Private Trading Tournament for Veles Broker Users — 50 Prizes for Trading Volume

We have launched Veles Broker. It lets our users trade on Bybit liquidity while managing the account from the Veles dashboard. To celebrate the launch, we are announcing a private trading tournament for Veles Broker users. 50 winners will receive prizes: USDT to their wallet, Backtests Pro subscriptions, and Veles account bonuses. The tournament is open to everyone who has created a Veles Broker account and completed verification.

To celebrate the tournament, we are also waiving Veles commissions for trading through Veles Broker until the end of the contest — October 15.

What Can You Win?

Prizes go to the 50 participants with the highest futures trading volume.

Place Prize 🥇 1st place 350 USDT 🥈 2nd place 250 USDT 🥉 3rd place 200 USDT 4th place 120 USDT 5th place 100 USDT 6th place 75 USDT 7th place 65 USDT 8th place 60 USDT 9th place 55 USDT 10th place 50 USDT 11th place 45 USDT 12th place 40 USDT 13th place 35 USDT 14th place 30 USDT 15th–24th places 1 month of Backtests Pro 25th–29th places $20 bonus to Veles account 30th–35th places $15 bonus to Veles account 36th–40th places $10 bonus to Veles account 41st–50th places $5 bonus to Veles account

What Is Veles Broker?

Veles Broker lets you trade on Bybit liquidity. You manage your account in the Broker section and trade in the Bots and Terminal sections. What this gives you:

Veles becomes your single control panel for bots and assets — no more switching between multiple tabs or apps.

You get access to Bybit’s full trading liquidity.

25–30% savings on Taker and Maker fees.

on Taker and Maker fees. A single support channel for any question — just message @VelesSupportBot.

How to Participate

Open the Broker section in your Veles dashboard and confirm your email in the Security section of your profile. Complete KYC verification through Sumsub — details in the instructions. Wait for your Veles Broker account to be created. Fund your Veles Broker account and launch bots with the Veles Broker connection selected, or open a trade in the terminal. Track your position on the leaderboard.

Participation Terms

Only Veles Broker users who have completed KYC verification are eligible.

Only futures trading volume executed through the Veles Broker account between September 15, 2026 and October 15, 2026 counts. Trades on exchanges connected via API and volume generated before the tournament starts are not counted.

and counts. Trades on exchanges connected via API and volume generated before the tournament starts are not counted. Minimum volume to qualify for prizes — 20,000 USDT in futures volume during the tournament, roughly 650 USDT in daily turnover.

— 20,000 USDT in futures volume during the tournament, roughly 650 USDT in daily turnover. Places are ranked by trading volume: higher volume means a higher place.

Veles commissions for Veles Broker clients are waived until October 15 .

for Veles Broker clients are . One participant — one Veles Broker account.

Veles reserves the right to change the tournament terms and disqualify volume obtained by exploiting mechanics.

Timeline

Tournament: September 15, 2026 00:00 to October 15, 2026 23:59 (Moscow time). You can join any day before the deadline.

September 15, 2026 00:00 to October 15, 2026 23:59 (Moscow time). You can join any day before the deadline. Prize distribution: by November 1, 2026.

Trade and Earn

A DCA bot launched on your Veles Broker account closes deals according to its logic, and each deal simultaneously adds volume to the ranking and delivers the strategy’s result. The 20,000 USDT monthly threshold is designed so that even those launching their first bot can compete for prizes, not just traders with large deposits.

Frequently Asked Questions We offer a fee-free period with Veles only for trading with Veles bots using a Veles Broker key. Veles fees will still apply to bot trading through any other exchange. I already have a Bybit account connected to Veles via API. Does its volume count? No. The tournament only counts trades on the Veles Broker account — a separate sub-account that Veles creates after verification. To participate, open the Broker section, complete KYC, and move part of your trading to the new account: launch bots on it with the same settings. Is it safe to keep funds on Veles Broker? Yes. Funds are held on a Bybit sub-account created for your Veles account. Access is only available from the Veles dashboard, and withdrawals require two-factor authentication — enable it in your profile right after verification. Veles does not store the data you submit during KYC. I trade on a different exchange. Is it worth opening Veles Broker for the tournament? Yes, if futures trading on Bybit liquidity suits you. Beyond the tournament, you get lower fees than with a standard connection — 25–30% savings on Taker and Maker — and until October 15, you also trade without Veles commissions. You can open Veles Broker alongside your already connected exchanges. Do I need to trade manually? No. Volume is counted the same way whether a deal is opened by a bot or by you in the terminal. The easiest way to accumulate it is with bots: they trade around the clock and never miss an entry. What happens if I accumulate less than 20,000 USDT? You will not appear on the leaderboard, but you will not lose anything: the results of your trades remain yours. You can add volume until October 15 — everything traded after the start counts. Does spot volume count? No. Veles Broker currently supports only futures, and the tournament counts only futures volume. What should I do if my verification was rejected? You cannot restart the verification on your own. Contact Veles support — @VelesSupportBot — and attach anything that might explain the reason for the rejection. When will prizes be distributed? By November 1, 2026. USDT for places 1–14 is sent to the winner’s crypto wallet; Backtests Pro subscriptions and bonuses are credited to the Veles account.

Share your Veles Broker experience and your leaderboard position in the community: @VelesCommunityEn.

Cryptocurrency trading involves risk, including loss of capital. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. This material is for informational purposes and is not financial advice.