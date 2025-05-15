A new star of the crypto exchanges or a worthy competitor?

The cryptocurrency market is an arena where traders are looking for profit and a platform that combines low fees, convenience and innovation. Bitget, a young but ambitious exchange, is rapidly gaining popularity. But can it compete with giants like Binance, Bybit and OKX? Let’s find out why Bitget attracts traders and whether it’s worth joining its ecosystem.

Saving money at every step

For a trader, commissions are like fuel for a car: the lower the consumption, the farther you go. Bitget offers some of the most competitive terms: 0.1% for spot trades, which can be reduced to 0.08% by using a native BGB token.

Binance: also 0.1%, but discounts depend on BNB usage or trading volume.

Bybit: 0.1% for spot, but makers can trade with 0% commission, which attracts big players.

OKX: 0.08% for makers and 0.1% for takers - slightly more favorable for active traders.

Conclusion: Bitget keeps the bar at the level of the leaders, and the discounts through BGB make it especially attractive for regular trading.

Automation for Profit

Bitget integrates with the Veles platform, which offers powerful trading bots to automate strategies. With Veles bots, traders can customize algorithms to suit their goals, from grid strategies to single order trading. This is especially useful for those who want to minimize manual trading and maximize efficiency.

Binance: supports bots through an API, but does not have its own platform similar to Veles.

Bybit: offers an API for automation, but the tools are less intuitive for beginners.

OKX: has built-in bots, but their functionality is limited compared to Veles.

Summary: Bitget’s integration with Veles gives traders access to advanced automation tools, making the platform ideal for those who value time and accuracy.

High Leverage Trading

High leverage futures trading is the territory of the bold. Bitget offers up to 125x leverage, which appeals to lovers of high-risk strategies. Liquidity on the platform is on the rise, and it is already in the top 5 in terms of derivatives volume.

Binance: the liquidity champion, but the maximum leverage is also 125x.

Bybit: focuses on derivatives with leverage up to 100x, but is inferior to Bitget in the variety of instruments.

OKX: offers 100x leverage and deep liquidity, but the interface can be overwhelming for beginners.

Conclusion: Bitget is ideal for traders who want to combine high leverage with a simple interface.

Your funds are protected

Security is the cornerstone of any exchange. Bitget ranks high thanks to its cold storage, two-factor authentication, and insurance fund. The platform has not faced any major hacks and its transparency is backed up by reserve reports.

Binance: has a $1 billion SAFU fund, but regulatory risks raise questions.

Bybit: has received a triple security rating from Certified, but is behind Binance in terms of fund size.

OKX: reliable reputation since 2016, but the size of the insurance fund is not disclosed.

Conclusion: Bitget is not inferior to its competitors in terms of security, and its dynamic growth inspires confidence.

Gifts for traders

Bitget pleases with generous promotions: bonuses for deposits up to $5000, cashback and BGB token giveaways. The referral program allows you to earn money by referring friends.

Binance and OKX: offer bonuses, but Bitget’s promotions are more frequently updated and geared towards newbies.

Bybit: attracts with trading competitions and bonuses up to $30,000, but they are harder to get.

Conclusion: Bitget focuses on generosity, which is especially nice for new users.

Test Bitget with Veles!

Want to try Bitget for yourself? The Veles platform opens access to beta testing Bitget Futures, a powerful exchange with excellent liquidity and low commissions. This is your chance to be among the first to experience new features and influence the development of the integration!

How to get started.

Go to the Veles beta stand.

Create an API key on Bitget: instructions.

Connect the API in Veles and launch the trading bot.

Share feedback in the community.

Important: the beta version may have technical limitations, but your feedback will help make the integration perfect. Connect to the Veles community and get activity bonuses!

Bitget - the choice of smart traders

Bitget is not just an exchange, but a platform that combines low commissions, powerful automation tools through Veles and generous bonuses. It successfully competes with Binance, Bybit and OKX, offering unique opportunities for beginners and professionals. If you’re looking for an exchange where you can trade with comfort and efficiency, Bitget deserves your attention.

Ready to get started? Connect to Bitget, test futures and share your experiences. Your feedback is the key to excellence!