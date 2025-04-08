back
    Author: Hampfree

    How do Layer 0-4 work?

    In 2021, Ethereum fees were as high as $50 per transfer. Today it's less than $0.01. How come? It's because of the blockchain's multiple layers. Layer 0 connects networks, Layer 2 speeds up transactions, and Layer 4 makes crypto convenient even for your grandmother. Let's break down how it works - without the complicated terms.

    Blockchain is not a road, but a multi-layered interchange

    Imagine that blockchain is a multi-layer cake. Layer 1 (Bitcoin, Ethereum) is the sponge, the base of the flavor. Layer 2 (Arbitrum, Lightning Network) is the cream that makes the cake more tender. Layer 0 (Polkadot, Cosmos) is a plate on which you can put several cakes at once. And Layer 3 and 4 are the decorations and the fork, without which it is inconvenient to eat.

    But metaphors are good, but facts are better. Why can't Bitcoin process more than 7 transactions per second? How did Ethereum reduce commissions 100 times? And why do we need "add-ons" like The Graph? Let's look at it in order.

    Layer 0: Why can't blockchains become friends without it?

    The problem: 

    Blockchains live in isolation.

    Transferring tokens from Ethereum to Solana used to be nearly impossible - like sending a letter from one universe to another.

    Solution: 

    Layer 0 is the "internet for blockchains".

    It provides:

    1. Cross-chain interoperability (bridges like Axelar).
    2. Shared security (Polkadot shares validators with parachains).
    3. Development flexibility (Cosmos SDK allows you to build your blockchain in days).

    Examples:

    • Polkadot is "LEGO for blockchains": projects rent slots to work in its ecosystem.
    • Cosmos - "Google Translator" for networks: its IBC protocol connects 50+ blockchains.
    • Avalanche Subnets - "private islands" for enterprise solutions.

    The future: Layer 0 is blurring boundaries.

    Soon we will see a single space where tokens and data flow freely between networks.

    Layer 1: why are Bitcoin and Ethereum just the beginning?

    The problem: 

    The underlying blockchains are slow and expensive. Ethereum cost $50 per USDT transfer before moving to PoS.

    Solution: 

    Layer 1 is the foundation

    Its main challenges:

    • Security (PoW in Bitcoin, PoS in Ethereum).
    • Decentralization (thousands of nodes).
    • Execution of smart contracts (EVM in Ethereum, Solana VM).

    Examples:

    Bitcoin - "digital gold" where immutability is more important than speed.

    Ethereum is the "world computer", the leader of DeFi and NFT.

    Solana - "speed train", 50,000 TPS thanks to parallel transactions.

    Blockchain Trilemma: 

    It is impossible to achieve decentralization, security and scalability at the same time. That's why Layer 2 came into being.

    Layer 2: how did Ethereum learn to “breathe”?

    The problem:

    Core networks are overloaded. $50 commissions are killing micropayments.

    Solution:

    Layer 2 processes transactions “side-by-side” with L1, then writes the total to the main blockchain.

    L2 types:

    Rollups (Optimism, Arbitrum) - “batch transfers”, reduce fees by a factor of 10.

    ZK-Rollups (zkSync, StarkNet) - “the magic of crypto”, privacy + speed.

    Sidechains (Polygon PoS) - “separate roads”, faster but less secure.

    Example:

    • Lightning Network for Bitcoin allows you to pay for coffee without long confirmations.

    Bottom line:

    L2s are the “ambulance” for scaling. Without them, DeFi and gaming would not be possible.

    Layer 3: Why does blockchain need a “special forces”?

    Issue:

    Even L2s aren't ideal for narrow tasks - like gaming or private transactions.

    Solution:

    Layer 3 is all about customization:

    dApps (Uniswap, Aave) - run on top of L1/L2.

    Infrastructure (The Graph, Chainlink) - “data delivery services”.

    Modular blockchains (Celestia) - allow you to assemble the network like a constructor.

    Example:

    • Immutable X - L3 for NFT games with zero commissions.

    Trend:

    In the future, L3s will become “virtual worlds” with unique rules.

    Layer 4: how did MetaMask and Uniswap conquer the world?

    The problem:

    Crypto is complicated. The average user won't write code to translate tokens.

    Solution:

    Layer 4 is about interfaces:

    Wallets (MetaMask, Phantom).

    Exchanges (Uniswap, dYdX).

    Web3 applications (Brave, STEPN).

    Chip:

    Without L4, cryptocurrency would remain the domain of geeks.

    Conclusion: the future is for the “layer cake”

    Blockchain is evolving:

    🔹 Layer 0 connects networks.

    🔹 Layer 1 ensures security.

    🔹 Layer 2 speeds up transactions.

    🔹 Layer 3 adds specialization.

    🔹 Layer 4 makes cryptocurrency accessible.

    What's next. The emergence of Layer 5 (quantum stable solutions?) or a complete merger of layers. One thing is clear: layering is not a temporary phenomenon, but the foundation of Web3.

