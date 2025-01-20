Trump Memcoin (TRUMP) - A Detailed Review of the Token

The TRUMP cryptocurrency, named in honor of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, is rapidly gaining popularity among memcoins and the entire cryptocurrency space in general. In this article, we will talk about the token’s features, its tokenomics, market success and prospects.

TRUMP - a brief overview of the token

TRUMP is a memcoin inspired by the political and social influence of Donald Trump. It was launched on the evening of January 18, 2025u and is part of a new wave of memcoins combining humor, political satire, and the power of blockchain technology.

Token ticker: TRUMP

Blockchain: Solana

Maximum supply: 1 billion tokens

Goal: Support decentralized initiatives and popularize political discourse in the cryptosphere.

TRUMP and MELANIA are among the top largest cryptocurrencies after launching

The launches of the TRUMP and MELANIA memcoins have become a real event in the cryptocurrency market. Both tokens have grown by more than 1000% in just the first hours and crossed the capitalization of several billion dollars, attracting the attention of the entire cryptocurrency community and not only.

In the first 48 hours after listing on major exchanges, the price of TRUMP rose by $10 to $80. Analysts attribute this to the high interest in memcoins, support from the community and active discussions in social networks.

TRUMP quickly entered the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, which demonstrates the high demand for the token.

TRUMP market performance

At the time of writing, TRUMP, after demonstrating strong growth for two days, idep on a legitimate correction into the $40-50 range, despite the general volatility of the cryptocurrency market, the token is firmly entrenched above 10 billion in terms of capitalization.

Average daily trading volume: $5 billion dollars.

Major exchanges: Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX.

Peak price: $78 (fixed on the day of listings on the exchanges).

Sustained investor interest is supported by an active marketing campaign and excitement around the US President’s memcoin.

TRUMP project tokenomics

TRUMP tokenomics is designed for the long-term sustainability of the project.

Total supply: 1 billion tokens. Distribution:

10% - public sales of tokens on the market.

10% - providing trading liquidity.

80% - intended for the creators and CIC Digital, a company associated with Donald Trump’s NFT project (vesting for 24 months), as well as further development of the project.

The token lock-in period for the team is 24 months, which increases trust in the project and its stability in the market.

Uniqueness of TRUMP

The uniqueness of TRUMP lies in the most important thing, the creator and the official person of this token is the President of the United States - Donald Trump.

Political context: TRUMP is not just a cryptocurrency, but a social phenomenon related to political culture. Many politicians and entire states are unflattering about cryptocurrencies and do not want to use them in their economy, unlike Donald Trump, who is not only a supporter of the development of this direction in the United States, but also personally on his token shows what can be achieved.

Community: The token is actively supported by the president’s fans, not only in his country but around the world, which increases its popularity.

Blockchain technology: The project offers decentralized voting on key initiatives, which sets it apart from other memcoins. In addition to this, anyone can access to buy the token and thus give their preference to Trump’s ideas, which cannot be done thanks to traditional finance.

Where to buy TRUMP

TRUMP is already available on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, here are the

TRUMP token prospects

Experts predict that TRUMP could become an important player among memcoins due to:

Growing popularity: The token is released by an influential figure for the community, support from celebrities and media helps to strengthen the token’s position.

Technical updates: The developers promise to launch a decentralized voting platform, which will increase its value and create utility (practical application) for the token.

Potential price growth: If the hype continues, TRUMP could show further growth for a year or longer.

However, the success of the token depends on its ability to maintain community interest and compete with other memcoins in the long run.

Conclusion

TRUMP is more than just another memcoin. It combines political context, technological innovation, and community support, making it a promising project. Despite the high volatility and risks associated with memcoins, $TRUMP is definitely worth watching as it could be one of the brightest tokens of 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is TRUMP?

TRUMP is a memcoin inspired by Donald Trump’s political activity, created on the Solana blockchain.

2. What was the starting price of the TRUMP token?

The starting price of the token was $0.01, but literally within a couple minutes it rose to $1 and continued its growth over the next two days.

3. What exchanges can I buy TRUMP on?

TRUMP is already available on all centralized cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX.

4. What are the risks associated with buying TRUMP?

The main risks include high price volatility and regulatory restrictions.

5. Does TRUMP have any practical application?

The project plans to implement a platform for decentralized voting, which will increase its practical value.