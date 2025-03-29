Ripple vs. SEC - who won and what will happen to XRP

The epic legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has come to an end. After several years of confrontation, the company dropped its appeal, and the regulator softened its position by reducing the fine from $125 million to $75 million and returning $50 million. This outcome of the Ripple trial left crypto-enthusiasts pondering: what awaits XRP - rise or stagnation? We examine how the finale of this story affects the token and its role in the future of finance.

The court final: clarity with reservations

The outcome of the trial turned out to be ambiguous. The court recognized that Ripple violated the rules by selling XRP to institutional investors without registration, but transactions on public exchanges and with private users were considered legal. The token was in limbo: not a security, but not a completely free asset either. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit gave the SEC until mid-January to file new documents, and Judge Phyllis Hamilton postponed additional lawsuits, moving key proceedings to the end of the month.

The $50 million refund from the fine was a sign of reconciliation, but the risks haven’t gone away. Regulators could later revisit the status of exchange sales if they decide to tighten oversight. For now, the market focused on the company’s actions and Ripple’s rate dynamics.

The market is holding its breath: What is slowing down XRP?

Last November gave XRP its moment of glory: the token rose 207%, outperforming its competitors. But the end of the trial didn’t spark another surge. Why? Although Ripple is promoting its network for cross-border payments and partnering with banks, XRP itself plays a modest role in these transactions. SWIFT dominates traditional finance, while Stellar and stablecoins like USDT compete in the niche of fast transactions.

However, the XRP Ledger network is coming to life. The number of active accounts jumped from 15,592 in early November to 47,044 by mid-month, and user inflows doubled. An important boost came from a partnership with Archax, a UK exchange overseen by the FCA. They launched a tokenized money market fund on XRPL, investing in safe assets such as US Treasuries. This is a step towards the tokenization of real assets, a market with trillions of dollars of potential. Bitwise’s rebranding of ETP, opening up access to XRP in Europe, also adds optimism. But without widespread use of the token, its growth remains in doubt.

Horizon of Opportunity: Where is XRP going?

With regulatory pressure easing, different paths are opening up for XRP. The first is moving in the shadow of crypto market leaders like Bitcoin. The second is a breakthrough into real finance. If Ripple convinces institutions to use the token for global transfers, and XRPL becomes a platform for tokenization, we’re in for a boost. The partnership with Archax is the first signal: a regulated platform attracts big players. The third way is to retreat under the onslaught of SWIFT, Stellar and stablecoins, especially if the SEC comes back with new claims.

Conclusion: XRP as a bet for the future

Ripple’s trial finale and $50 million recovery is not a victory, but a new phase. The 207% growth last November, the revival of XRPL and moves into tokenization speak to XRP’s latent potential. But its success depends on whether Ripple can make the token a key link in global finance. Until that happens, Ripple’s exchange rate remains a mystery for the patient. Keep an eye on the company’s news - the awakening of this giant may be closer than it seems.