How become a trader on the Veles platform?

Imagine entering a world of trading where robots do all the hard work for you! On the Veles platform, you can enjoy your free time while your trading bots tirelessly make money for you.

Your First Step into the World of Automated Trading.

Registration and the Magic of Bots!

Once you register, you’ll be greeted on the main page by a showcase of ready-made trading bots. These bots are true trading masters, created by experienced Veles traders. The best part? They’re completely free! You can study their settings, see how they work, and even try them with backtests to ensure they’ll bring you profits.



Solana Bot (PnL 31.8%)



Your Trading Asset. If you’re not sure which coin to start with, don’t worry! Just check out the list of assets that have been the most popular in the last 24 hours. This way, you can choose the best option to get started.



Doge Bot (PnL 15%)



Successful Settings Configuration. Now, you’ll need to specify the amount you want to trade with and select your leverage. But don’t rush! If you’re a beginner, it’s better to avoid high leverage and use fixed margins. Veles also offers three types of order grids: conservative, moderate, and aggressive. Choose the strategy that fits you or customize your own – after all, each coin behaves differently!



Ethereum Bot (PnL 21%)



Exit Settings: When to Exit the Trade? An important moment is exiting the position. On the platform, there are three ways:



Simple: One order, and that’s it – as soon as you reach your target. Custom: If you want to exit in parts. Signal: Trust the indicators, and they will tell you the best time to exit.



Entry Signals: Accuracy Settings.

To accurately catch the right moment to enter a position, use trading indicators. If you wish, you can combine several indicators for maximum accuracy. Everything here is in your favor!



Backtest: Let’s Check It in Practice.

In the final step, you can run a backtest. This is a check of the algorithm on historical data. You’ll see how the bot would have performed in the past: its profits, losses, entry and exit points. Backtesting is a great way to fine-tune your strategy and see how effective your settings are.

Support and Training: We’re Always Here for You.

Not sure how to set up a bot or choose a coin? Don’t worry! Veles always has support available. You can:

Contact the support center.

Study materials in the Veles Academy.

Ask questions in the Telegram chat.

Security: Your Funds Are Protected.

Veles works with major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, BingX, Gate io and OKX. All funds remain on your exchange, and Veles interacts with it through API keys. This ensures the security of your assets and protection against fraud. The platform has passed an audit by Binance.

Ready to Get Started?

Use the ready-made bots, customize them to suit your needs, and let your journey into the world of trading begin with the Veles platform!