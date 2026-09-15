Private Trading Tournament for Veles Broker Users — 50 Prizes for Trading Volume
We have launched Veles Broker. It lets our users trade on Bybit liquidity while managing the account from the Veles dashboard. To celebrate the launch, we are announcing a private trading tournament for Veles Broker users. 50 winners will receive prizes: USDT to their wallet, Backtests Pro subscriptions, and Veles account bonuses. The tournament is open to everyone who has created a Veles Broker account and completed verification.
To celebrate the tournament, we are also waiving Veles commissions for trading through Veles Broker until the end of the contest — October 15.
What Can You Win?
Prizes go to the 50 participants with the highest futures trading volume.
|Place
|Prize
|🥇 1st place
|350 USDT
|🥈 2nd place
|250 USDT
|🥉 3rd place
|200 USDT
|4th place
|120 USDT
|5th place
|100 USDT
|6th place
|75 USDT
|7th place
|65 USDT
|8th place
|60 USDT
|9th place
|55 USDT
|10th place
|50 USDT
|11th place
|45 USDT
|12th place
|40 USDT
|13th place
|35 USDT
|14th place
|30 USDT
|15th–24th places
|1 month of Backtests Pro
|25th–29th places
|$20 bonus to Veles account
|30th–35th places
|$15 bonus to Veles account
|36th–40th places
|$10 bonus to Veles account
|41st–50th places
|$5 bonus to Veles account
What Is Veles Broker?
Veles Broker lets you trade on Bybit liquidity. You manage your account in the Broker section and trade in the Bots and Terminal sections. What this gives you:
- Veles becomes your single control panel for bots and assets — no more switching between multiple tabs or apps.
- You get access to Bybit’s full trading liquidity.
- 25–30% savings on Taker and Maker fees.
- A single support channel for any question — just message @VelesSupportBot.
How to Participate
- Open the Broker section in your Veles dashboard and confirm your email in the Security section of your profile.
- Complete KYC verification through Sumsub — details in the instructions.
- Wait for your Veles Broker account to be created.
- Fund your Veles Broker account and launch bots with the Veles Broker connection selected, or open a trade in the terminal.
- Track your position on the leaderboard.
Participation Terms
- Only Veles Broker users who have completed KYC verification are eligible.
- Only futures trading volume executed through the Veles Broker account between September 15, 2026 and October 15, 2026 counts. Trades on exchanges connected via API and volume generated before the tournament starts are not counted.
- Minimum volume to qualify for prizes — 20,000 USDT in futures volume during the tournament, roughly 650 USDT in daily turnover.
- Places are ranked by trading volume: higher volume means a higher place.
- Veles commissions for Veles Broker clients are waived until October 15.
- One participant — one Veles Broker account.
- Veles reserves the right to change the tournament terms and disqualify volume obtained by exploiting mechanics.
Timeline
- Tournament: September 15, 2026 00:00 to October 15, 2026 23:59 (Moscow time). You can join any day before the deadline.
- Prize distribution: by November 1, 2026.
Trade and Earn
A DCA bot launched on your Veles Broker account closes deals according to its logic, and each deal simultaneously adds volume to the ranking and delivers the strategy’s result. The 20,000 USDT monthly threshold is designed so that even those launching their first bot can compete for prizes, not just traders with large deposits.
Frequently Asked Questions
Share your Veles Broker experience and your leaderboard position in the community: @VelesCommunityEn.
Cryptocurrency trading involves risk, including loss of capital. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. This material is for informational purposes and is not financial advice.