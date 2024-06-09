Showcase of ready-made bots | September 2024

In the September selection for the ready-made bot showcase, the Veles team presented customizations for the current market.

The description of the settings is accompanied by backtesting results. In addition, we have included recommendations on how to optimally use these settings in real trading.

Before launching, we recommend backtesting for the last days to check their effectiveness.

In case of negative market sentiment, it is recommended to refrain from using them until the market recovers.

Coins selected in bots are chosen according to CoinMarketCap capitalization top. Settings are created exclusively for a specific coin.

What to do to avoid liquidation?

Do not run bots for the entire deposit - allocate only a small part of the total balance. We recommend allocating no more than 10-15% of the total amount to the bot. The remaining amount is necessary to maintain your position.

In case you hit a deep drawdown, close the transaction on the exchange with your hands and return to trading on a stable market.

One of the ways to avoid liquidation is manual averaging, but this technique is not recommended for beginners.

An introductory bot for a small balance of 30 USDT with no leverage. Opens trades in the price channel according to the Bollinger Bands indicator.

Signals: moderate

Risk level: moderate

Backtest link

Bot for a small balance of 30 USDT with 3 leverage. Picks a position in a wide grid of orders, each one increasing in volume, allowing for efficient exits.

Signals: frequent

Risk tolerance: low

Backtest link

The bot is available to run with a small deposit of 50 USDT with 2 leverage. Opens trades from Bollinger Bands on different timeframes. Closes a trade automatically on the signal of a trend indicator.

Signals: moderate

Risk level: moderate

Backtest link

Counter-trend bot for opening a trade after a sharp price drop. The bot reproduces the mechanics of the “bounce” and “knife catch” strategies. Designed for a deposit of 100 USDT with 1 leverage. Suitable for those who prefer conservative trading.

Signals: rare

Risk level: low

Backtest link

A bot with a well-thought-out mechanics of entering from the price channel, designed for trend trading. Suitable for working with a balance of 300 USDT with 2 leverage.

Signals: frequent

Risk level: moderate

Link to backtest

Conservative bot for a deposit of 1000 USDT without shoulders. It enters trades on the strength of the ADX indicator trend. Suitable for constant work.

Signals: rare

Risk level: low

Link to backtest

Spot bot for earning BNB to discount commissions on Binance. It has a deposit of 300 USDT for trading. For optional trade averaging you need to have 600 USDT in reserve, which in case of drawdown you need to divide into two independent averages.

Signals: frequent

Risk level: low

Link to backtest

The settings presented in the selection are for informational purposes and should not be taken as a direct guide to action or a financial recommendation.