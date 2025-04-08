In 2021, Ethereum fees were as high as $50 per transfer. Today it's less than $0.01. How come? It's because of the blockchain's multiple layers. Layer 0 connects networks, Layer 2 speeds up transactions, and Layer 4 makes crypto convenient even for your grandmother. Let's break down how it works - without the complicated terms.
Blockchain is not a road, but a multi-layered interchange
Imagine that blockchain is a multi-layer cake. Layer 1 (Bitcoin, Ethereum) is the sponge, the base of the flavor. Layer 2 (Arbitrum, Lightning Network) is the cream that makes the cake more tender. Layer 0 (Polkadot, Cosmos) is a plate on which you can put several cakes at once. And Layer 3 and 4 are the decorations and the fork, without which it is inconvenient to eat.
But metaphors are good, but facts are better. Why can't Bitcoin process more than 7 transactions per second? How did Ethereum reduce commissions 100 times? And why do we need "add-ons" like The Graph? Let's look at it in order.
Layer 0: Why can't blockchains become friends without it?
The problem:
Blockchains live in isolation.
Transferring tokens from Ethereum to Solana used to be nearly impossible - like sending a letter from one universe to another.
Solution:
Layer 0 is the "internet for blockchains".
It provides:
- Cross-chain interoperability (bridges like Axelar).
- Shared security (Polkadot shares validators with parachains).
- Development flexibility (Cosmos SDK allows you to build your blockchain in days).
Examples:
- Polkadot is "LEGO for blockchains": projects rent slots to work in its ecosystem.
- Cosmos - "Google Translator" for networks: its IBC protocol connects 50+ blockchains.
- Avalanche Subnets - "private islands" for enterprise solutions.
The future: Layer 0 is blurring boundaries.
Soon we will see a single space where tokens and data flow freely between networks.
Layer 1: why are Bitcoin and Ethereum just the beginning?
The problem:
The underlying blockchains are slow and expensive. Ethereum cost $50 per USDT transfer before moving to PoS.
Solution:
Layer 1 is the foundation
Its main challenges:
- Security (PoW in Bitcoin, PoS in Ethereum).
- Decentralization (thousands of nodes).
- Execution of smart contracts (EVM in Ethereum, Solana VM).
Examples:
Bitcoin - "digital gold" where immutability is more important than speed.
Ethereum is the "world computer", the leader of DeFi and NFT.
Solana - "speed train", 50,000 TPS thanks to parallel transactions.
Blockchain Trilemma:
It is impossible to achieve decentralization, security and scalability at the same time. That's why Layer 2 came into being.
Layer 2: how did Ethereum learn to “breathe”?
The problem:
Core networks are overloaded. $50 commissions are killing micropayments.
Solution:
Layer 2 processes transactions “side-by-side” with L1, then writes the total to the main blockchain.
L2 types:
Rollups (Optimism, Arbitrum) - “batch transfers”, reduce fees by a factor of 10.
ZK-Rollups (zkSync, StarkNet) - “the magic of crypto”, privacy + speed.
Sidechains (Polygon PoS) - “separate roads”, faster but less secure.
Example:
- Lightning Network for Bitcoin allows you to pay for coffee without long confirmations.
Bottom line:
L2s are the “ambulance” for scaling. Without them, DeFi and gaming would not be possible.
Layer 3: Why does blockchain need a “special forces”?
Issue:
Even L2s aren't ideal for narrow tasks - like gaming or private transactions.
Solution:
Layer 3 is all about customization:
dApps (Uniswap, Aave) - run on top of L1/L2.
Infrastructure (The Graph, Chainlink) - “data delivery services”.
Modular blockchains (Celestia) - allow you to assemble the network like a constructor.
Example:
- Immutable X - L3 for NFT games with zero commissions.
Trend:
In the future, L3s will become “virtual worlds” with unique rules.
Layer 4: how did MetaMask and Uniswap conquer the world?
The problem:
Crypto is complicated. The average user won't write code to translate tokens.
Solution:
Layer 4 is about interfaces:
Wallets (MetaMask, Phantom).
Exchanges (Uniswap, dYdX).
Web3 applications (Brave, STEPN).
Chip:
Without L4, cryptocurrency would remain the domain of geeks.
Conclusion: the future is for the “layer cake”
Blockchain is evolving:
🔹 Layer 0 connects networks.
🔹 Layer 1 ensures security.
🔹 Layer 2 speeds up transactions.
🔹 Layer 3 adds specialization.
🔹 Layer 4 makes cryptocurrency accessible.
What's next. The emergence of Layer 5 (quantum stable solutions?) or a complete merger of layers. One thing is clear: layering is not a temporary phenomenon, but the foundation of Web3.