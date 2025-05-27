Hasbik's memcoin $BULLA, created by popular blogger Khasbulla Magomedov, became available on presale between May 26 and May 27, 2025. The amount raised so far is an impressive $7 million. However, the bright cover may hide both potential opportunities and serious risks.

What is the $BULLA token

The $BULLA token is a memcoin created in honor of internet celebrity Hasbik. Read more about memcoins in our blog - Memcoins - what is this cryptocurrency, its risks and what affects the rate.

The project is positioned as part of the entertainment ecosystem, promising the introduction of game mechanics and steaking. However, there are currently no specific technical details or detailed development roadmap.

According to the project's website, $BULLA has a maximum offering of 1 billion tokens, with 15% of the total token offering allocated to the presale.

Tokenomics and capitalization of $BULLA

After the start of the presale, we uncovered information about the main metrics of the project and decided to share all the details with you in the article. At the moment, the token is not yet traded on any exchanges, as the presale process is still underway. Therefore, it is not possible to determine the capitalization at the moment, but if something changes - we will definitely publish it in the blog.

However, the tokenomics of the project is known already now, the distribution of tokens will be carried out as follows:

At Hasbik's disposal - 20% (there is a vesting)

Project treasury - 20% (vesting is available)

Grants - 10% (vesting)

Presale / pools - 15%

Liquidity - 5%

Community - 20% (vesting)

Exchanges - 5%

Business partners - 5% (vesting)

Total supply of tokens (total supply) is 1 billion $BULLA tokens.

Comparison with other memcoins (DOGE, PEPE, FLOKI)

Unlike Dogecoin (DOGE), which has a long history and community support, $BULLA is a new player on the market. PEPE and FLOKI have also managed to establish themselves, showing significant price fluctuations and attracting the attention of not only investors but also traders. However, as in the case with $BULLA, their value is largely determined by speculative interest, not by fundamentals.

The above-mentioned “memcoin old boys” have long gained credibility, therefore they are traded on all major centralized and decentralized exchanges. This fact eliminates any kind of problems concerning liquidity and market manipulations. What can't be said about Hasbik's newly baked memcoin. After all, at the moment there is again no information about which exchanges and platforms the token will be placed on and whether the available liquidity will be enough to elementary not to run the token in both directions at relatively large sales/buys of participants.

Risks and criticisms of $BULLA

The launch of $BULLA, like many other launches from selebrities, is accompanied by excitement. However, experts warn about possible risks and losses when investing in such memcoins. The January listing of the $TRUMP token from President Donald Trump is a prime example of this.

The lack of transparency in the timing of certain project features, limited information about the development team and the absence of a clear roadmap in principle raise concerns about the sustainability of the project and the Hasbik token.

In addition, the BULLA token may face extremely rapid depreciation, as apart from the initial hype and the desire for a quick profit among most cryptans, there is nothing fundamental behind the project. No large and interested in further development funds, no influential investors and opinion leaders, no practical application of the token in the cryptocurrency ecosystem (utility) and many other things that help token projects and even some memcoins to “stand on their feet” for a long time.”

The future of $BULLA: trend or a one-day event?

At the moment, $BULLA remains a speculative asset with limited liquidity and potentially high volatility. Without a clear development strategy, support from large investors and a dedicated community around the token, its future remains unpredictable and vague. Therefore, it is difficult to determine with certainty whether it is a trend or a one-day event, but time will certainly show.

As with other memcoins, $BULLA's success depends largely on the community's interest and the team's ability to realize its stated goals. Approach such speculative investments wisely and don't invest more than you can afford to lose. This way your capital and psyche will remain unshaken.

FAQ

1. What is the point of memcoins?

Memcoins, such as $BULLA, are created based on internet memes or popular personalities (celebrities). They often have no real use and serve more for entertainment and speculation.

2. Is it possible to make money from memcoin?

Yes, but it is always associated with high risks. Memcoin prices can rise and fall dramatically, so investors should be prepared for possible losses.

3. What is the $BULLA token?

$BULLA is a memcoin created in honor of Hasbik. Subsequently, the team has ideas to integrate this token into their ecosystem.

4. Where is $BULLA traded?

The $BULLA token is currently not listed anywhere, keep an eye out for listing announcements in the official sources of the project and Hasbik itself.

5. What are the risks associated with investing in $BULLA?

The main risks include high volatility, lack of transparency, possible regulatory issues and limited liquidity. Investors are advised to carefully assess risks before investing in such initiatives.