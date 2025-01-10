Token listing is an important event in the life of any project, which opens access to trading on exchanges and increases the popularity of tokens. DuckChain, a promising project, which was opened for cooperation and development by one of the famous cryptocurrency ecosystems The Open Network (TON), is preparing for its listing, which attracts the attention of investors and users. In this article, we will analyze in detail the features of DuckChain, its tokenomics, the listing process and preparation for it, as well as the prospects of the project.

DuckChain - project overview

DuckChain is a new and promising blockchain project focused on creating a simple and intuitive ecosystem for users within the TON blockchain. The main goal of the project is to reduce barriers to entry into the world of cryptocurrency and simplify interaction with decentralized financial applications. DuckChain's key mission is to provide user-friendly tools for working with tokens, improve interaction between users and projects, and create a secure space for managing digital assets.

Features of DuckChain

This blockchain has a number of features that set it apart from other networks and make it unique.

Operation of the DuckChain ecosystem

The DuckChain ecosystem is based on a high-performance blockchain that supports fast transactions and minimal fees. DuckChain enables the connection between TON, Ethereum and Bitcoin using Ethereum's established Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols and Bitcoin's liquidity.Key components of the ecosystem include:

Smart contracts optimized for developers.

Asset tokenization tools.

Decentralized applications (dApps).

Simplified user access via Telegram Stars

One of the unique features of DuckChain is its integration with Telegram Stars, which allows users to quickly connect to the ecosystem and use Telegram Stars as an alternative to cryptocurrency to pay fees for transactions. This feature provides an instant connection between the popular messenger and the crypto platform.

When will the listing of DuckChain take place

DuckChain is scheduled to be listed on January 16, 2025. This moment will be a key event for the project, allowing $DUCK tokens to become available for trading on major centralized exchanges.

$DUCK Tokenomics

The $DUCK token is the core asset of the DuckChain ecosystem. Its tokenomics include:

1. Total issuance: 10 billion tokens.

2. Distribution:

10% for the development team.

10% for investors

3% for consultants

77% to the community and ecosystem, including:

50% for users via airdrop

20% for the ecosystem

4% for liquidity

3% for marketing campaigns

3. Token functions: participate in project management (voting), pay commissions and receive rewards for participating in the ecosystem.

Preparing for DuckChain listing

To participate in the project token listing process, the main action is to have a registered account on the exchange.

Exchange registration

To prepare for a DuckChain listing, follow the steps below:

Select the exchange where you plan to list (e.g. Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io or BingX). Complete the registration process by providing an email or phone number. Set up two-factor authentication to protect your account and save your account passwords.

Withdraw your tokens to the exchange

After registering, follow the steps below:

Transfer $DUCK tokens to your exchange wallet. Make sure you have entered the correct wallet address and transaction ID (Memo). Wait for the transfer confirmation.

How to buy DuckChain tokens

It will be possible to buy $DUCK tokens after listing on centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges

Estimated price of DuckChain

The price of $DUCK token at the start will depend on market conditions, investor interest, and the actions of airdroppers who have the largest number of tokens. At the moment, only the total and final supply of 10 billion tokens is known, so it is almost impossible to predict even an approximate price. However, regardless of the price of the token on the listing, it is possible to make money using the short-spot strategy, which is available thanks to Veles trading bots.

Which exchanges are likely to list DuckChain

Most likely, DuckChain will be listed on exchanges that are already actively working with popular projects in the Telegram ecosystem. Among the possible platforms:

DuckChain roadmap

Q1 2024: Launch of test network. Q2 2024: Development of smart contracts. Q3 2024: Integration with Telegram Stars. Q1 2025: Listing on exchanges and launch of main network. Q2 2025: Expand functionality and attract new partners.

Conclusion

DuckChain is an innovative project with unique opportunities for users and investors. Its integration with the Telegram ecosystem and the ability to use Telegram Stars, high performance and focus on convenience make it attractive to the cryptocurrency community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will DuckChain start listing?

The listing is scheduled for January 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (UTC).

2. How do I get $DUCK tokens?

You can participate in an airdrop or purchase tokens on an exchange after listing.

3. Which exchanges support DuckChain?

Listing is expected on Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io or BingX and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

4. Is it safe to invest in DuckChain?

The project looks promising, but it's worth doing your own analysis before investing.

5. What can $DUCK tokens be used for?

$DUCK tokens are used for paying commissions, staking, voting and working within the ecosystem.