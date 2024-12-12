Fiat money - what is it and what are its advantages

Fiat money is central to the modern economy. They are used in all walks of life, from retail to international financial transactions. Despite their ubiquity, not everyone understands the underlying value and how they compare to alternatives such as cryptocurrencies. In this article, we’ll go into detail about what fiat money is, its history, advantages and disadvantages.

Fiat money - what type of currency it is

Fiat money is a type of currency whose value is determined by the government that issued it and is backed by public trust rather than backed by physical commodities (such as gold or silver). Fiat money has certain characteristics and features that make it the backbone of the modern world economy.

The main features of fiat money are:

Lack of intrinsic value

Fiat money has no intrinsic commodity value. Their value is based solely on the trust of users and the economic stability of the state that issued them.

Regulated by the government

The government and central banks control the issue, issuance and monetary policy associated with fiat currency. This helps to manage inflation, interest rates and economic growth.

Legal Status

Fiat money is declared as legal tender in a state. This means that they are obligatory to be accepted as payment within that country.

Independence from collateral

Unlike currencies linked to gold (gold standard), fiat money does not require reserves in the form of precious metals or other resources.

Examples of fiat currencies:

U.S. dollar (USD)

Euro (EUR)

Russian ruble (RUB)

Japanese Yen (JPY)

Chinese yuan (CNY)

The difference between fiat money and other types of money:

Commodity money

Used with intrinsic value (e.g. gold, silver).

Cryptocurrencies

Decentralized, based on blockchain and not controlled by the government.

Electronic money

This is a digital form of fiat money designed for online payments.

History of fiat money development

The history of fiat money development covers a long period, from the first attempts to create a currency not tied to physical values to the modern global economy. Let us consider the main stages of the evolution of fiat money:

1. Early stages in the use of money

Prior to the advent of fiat money, the world used:

Barter system: exchange of goods and services.

Commodity money: goods with intrinsic value (gold, silver, salt, livestock) acted as means of exchange.

The transition from commodity money to paper money was due to the need to simplify settlement and transportation.

2. Appearance of the first paper money

China (VII century A.D.)

The first rudiments of fiat money appeared in China during the Tang Dynasty. Merchants began using paper receipts as a means of facilitating trade.

During the Song Dynasty (10th-11th centuries), the government began issuing official paper money to replace metal coins. They had no intrinsic value, but were accepted because of trust in the government.

Europe (17th century)

In Europe, the use of paper money began later.

In 1661, the Bank of Stockholm, Sweden, became the first European institution to issue banknotes. These banknotes were backed by gold and silver.

3. The transition to fiat money

XVIII-XIX centuries.

Most countries still used a system based on the gold and silver standard. Paper money was backed by precious metals and its value could be exchanged for a certain amount of gold or silver.

XX century: abandonment of the gold standard

1920s-1930s

During the Great Depression, many countries began to reduce their reliance on the gold standard in order to have more freedom to control the money supply.

1944: Bretton Woods system

After World War II, a system was created that tied most currencies to the U.S. dollar, which in turn was pegged to gold.

1971: collapse of the gold standard

U.S. President Richard Nixon officially abolished the dollar’s peg to gold, marking the beginning of the modern fiat money system. From this point on, money became completely dependent on the credibility of the economy and government policies.

4. The modern era of fiat money

Globalization and digitalization

In the 21st century, fiat money has taken a new form due to the development of technology. Electronic money and digital payments have become an important part of the world economy.

Central banks of countries continue to issue national currencies, using them to manage inflation and economic growth.

Criticisms and challenges

The emergence of cryptocurrencies in 2009 (e.g. bitcoin) has called into question the long-term stability of fiat money.

Risks of hyperinflation, especially in unstable economies (example: Venezuela), have also increased interest in alternative systems.

Key milestones in the history of fiat money:

7th century: First paper money in China.

1661: Introduction of banknotes in Sweden.

1971: Abolition of the gold standard in the United States.

2000s: Development of digital payment systems.

Fiat money and cryptocurrency

Interaction between fiat money and cryptocurrencies:

Although fiat money and cryptocurrencies differ significantly, they actively interact in the economy:

Conversion: through cryptocurrency exchanges, exchangers and P2P platforms, users can exchange fiat for cryptocurrency and vice versa. Payment integration: some companies allow payment in cryptocurrency but convert it to fiat for accounting purposes. Tokenization of fiat: Stablecoins such as USDT and USDC are backed by fiat currencies and represent their digital version. Trading: Veles Finance’s trading bots trade on spot and futures markets in assets paired to a steiblecoin (USDT) pegged to the fiat currency, the U.S. dollar.

Advantages and disadvantages of fiat money and cryptocurrencies:

Advantages of fiat money:

Universal acceptance. Price stability (compared to cryptocurrencies). Developed infrastructure (banks, terminals, payment systems).

Disadvantages of fiat money:

Exposure to inflation. Control by the state. Limited use outside of one’s own country.

Advantages of cryptocurrencies:

Decentralization. Quickness of international transfers. Limited issuance of some coins.

Disadvantages of cryptocurrencies:

High volatility. Partial recognition. Difficulty of mastering for new users.

Advantages and disadvantages of fiat currency

Advantages of fiat currency:

1. Manageability and control

Flexibility in monetary policy: Central banks are able to manage the amount of money in the economy, change the level of interest rates and influence inflationary processes, both supporting and slowing down economic activity.

Crisis management: Government agencies and central banks can take measures to manage crises, such as quantitative easing programs.

2. Convenient use

Ease of storage and transportation: Modern technologies such as electronic payments make the use of fiat currency convenient and secure.

Divisibility: Unlike some commodities, fiat money can be easily divided into smaller denominations.

3. Economic Stability

Controlled Inflation: Fiat money allows for moderate inflation, which stimulates economic growth.

Guaranteed by the government: People trust the currency knowing that it is backed by the country’s economic and legal system.

4. Resource Independence

Fiat currency is not dependent on limited resources such as gold or silver, which allows for better management of the money supply.

5. Universality

Fiat currencies are the standard medium of exchange in the world, widely used for settlements in different countries.

The disadvantages of fiat currency are:

1. Inflation and hyperinflation

Risk of loss of value: If a central bank issues an excessive amount of money, it can lead to inflation or even hyperinflation (e.g. Zimbabwe or Venezuela).

Reduction in purchasing power: Over time, money loses value, which can lower the standard of living of the population.

2. Dependence on trust

The value of fiat currency depends on the level of trust in a country’s government and economy. If trust is lost, the currency can quickly depreciate in value.

In the event of political or economic instability (e.g. default), people may choose not to use their national currency.

3. Manipulation and abuse

Risk of mismanagement: Unskilled or corrupt actions of the government or central bank can lead to economic crises.

Debt addiction: To cover budget deficits, governments can “print money”, increasing debt and weakening the economy.

4. Lack of intrinsic value

Unlike commodity money (gold, silver), fiat currency has no intrinsic value, making it vulnerable to loss of confidence.

5. Vulnerability to crises

Financial bubbles: Cheap money policies can contribute to the formation of financial bubbles.

International competition: The weakness of one currency can be exploited by other countries to gain economic advantage (e.g. currency wars).

Conclusion

Fiat money is the backbone of modern economies. They provide ease of settlement, support global trade and stability in the financial system. However, their effectiveness depends on competent management by the state. Comparison of fiat with cryptocurrencies shows that both types of currencies have their own both advantages and disadvantages. In the future, their coexistence is likely to continue, complementing each other depending on the needs of users.

FAQ

1. What is fiat money?

Fiat money is a currency whose value is based on public trust in the government rather than on real assets such as gold.

2. What types of fiat money exist?

Fiat currencies include the ruble (RUB), the U.S. dollar (USD), the euro (EUR), and other national money.

3. What is the main difference between fiat currency and cryptocurrency?

Fiat currencies are subject to government control, whereas cryptocurrency is decentralized and operates on blockchain technology.

4. What are the disadvantages of fiat currency?

The main disadvantages of fiat currency are inflation, dependence on government policy, and lack of tangible collateral, which can affect its stability and credibility.

5. Can cryptocurrency completely replace fiat?

Cryptocurrencies do not yet have sufficient infrastructure and acceptance to fully replace fiat, but they can complement it in a number of areas.