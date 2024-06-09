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Cryptocurrency Blog | Veles Finance – News, Analytics, and Tips

How to choose an exchange in 2024?
Important

How to choose an exchange in 2024?

6 min
Showcase of ready-made bots | September 2024
Strategies

Showcase of ready-made bots | September 2024

3 min
Cryptocurrency trading volume - what it is and how to use it in 2024
Important

Cryptocurrency trading volume - what it is and how to use it in 2024

5 min
A week of knowledge and prizes with Veles!
Promotions

A week of knowledge and prizes with Veles!

2 min
Get prizes for profitable backtests from the platform Veles!
Promotions

Get prizes for profitable backtests from the platform Veles!

1 min
August 2024 results
Important

August 2024 results

2 min
WSOT 2026 — win up to 640,000 USDT with team Veles
A selection of Veles Spot Bots
Strategies

A selection of Veles Spot Bots

1 min
Veles referral program
Crypto from scratch

Veles referral program

1 min
Market and limit orders. What is the difference and which is better?
Important

Market and limit orders. What is the difference and which is better?

3 min
Automate your success: How to use algorithmic trading and backtesting to increase profitability?
Important

Automate your success: How to use algorithmic trading and backtesting to increase profitability?

2 min
Get USDT per trade turnover on OKX
Important

Get USDT per trade turnover on OKX

1 min
Impact of Web3 and the meta-universe on cryptocurrency markets
Digital Currency

Impact of Web3 and the meta-universe on cryptocurrency markets

2 min
Veles launches GRID bots

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