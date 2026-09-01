Effective as of September 1, 2026

Version 1.0

These Supplemental Terms of Use for Veles Broker (the “Terms”) constitute a public offer by VELES MIDDLE EAST – FZCO (the “Operator”) and govern the use of Veles Broker.

These Terms form an integral part of the Veles User Agreement. Any matters not expressly governed by these Terms are governed by the Veles User Agreement. In the event of any conflict between the documents with respect to Veles Broker, these Terms prevail.

Acceptance of these Terms is separate from registration on the Veles platform and takes place when opening Veles Broker.

IMPORTANT: Veles Broker is not a standalone cryptocurrency exchange. The Client’s Broker Account is a subaccount within the Bybit infrastructure under the Operator’s master account. Trading transactions are executed within the Bybit infrastructure. Trading digital assets and derivatives, including with leverage, may result in a partial or total loss of funds.

1. Operator and Service

1.1. The operator of Veles Broker is VELES MIDDLE EAST – FZCO, a company registered in the United Arab Emirates.

1.2. The Operator participates in the Bybit Broker program and provides Veles Broker through the Veles platform.

1.3. The name Veles Broker and the Operator’s participation in the Bybit Broker program do not constitute a representation that the Operator holds a separate licence from a financial regulator.

1.4. Full corporate details of the Operator are set out at the end of these Terms.

2. Broker Account and Allocation of Functions

2.1. A separate subaccount is created for the Client within the Bybit infrastructure and forms part of the Operator’s master account.

2.2. The Veles Broker Account is separate from the Client’s personal Bybit account. Balances, positions, transactions, settings and verification status of the Client’s personal Bybit account are not transferred to Veles Broker.

2.3. Access to the Broker Account is provided through Veles.

2.4. The following functions are performed within the Bybit infrastructure, including but not limited to:

placement and technical record-keeping of digital assets on the subaccount;

execution of trading transactions;

operation of the order book and order matching;

application of Bybit trading rules, limits and fees;

calculation of margin, funding and liquidation of positions;

other functions of exchange infrastructure.

2.5. The Operator:

provides the Veles interface;

creates and administers the subaccount within the functionality available under the Bybit Broker program;

transmits the Client’s instructions to the Bybit infrastructure via API;

provides algorithmic tools;

provides functionality for initiating deposits and withdrawals;

performs necessary checks and provides support.

2.6. The Operator does not maintain exchange or custody infrastructure separate from Bybit and does not make trading decisions on behalf of the Client.

2.7. The Client understands that the Client’s subaccount forms part of the Operator’s master account. Any review, restriction, suspension or blocking of the master account by Bybit may affect the Client’s subaccount regardless of the Client’s own actions.

2.8. Provisions of the Veles User Agreement stating that the Service does not participate in deposits or withdrawals and does not have access to withdrawal operations from Users’ personal exchange accounts do not apply to Veles Broker to the extent they conflict with these Terms.

2.9. Trading transactions within Veles Broker are subject to the then-current Bybit rules, trading parameters and restrictions applicable to the relevant instrument or transaction, including rules on margin trading, liquidation, ADL, funding, delisting and risk management. The Client must take such rules into account when using Veles Broker.

2.10. A transfer of digital assets to the Broker Account does not constitute payment of such assets to the Operator and does not, by itself, grant the Operator the right to use or dispose of them for the Operator’s own commercial purposes, except for fees and other amounts payable to the Operator under these Terms.

2.11. The Operator does not use the Client’s digital assets for the Operator’s own trading, lending, pledging, rehypothecation or financing of the Operator’s own activities. Use of assets in connection with execution of the Client’s instructions, including their use as margin collateral within the Bybit infrastructure, does not constitute use of those assets by the Operator for its own commercial purposes. Treatment of assets within the Bybit infrastructure is governed by the applicable Bybit rules.

3. Client Requirements and Restricted Jurisdictions

3.1. By using Veles Broker, the Client represents throughout the period of use of the Service that the Client:

is at least 18 years old or has reached any higher age of full legal capacity required by applicable law;

acts in the Client’s own name, for the Client’s own benefit and using the Client’s own funds;

does not use the Broker Account to manage funds or carry out transactions for the benefit of third parties;

has provided information that is true, complete and up to date;

uses funds of lawful origin;

is not prohibited by law applicable to the Client from using Veles Broker;

does not use the Service for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, fraud or any other unlawful activity.

3.2. Under the API Broker Agreement between the Operator and Bybit, the Restricted Jurisdictions include the United States of America, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran, including their territories and possessions, as well as territories subject to sanctions imposed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

3.3. Under the API Broker Agreement, Restricted Persons include U.S. Persons as defined under the applicable rules, persons and entities included on sanctions lists maintained by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (including SDN / Blocked Persons), the EU Consolidated Financial Sanctions List and the UK Sanctions List, as well as entities that are 50% or more owned or controlled by persons or entities included on such lists.

3.4. Veles Broker is not provided to persons who are residents of the United Arab Emirates.

3.5. Veles Broker is also not provided in jurisdictions in which Bybit restricts the provision of the relevant services. The current list is determined by Bybit’s rules: Service Restricted Countries — Bybit.

3.6. The Operator may apply additional restrictions where necessary to comply with Bybit requirements, applicable law, sanctions regimes, AML/CFT requirements, requirements of competent authorities or the Operator’s internal risk management procedures.

3.7. Using a VPN, proxy, geolocation spoofing or other means to circumvent applicable restrictions is prohibited.

3.8. The Client must keep the information provided to the Operator up to date and notify the Operator of changes that may affect the Client’s eligibility to use Veles Broker, including any change in residency.

3.9. The Client must not use Veles Broker to manipulate the market, including through fictitious trades or self-trading (wash trading), placing orders without an intention to execute them (spoofing), coordinated trades or any other conduct prohibited by Bybit rules or applicable law. The Client must also not exploit technical errors, failures or features of the Service for the purpose of obtaining an improper benefit.

3.10. A breach of clause 3.9 may result in restrictions on transactions or termination of service in accordance with Section 8 of these Terms.

3.11. The Client must keep login credentials confidential, maintain the security of the Client’s e-mail, devices and two-factor authentication methods, and promptly notify the Operator of any suspected account compromise, unauthorised access or unauthorised transaction. Until such notice is received, the Operator may treat actions properly authenticated using the Client’s authentication methods as having been taken by the Client, unless the circumstances or mandatory provisions of applicable law require otherwise.

4. KYC, AML and Bybit Measures

4.1. To use Veles Broker, the Client must complete identity verification and any other checks required by the Operator and/or Bybit. Such checks may be conducted using Sumsub or another specialised provider.

4.2. The Operator and/or Bybit may at any time request reverification or additional information and documents, including information regarding place of residence, source and origin of funds, tax status and other circumstances required for KYC/AML, sanctions screening, fraud prevention and risk management.

4.3. The Operator may refuse to open a Broker Account, restrict individual transactions or terminate service if:

the Client has not completed a required check or has not provided requested information;

the information provided is false, incomplete or inconsistent;

sanctions, AML/CFT, fraud, security or other material compliance risks are identified;

there are signs of unauthorised access or account compromise;

this is required by Bybit, applicable law or a competent authority;

continued service creates a material legal, compliance or operational risk for the Operator.

4.4. Until a check is completed, the Operator may suspend trading, deposits and/or withdrawals.

4.5. The Client understands and accepts that Bybit independently applies its own rules, KYC/AML procedures, sanctions restrictions, security procedures and risk management systems.

4.6. Subject to its rules and applicable law, Bybit may, at its own discretion and without prior approval from the Client or the Operator:

reject or restrict an individual transaction;

cancel, suspend or restrict an order, trade or withdrawal;

temporarily restrict trading or other subaccount functions;

freeze, hold or restrict access to digital assets;

request additional documents or verification;

suspend or terminate servicing of the subaccount;

close or liquidate open positions where permitted by Bybit rules.

4.7. Such measures may be applied, in particular, where Bybit suspects a breach of its rules or applicable law, a sanctions or AML/CFT risk, fraud, account compromise, inaccurate information regarding the Client’s identity, location or residency, or any other regulatory, legal, security or operational risk.

4.8. Bybit independently decides whether to apply such measures. The Operator cannot guarantee the reversal, modification or timing of removal of restrictions imposed by Bybit.

4.9. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Operator is not liable for losses or restrictions on access directly caused by independent measures taken by Bybit, unless such consequences arose from the Operator’s breach of its own obligations, an error in administration of the Broker Account or other acts of the Operator for which liability cannot be excluded under applicable law.

4.10. The Operator may refrain from disclosing the reasons for a refusal, restriction or review where such disclosure is prohibited by law, by a requirement of Bybit or a competent authority, or could interfere with the relevant review.

4.11. For KYC/AML, sanctions screening, fraud prevention and performance of the Bybit Broker program, necessary Client data may be shared with Bybit, Sumsub and other engaged service providers in accordance with the Veles Privacy Policy and applicable law.

5. Deposits, Trading and Withdrawals

5.1. Deposits

5.1.1. Supported assets, networks, addresses, limits and other deposit conditions are specified directly in Veles Broker.

5.1.2. The Client is responsible for selecting the correct asset, network, address and other transfer details. Sending an unsupported asset or using an incorrect network or address may result in an irreversible loss of funds.

5.1.3. The Operator does not guarantee that assets sent in error can be recovered and may deduct actual costs incurred in attempting such recovery.

5.1.4. The Operator may suspend crediting of a deposit and request information regarding the source of funds or the sender.

5.2.1. All trading decisions are made by the Client.

5.2.2. Instructions are generated either directly by the Client or by algorithmic tools based on parameters previously selected or confirmed by the Client. Launching a bot constitutes an instruction to automatically generate and transmit orders within the logic selected by the Client without separate confirmation of each transaction.

5.2.3. All such instructions are deemed to be instructions of the Client.

5.2.4. Execution takes place within the Bybit infrastructure and depends on Bybit rules, liquidity, trading limits, market conditions and the technical parameters of the relevant instrument.

5.2.5. The Operator does not guarantee execution at a particular time, at an expected price, in full or without slippage.

5.2.6. Ready-made strategies, presets, signals, statistics and backtest results are provided for informational purposes only, do not constitute personalised investment advice and do not guarantee future performance.

5.2.7. The range of available assets, trading instruments and markets is determined by the capabilities of Veles Broker and Bybit and may change. Bybit may restrict or discontinue support for an individual asset or instrument, including by delisting it.

5.2.8. If discontinuation of support requires a position to be closed or transactions in an asset to cease, the applicable Bybit rules and timelines apply. The Operator may notify the Client of such changes where the relevant information is available and it is technically feasible to do so.

5.2.9. Order Routing. Veles Broker is technically integrated with the Bybit infrastructure. Client instructions submitted through Veles Broker are routed to Bybit for execution. Within Veles Broker, the Operator does not route Client instructions among multiple independent trading venues.

5.2.10. The Client understands that prices, liquidity, market depth and other execution conditions on other trading venues may differ from those available on Bybit. The Operator does not guarantee that the execution price of a particular transaction on Bybit will be the most favourable price available across all existing trading venues. This clause does not limit any obligations of the Operator that cannot be excluded under applicable law.

5.2.11. In the event of a trading halt, delisting, amendment to contract specifications, mandatory conversion, settlement or other mandatory action by Bybit, the then-applicable Bybit rules and procedures for the relevant instrument apply.

5.3. Withdrawals

5.3.1. A withdrawal request is created through Veles Broker.

5.3.2. Two-factor authentication is used to confirm withdrawals. The Operator may conduct additional security and KYC/AML checks in the circumstances provided for in these Terms.

5.3.3. The Operator may suspend a withdrawal for the duration of a review, where required by Bybit or a competent authority, where account compromise is suspected, or on other grounds provided for in these Terms.

5.3.4. The Client is responsible for the accuracy of the withdrawal address and network.

5.3.5. A correctly submitted withdrawal request may take up to 14 business days to process from the time it is received by the Operator. The processing period is suspended for the duration of any additional KYC/AML, security or other mandatory review, as well as for the duration of restrictions imposed by Bybit, the relevant blockchain network or a competent authority. A network fee applicable to the selected network at the time the withdrawal is processed is charged on withdrawal. The amount of the fee may vary depending on the conditions of the relevant network.

5.3.6. For security purposes, the Operator may apply additional withdrawal restrictions, including a temporary waiting period following a change to the password, e-mail, telephone number, 2FA or other critical account data, limits, additional identity verification or confirmation of the withdrawal address.

5.3.7. A withdrawal request is deemed received by the Operator after it has been properly created and all mandatory confirmations required by the interface have been completed. An incomplete, incorrect or unconfirmed request is not deemed accepted for processing.

5.3.8. Once a valid blockchain transaction has been transmitted to the relevant network, the Operator cannot guarantee its cancellation, reversal or amendment. The actual time of receipt depends on the blockchain network and the receiving party.

5.4. Accounting Errors

5.4.1. If, as a result of a technical error, duplication, incorrect display of data, an error by Bybit or a blockchain network, or another failure, funds, a position, profit, loss or a transaction are incorrectly reflected on the Broker Account, the Operator may, following review, bring the Broker Account records into line with the actual outcome of the relevant transaction.

5.4.2. An erroneous display or credit of funds does not give the Client the right to require preservation of the erroneous balance or to dispose of an amount that, according to the actual transaction data, is not due to the Client.

5.4.3. The Client must not knowingly withdraw, transfer, use for trading or otherwise dispose of funds that the Client knows, or reasonably should know, were credited or displayed in error.

5.4.4. If erroneously credited funds have been used or withdrawn by the Client, the Operator may require repayment of the corresponding amount and, where permitted by applicable law, set off that amount against the available balance on the Broker Account.

5.5. Transaction Records

5.5.1. Information on executed trading transactions, execution price and volume, fees, funding, liquidation and other exchange events is based on data received from the Bybit infrastructure.

5.5.2. If there is a discrepancy between information displayed in the Veles interface and actual Bybit execution data, Bybit data is the primary source of information regarding execution of the transaction. Veles system data is used to evidence the Client’s actions and instructions transmitted through the Service.

6. Fees

6.1. As of the date of this version, the trading fee for futures trading in Veles Broker is calculated on the executed transaction volume:

0.075% — where the order executes by immediately removing liquidity (taker);

— where the order executes by immediately removing liquidity (taker); 0.025% — where the order executes by adding liquidity (maker).

Current trading fee rates are displayed in the Veles Broker interface. The rate applicable to a particular transaction is the rate in effect in the Service at the time the relevant trade is executed, taking into account the actual execution type of the order. If the rate stated in this clause differs from the current rate shown in the Veles Broker interface, the rate in effect in the Service applies, provided that the change was introduced in accordance with clauses 6.3–6.4 of these Terms.

6.2. In addition to trading fees, funding and a network fee on withdrawal may apply. Funding and network fee amounts are determined by Bybit and the relevant blockchain network, respectively, at the time of the relevant transaction.

6.3. The Operator may change its own fees by giving at least 30 calendar days’ notice before the change takes effect.

If a change is necessary due to changes in mandatory Bybit terms, applicable law, requirements of a competent authority or other circumstances that the Operator cannot reasonably control, the relevant change may take effect earlier.

6.4. Changes to funding, network fees and other parameters set by Bybit or blockchain networks apply from the date on which the relevant party changes them.

6.5. Set-off of Amounts Owed. Where the Client has a documented, due and payable debt to the Operator arising directly from use of Veles Broker, the Operator may, to the extent permitted by applicable law and Bybit rules, set off that debt against the available balance on the Broker Account. At the Client’s request, the Operator may provide information regarding the basis and amount of the set-off to the extent such information may be disclosed under applicable law, requirements of competent authorities and Bybit rules. This clause does not limit the Client’s right to dispute the basis or amount of the debt in accordance with Section 9 of these Terms.

7. Risks and Liability

7.1. Use of Veles Broker involves a high level of risk. The risks described in this Section are not exhaustive.

7.2. Market Risk. The value of digital assets may change rapidly and significantly. The Client may lose some or all of the funds used for trading.

7.3. Leverage, Liquidation, ADL and Funding. Leverage increases the amount and speed of potential losses. If margin is insufficient, Bybit may forcibly close a position in accordance with its rules, and the actual closing price may differ from the calculated price. Bybit rules may provide for the use of an insurance fund and an auto-deleveraging mechanism (ADL), under which the Client’s position may be fully or partially closed without a separate instruction from the Client. Perpetual derivatives may involve periodic funding payments, the amount of which may materially affect the performance of the position and the Client’s balance.

7.4. Slippage and Liquidity. An order may be executed at a price different from the expected price, partially executed or not executed due to volatility, insufficient liquidity, position size, technical limitations or other market conditions.

7.5. Algorithmic Trading, Backtests and Third-Party Materials. Bots automatically execute the logic selected by the Client. An error in settings, signals, data, API or another technical failure may result in a series of losing transactions. Backtests, ready-made strategies, presets, signals, statistics and third-party materials are based on historical or otherwise limited data, may contain errors and do not guarantee future performance.

7.6. Technology and Security Risk. Failures or unavailability of Veles, Bybit, APIs, blockchain networks, the Internet, hardware or software may delay or prevent a transaction. Compromise of e-mail, passwords, devices, SIM cards, 2FA or other access methods may result in unauthorised transactions.

7.7. Bybit and Master Account Structure Risk. Veles Broker depends on the Bybit infrastructure. In accordance with its rules and applicable law, Bybit may change trading parameters, fees and limits, suspend trading, deposits or withdrawals, conduct reviews, restrict or block a subaccount or the master account, close or liquidate positions and take other measures. Such measures may affect the Client irrespective of the Client’s own actions. Failures, cyberattacks, insolvency, discontinuation of operations or other problems affecting Bybit may also restrict access to assets or make transactions unavailable.

7.8. Stablecoin, Blockchain Network and Transfer Error Risk. A stablecoin may lose its peg to the underlying asset, be frozen by its issuer or become unavailable on a particular network. Blockchain transactions are generally irreversible. An error in an address, network, asset or other transfer details may result in an irreversible loss of funds.

7.9. Regulatory and Tax Risk. Laws, sanctions regimes and Bybit requirements may change and may result in additional checks, transaction restrictions, discontinuation of service in certain jurisdictions or termination of Veles Broker. The Client is solely responsible for complying with legal, tax and reporting obligations applicable to the Client, unless otherwise expressly required by law.

7.10. Withdrawal Risk. Withdrawals are not instantaneous. Processing may take up to 14 business days and may be extended for the duration of KYC/AML, sanctions, fraud, security or other mandatory reviews, as well as due to restrictions imposed by Bybit, the relevant blockchain network or a competent authority.

7.11. Concentration Risk and No Guarantees. Holding a significant portion of assets within a single infrastructure increases the potential impact of a failure, restriction, insolvency or other adverse event. Veles Broker is not a bank deposit. Digital assets held within Veles Broker are not covered by a government bank deposit insurance scheme or any equivalent guarantee of preservation of funds unless mandatory applicable law expressly provides otherwise. The Operator does not guarantee return of funds, preservation of the value of digital assets, profitability or any specific trading result.

7.12. The Client independently determines the level of risk acceptable to the Client and should use only funds that the Client can afford to lose.

7.13. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Operator is not liable for losses to the extent they arise from:

market movements;

liquidation, ADL, funding or changes to margin requirements;

slippage or insufficient liquidity;

independent acts, decisions or restrictions of Bybit;

failures, cyberattacks or other events affecting Bybit or other independent service providers;

operation of blockchain networks;

actions of digital asset issuers;

errors by the Client in configuring tools, trading, deposits or withdrawals;

the Client granting access to third parties;

compromise of the Client’s credentials or device, where such compromise was not caused by a security breach on the Operator’s side;

compliance with requirements of law, a competent authority or Bybit;

circumstances beyond the Operator’s reasonable control.

This clause does not exclude the Operator’s liability to the extent that loss is directly caused by a proven breach of the Operator’s own obligations and such liability cannot be excluded under these Terms or applicable law.

7.14. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Operator is not liable for indirect losses, loss of profit or unrealised profit.

7.15. Unless otherwise required by mandatory provisions of applicable law, the Operator’s aggregate liability for claims relating to Veles Broker is limited to the amount of fees actually paid by the relevant Client for use of Veles Broker during the 6 months preceding the event giving rise to the claim.

7.16. The limitations of liability set out in these Terms do not apply to fraud, wilful misconduct or gross negligence by the Operator, or to any other liability that cannot be excluded or limited under applicable law.

7.17. General liability provisions that do not conflict with this Section are governed by the Veles User Agreement.

7.18. Indemnification of the Operator. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Client must reimburse the Operator for documented direct losses, fines, penalties and reasonable costs of external advisers or representatives actually incurred by the Operator and directly caused by intentional conduct or gross negligence involving:

the Client’s breach of applicable sanctions, AML/CFT or other mandatory requirements;

knowingly false information regarding identity, residency, source of funds or other circumstances material to the provision of Veles Broker;

conduct prohibited under clauses 3.7 and 3.9 of these Terms;

use of Veles Broker on behalf of or for the benefit of a third party in breach of these Terms.

Reimbursement is permitted only to the extent there is a direct causal link between the Client’s relevant breach and the Operator’s costs or losses. This clause does not entitle the Operator to recover indirect or speculative losses from the Client and does not limit any Client rights that cannot be limited under applicable law.

8. Suspension, Termination and Amendments

8.1. The Operator may fully or partially suspend transactions on the Broker Account where grounds exist under these Terms, the Veles User Agreement, Bybit requirements or applicable law.

8.2. The Operator may close the Client’s open positions where necessary to comply with a mandatory requirement of Bybit or a competent authority, terminate the Service, prevent a negative balance, protect the account or remedy the consequences of a material breach of these Terms by the Client. The Client bears the market risk of such closure where it results from the Client’s actions, omissions or breach.

8.3. The Client may stop using Veles Broker after closing open positions, completing any necessary checks and withdrawing the available remaining balance.

8.4. The Operator may terminate service to an individual Client by giving 7 calendar days’ notice, or immediately in the event of a material breach, sanctions or AML/CFT risk, or where required by Bybit, law or a competent authority.

8.5. The Operator may discontinue Veles Broker for all Clients by giving 30 calendar days’ notice. If discontinuation is caused by actions of Bybit, requirements of law or a competent authority, or other circumstances beyond the Operator’s reasonable control, the period permitted by such circumstances applies.

8.6. The Operator may amend these Terms. If an amendment materially affects the Client’s rights or obligations, the new version will take effect no earlier than 30 calendar days after the Client is notified by publication on the Veles website, placement in the Veles Broker interface and/or a message sent to the Client’s e-mail address, unless mandatory provisions of applicable law require a different period.

The following amendments do not require 30 days’ advance notice:

amendments necessary to comply with law, a requirement of a competent authority or Bybit;

amendments related to remediation of a security threat;

amendments restricting service to a prohibited jurisdiction or person;

amendments that do not materially worsen the Client’s position;

editorial, technical or clarifying amendments.

Such amendments may take effect earlier, including immediately, to the extent necessary or permitted under applicable law.

8.7. If the Client does not agree with an amendment, the Client must stop using Veles Broker, close positions and initiate withdrawal of available funds before the amendment takes effect. Continued use of the Service after the new version takes effect constitutes acceptance of that version unless applicable law requires separate express consent.

8.8. The Operator may require the Client to accept a new version again.

8.9. Upon receiving reliable information regarding the Client’s death or loss of legal capacity, the Operator may restrict transactions on the Broker Account until the person legally entitled to dispose of the assets has been established. Access to or transfer of assets is subject to provision of the necessary documents, applicable law and Bybit procedures. The Operator does not guarantee the time required to complete such process where it depends on Bybit, competent authorities or verification of submitted documents.

9. Acceptance and Final Provisions

9.1. Before opening Veles Broker, the Client is given an opportunity to review these Terms.

9.2. The Client accepts these Terms by:

selecting a non-preselected checkbox confirming agreement with these Terms; clicking “Accept and Open Account” or another button with an unambiguously equivalent meaning.

9.3. Acceptance constitutes full and unconditional acceptance of these Terms, including Section 7 “Risks and Liability”, and all Client confirmations contained herein.

9.4. For the purpose of evidencing acceptance, the Operator may record and retain the Client identifier, version of the Terms, date and time, IP address, device and browser information, KYC status and other technical data.

9.5. Notices relating to Veles Broker may be sent to the Client’s e-mail address specified in the Veles account and/or posted in the Client’s account.

9.6. Any matters not expressly governed by these Terms, including personal data, intellectual property, legally significant notices and force majeure, are governed by the Veles User Agreement and the Veles Privacy Policy.

9.7. These Terms are governed by the federal laws of the United Arab Emirates and, where applicable, the laws of the Emirate of Dubai. Any dispute not resolved through negotiations is subject to the jurisdiction of the competent courts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, unless mandatory provisions of applicable law require otherwise.

9.8. The Client may submit enquiries and complaints relating to Veles Broker to:

9.9. To facilitate review of a complaint, the Client is encouraged to provide:

account identifier;

description of the disputed matter;

date and approximate time of the event;

the relevant order, transaction or transaction hash, where applicable;

amount claimed and the method used to calculate it;

documents and other materials supporting the circumstances described.

The absence of individual items of information does not prevent the Client from submitting a complaint but may increase the time required to review it.

9.10. The Operator acknowledges receipt of a complaint within 7 calendar days of receipt and reviews it without undue delay. The Operator aims to complete its review within 28 calendar days. If exceptional circumstances prevent completion within that period, the Operator will inform the Client of the status and reasons for the delay and complete the review no later than 56 calendar days from receipt of the complaint, unless a longer period is required by mandatory applicable law or a competent authority.

If review depends on Bybit, a blockchain network, a payment provider, a KYC/AML provider or a competent authority, or requires an enhanced review, the Operator may request additional information and update the Client on the progress of the review.

9.11. Submission of a complaint does not automatically suspend open positions, orders, funding, liquidation, changes in the market value of assets or other trading processes. The Client remains responsible for managing ongoing market risk where access to the relevant functions is not restricted.

9.12. Before commencing court proceedings, the Parties seek to resolve a dispute by submitting a written complaint and exchanging information necessary to verify the circumstances. This clause does not restrict a party’s right to apply to a court or other competent authority where such right cannot be contractually restricted.

9.13. These Terms, together with the Veles User Agreement and the Veles Privacy Policy, govern the use of Veles Broker. Marketing materials, publications, educational materials and support communications do not amend these Terms and do not create guarantees of profitability, preservation of funds or any particular result unless the relevant obligation is expressly set out in these Terms or another written agreement of the Operator.

9.14. If any provision of these Terms is held invalid, unlawful or unenforceable, this does not affect the validity of the remaining provisions to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law.

Operator Details