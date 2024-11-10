Catizen (CATI) - how to withdraw tokens to an exchange or wallet

Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency that is actively developing in the world of GameFi. It is used in the Catizen game ecosystem, where players earn tokens by participating in the management of virtual cat stores. In this article, we will look at how to withdraw Catizen, sell it on the exchange and transfer it to a cryptocurrency wallet, as well as other ways to make money with this coin.

Withdrawing game coins to the exchange (Bybit as an example)

The first step for those who want to withdraw their Catizen tokens is to transfer them from the game account to an exchange for further trading. One of the popular exchanges where you can trade Catizen is Bybit.

The process of withdrawing game coins to the exchange consists of several steps:

Connecting your game account to the exchange. First, make sure that your in-game account is connected to the exchange where you plan to withdraw tokens. Usually this is done through the game’s internal interface, where the address of your wallet on the exchange is specified. Creating a deposit address. On the Bybit exchange, you need to create a deposit address for CATI tokens. This can be done through the “Deposits” section of your account. Make sure you choose the correct network for the transfer that supports Catizen. Coin Withdrawal. In the game interface, find the “Airdrop” button. Enter the number of tokens and the address created on the Bybit exchange. It is important to be careful when copying the address, as an incorrect address can lead to loss of funds. Transaction confirmation. Once the tokens are sent to the exchange, the transaction will be processed by the blockchain network. This may take some time depending on the busyness of the network. Once the transaction is complete, the tokens will appear in your account on the exchange.

Selling Catizen on the exchange

Now that Catizen tokens have arrived in your account on the Bybit exchange, you can sell them. Here are the basic steps on how to do it:

Selecting a trading pair. On the exchange, find a trading pair such as CATI/USDT to exchange your Catizen for popular stablecoins such as USDT. This is the easiest and fastest way to convert tokens into a stable currency. Limit order - you can set a desired sell price and once the market price reaches the specified value, your order will be executed.

Create a sell order. You have two main types of orders to choose from:

Market order - allows you to sell your tokens instantly at the current market price.

Sell Confirmation. Once the order is executed, you will receive USDT or another cryptocurrency that you have chosen to exchange. You can leave these funds on the exchange for further trading or withdraw them to your wallet.

Withdrawing Catizen to crypto wallet

Many users prefer to store their funds not on an exchange, but on their personal crypto wallets for greater security. Withdrawing Catizen tokens to a wallet is also easy:

Creating a wallet. If you don’t already have a cryptocurrency wallet, you need to create one. Popular options for storing CATI are wallets such as Trust Wallet and Embedded telegram wallet, which support working with tokens based on the TON network. Obtaining a wallet address. In your wallet, create a new address to receive CATI tokens. Make sure the network you create the address on is the same as the Catizen token network (TON). Withdraw funds from the exchange. On the Bybit exchange, go to the “Withdrawal of funds” section, specify the number of tokens and your crypto wallet address. Confirm the transaction via two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your funds.

Trust Wallet

Waiting for confirmation. Similar to depositing to an exchange, the transaction must be confirmed by the blockchain network, after which the tokens will be displayed on your wallet.

How else to earn Catizen

Besides trading and participating in the Catizen game, there are other ways to earn CATI tokens:

Steaking. Some platforms offer Catizen token steaking, allowing you to earn a percentage of the total amount as a reward for participating in maintaining the network. The more tokens you put towards steaking, the higher your income will be.

Participation in special events. In-game events and Challenges are a great way to earn extra tokens. Catizen developers often hold tournaments and promotions where players can win valuable prizes.

Affiliate Programs. Some exchanges and platforms supporting Catizen offer referral programs, where you can get tokens for attracting new users or for active participation in the project’s community.

Conclusion

Catizen tokens open up many opportunities to earn money, whether it’s participating in a game, trading on exchanges, or staking. Understanding the process of withdrawing tokens, selling them, and storing them on cryptocurrency wallets is an important step for any user looking to manage their funds effectively. In addition, participating in additional programs and events will help increase Catizen’s income, making it not only a gaming asset, but also a promising investment tool.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it worth selling CATI now?

The project has already had a listing and many people ran to sell their tokens. This has greatly affected the price of the asset. The project has an interesting roadmap and plans for the future. It is worth making decisions based solely on personal preferences. In general, you got the tokens for free because you played the game. If the project seems promising, token holders lose nothing.

2. Is it possible to withdraw Catizen to the Telegram messenger wallet?

Withdrawal to the custodial wallet is not available. But you can use TON Space.

3. How else can I earn on CATI token?

Earning on the exchange from the price rates will always be relevant for any cryptoassets. Veles bots with their order grid, as well as pre-calculated potential can aggressively trade volatile assets that have recently listed on major exchanges. And with the spot short strategy, you can make money on the downside of the spot market.