just mastering automation. At the same time, professionals will also find the right depth here - from advanced analytics to integration with external systems via API.

Examples of use (backtests and user experience)

To evaluate the effectiveness of the bot for TRX, Veles offers access to backtests. On this page, you can see how different strategies perform on historical data, what risk and return indicators they demonstrate, and choose the most appropriate model.

For example, the two-level TRX strategy tested on Binance and Bybit has shown consistent results with moderate market volatility. Such examples clearly show how TRON trading bots adapt to market conditions and allow you to minimize losses during unfavorable periods.

Security and risks

Trading with the TRON bot from Veles greatly simplifies the decision-making process and reduces the emotional burden, but this does not exclude the need for careful attention to security and risk management. Automation can both bring stable profits and lead to losses if basic security measures are neglected.

One important aspect of security is dealing with APIs. By connecting TRON's API to interact with the exchange, you give your trading bot access to the account. Veles provides a secure infrastructure, but it is up to you to decide which permissions are active on the API key. It is highly recommended that you disable the withdrawal option and use IP restriction so that an attacker cannot take advantage of leaked keys even if they receive them. How to properly configure access via API - described in detail in a separate instruction Veles.

The next factor is market risks that accompany any trading activity. Even the most reliable strategy can give a negative result in case of a sudden change of trend or insufficient liquidity. Although the TRON network is characterized by high speed and stable operation, this does not exclude the risks of slippage and spread increase during low-liquidity hours. Veles recommends thorough testing and backtests before launching a bot to understand how the chosen strategy has behaved in the past under different market scenarios.

Special attention should be paid to the risks of account overload. Many traders tend to launch several strategies at once without taking into account the total load on the deposit. This can lead to blocking of funds in positions and inability to close trades at the right moment. To prevent such situations, the TRX bot is equipped with a risk control system, including limits on volume and order size.

If you have any questions about technical or security issues, you can always contact the support team. Moreover, Veles has a convenient callback function available.

Conclusion

Veles TRON bot is the most suitable and efficient tool for those who want to automate TRX trading and take advantage of the TRON network. Its high speed, low commissions, TRC-20 support and API connectivity make it one of the best solutions on the market.