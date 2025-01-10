The Bombie project is becoming increasingly popular among fans of cryptocurrency games in the Telegram ecosystem and investors. This article will help you understand the key aspects of the project, learn about its features and prepare for the upcoming token listing.

Bombie game - project overview

Bombie is an innovative blockchain game from the Catizen team that offers users not only an exciting gameplay, but also the opportunity to earn project tokens through future airdrop campaigns. The main idea of the game is to manage virtual characters, performing various game tasks in order to increase the rating and level. The project is actively developing the in-game economy, where the project tokens can be used in the future gameplay.

The game attracts attention thanks to:

Simple and engaging gameplay;

The project is led by the well-established Catizen team of game creators, which listed its token on major centralized exchanges, including Binance, in early fall.

The use of blockchain technology for transparency and secure transactions;

Opportunities to participate in airdrops and other promotions.

When will Bombie be listed

The exact listing date for the Bombie token has not yet been announced, but the project team promises to publish details soon. Usually, such events take place a few weeks after the completion of airdrop to attract maximum attention of users and investors. Follow the official updates of the project to be aware of all the changes.

How you can earn in Bombie

There are several ways to earn money in the game Bombie:

Participation in airdrop: Users who register in the game and are active in the gameplay will be rewarded with airdrop tokens of the project, for which 70% of the total offer is allocated. Gameplay. Players can earn rewards by completing tasks and participating in various events and partner token airdrop campaigns within the game.

Which exchanges are likely to list Bombie

Most likely, the listing of the Bombie token will take place on the same exchanges that have already proven themselves in working with game tokens and projects on the TON blockchain. Here are the possible options from them:

These platforms are known for supporting promising projects, making them the most likely candidates for a Bombie listing.

Preparing for a Bombie listing

To be ready for a Bombie token listing, follow these steps:

Register with one of the exchanges listed above. Complete the verification (KYC) process by submitting the required documents. Make sure you have sufficient deposit to purchase tokens. Subscribe to exchange and project updates so that you don't miss the moment when trading starts.

How much you can earn on Bombie

The potential profit from the Bombie token depends on its price after listing and the number of tokens received if you participated in the project's airdrop. At the moment it is known that 70% of tokens are allocated to the community, but the total supply of tokens of the project is unknown, so it is impossible to assume the potential value of the token, and therefore the final profit from Bombie, but the developers assure that active users will be generously rewarded. At the same time, you can earn not only by participating in the project's activities or manual trading, but also thanks to the short-spot strategy, which is available when using Veles trading bots.

Conclusion

The Bombie project is a unique combination of gaming platform and blockchain technologies, which makes it a promising way to earn money. Participate in the gameplay and airdrop campaigns of the project, keep an eye on the listing date and get ready for trading to take full advantage of the project.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Airdrop Bombie?

Airdrop Bombie will be a free token giveaway to users who have met the basic criteria to get it.

2. How to get Bombie tokens?

Actively participate in the gameplay, use all game mechanics and fulfill the basic conditions of the airdrop.

3. When will Bombie token trading start?

The exact date is still unknown. Keep an eye out for updates from the project team.

4. Do I need verification on the exchange to buy Bombie?

Yes, most users will need to go through the KYC process to participate in the auction.

5. Can I make money on Bombie without investing?

Yes, you can simply play and grow in the game without having to purchase additional in-game inventory for cryptocurrency or Telegram Stars.