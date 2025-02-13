The mining phase of the ZOO game ended on January 31. According to the official statement of the team, all earned currency will be converted into project tokens. At the moment there is airdrop counting of users and preparation for listing.

ZOO - project overview

ZOO is a blockchain project inside Telegram from the team behind the X Empire mini-app that combines elements of Play-to-Earn (P2E) and on-chain interaction, allowing users to earn in-game currency that will be converted into tokens. The app is presented as a personal zoo, requiring the development and repopulation of various animal species.

Key features of ZOO:

Game ecosystem - users can earn tokens by developing their zoo and profile. The project team completely moved away from the typical tapalok mechanics and presented a unique and interesting gameplay.

Alliance system - any player can create his own alliance or join someone else's to increase rewards and develop faster in the game.

Animal Acquisition - the more animals there are in the zoo and the higher their level, the more coins are mined.

Passive mining - every hour the currency earned by the zoo is credited, regardless of whether the player is in the app or not.

Task Center - by performing various tasks from the project and partners, you can receive rewards.

Referral system - for inviting referrals is credited with additional game inventory.

Donate - you can buy game attributes and make improvements for Telegram stars.

How you can earn in ZOO

The main and only way to earn money in ZOO is farming game currency, through the development of your account. Everything that was mined in the game will be converted into project tokens and distributed in the form of airdrop before listing.

When ZOO will be listed

At the moment, the ZOO project team and exchanges have not announced an exact date for the token listing. However, it is expected to happen in the coming months after the mining phase is completed and the listing preparations are finalized. For up-to-date information, it is recommended to follow ZOO's official social media channels and the project's website.

Which exchanges may list ZOO

Most likely, ZOO will appear on popular cryptocurrency exchanges that have previously added similar Play-to-Earn, Tap-to-Earn and DeFi projects to their listings, such as:

In addition, it is possible that the token could appear on decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as StonFi and Dedust.io, allowing traders to trade $ZOO without registering on centralized platforms.

Preparing for a ZOO listing

To be ready to trade $ZOO tokens or sell them after airdrop on a listing, it's worth registering and verifying in advance on one of the exchanges where the asset is expected to appear.

Basic steps:

Choosing an exchange - register on one, or better on several exchanges listed above. Create an account - specify email, set a strong password and save these data. Verification (KYC) - upload documents to confirm your identity. Fund your account - make a deposit in USDT, BNB, ETH or other supported currency to quickly purchase ZOO tokens. Waiting for listing - keep an eye on exchange and project announcements so you don't miss the listing time.

Expected token price

The ZOO token price forecast depends on a number of factors including supply, demand and general market trends. All that is currently known from the project's tokenomics is that 60% of the total token supply will be allocated to community miners, while the remaining 40% will be allocated to the future development of the project. Based on the analysis of similar projects, we can assume that the starting price of ZOO may be subject to significant and frequent fluctuations after listing due to the sales of those who received airdrop from the project. If the project gets support from major exchanges and attracts the attention of the community, the price may increase significantly in the first days after listing.

Conclusion

ZOO is a very unconventional and fascinating project out of those in Telegram. Due to the versatility of the ecosystem and active development, the ZOO token could become an interesting asset for investors and players, especially if the team offers a utility (application) for the token. Waiting for the listing is accompanied by high interest, so it is worth preparing in advance by registering on crypto exchanges and keeping an eye on official announcements.

Frequently asked questions

1. When exactly will the ZOO listing take place?

The exact date has not been announced yet. The listing is expected to happen in the coming months.

2. Where can I buy ZOO tokens?

Once listed, tokens can be purchased on centralized exchanges and decentralized platforms.

3. How do I prepare to buy ZOO?

Register on one of the exchanges, verify and fund your account to be ready to buy/sell tokens immediately after listing.

4. Is it possible to earn on ZOO without investment?

Yes, you can participate in the gameplay for free and do not use donate.

5. Will the price of ZOO grow after listing?

The price depends on market demand, but if the project gets support and interest from the community, the token value may grow in the first days/weeks after listing.