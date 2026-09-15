Bots by Coins
Create and launch bots for popular cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin bot
Tron bot
USDT bot
Ethereum bot
Solana bot
Ripple bot
Bots by Exchanges
Find ready-made bots for your crypto exchange.
Bybit bot
Binance bot
OKX bot
Gate bot
HTX bot
BingX bot
Academy
Learn the fundamentals of algorithmic trading.
Wiki / Knowledge Base
Explore the platform and trading tools.
Blog
Market insights, platform news, and articles.
FAQ
Answers to the most frequently asked questions.
YouTube
Video tutorials, guides, and platform updates.
Consultations
Get help with setup and using the platform.
About Veles Finance
Learn more about the platform and our story.
Security
How we protect our users and their funds.
Team
Meet the people behind Veles.
Careers
Join our growing team.
Referral Program
Partnership opportunities and collaboration.
Contacts
We're always here for you.
Social media
App Store
Play Market
Русский
English
Українська
Bots by Coins
Bots by Exchanges
Veles App
Algorithms instead of emotions