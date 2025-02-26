How to Send USDT: Methods, Blockchain Choice & Common Mistakes

Stablecoin USDT transfers are the most popular among users in cryptocurrency. This type of digital asset can be sent and received in a multitude of blockchains, but each has its own nuances of use that you need to be aware of.

What is USDT?

USDT (Tether) is one of the largest stablecoins in cryptocurrency, pegged to the US dollar at a 1:1 ratio. It is used for fast and stable transactions in the cryptocurrency environment. USDT is available on multiple blockchains including TRON (TRC20), Ethereum (ERC20), Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche. The choice of network for transactions plays an important role in transfer speeds and fees, and that’s what we’ll go into more detail below.

Blockchains for USDT transfer: How to choose the right one?

Choosing one or another blockchain for interacting with crypto assets, you need to know its advantages, commissions and a number of other nuances.

TRON

TRON is one of the most popular blockchains for USDT due to its low fees and high transaction speed. Plus, with the TR Energy service, you can further reduce the cost of transactions by renting energy on the TRON network.

Bitcoin

Historically the first blockchain for USDT, but due to high fees and slow transaction processing speeds, it is used less frequently.

Ethereum

One of the most common standards for USDT, supported by most exchanges and wallets. However, it is important to keep in mind that fees on the Ethereum network can be high during times of network load.

Solana

The Solana blockchain provides high-speed transactions with extremely low fees, but not all platforms support USDT on this network.

Avalanche

A fast and scalable network offering low fees and compatibility with Ethereum dApps.

Sending USDT to another wallet

To send funds to another wallet, you need to select a withdrawal network and specify the address you want to receive in this blockchain.

Selecting an output network

Select the required network from the list Before sending, make sure that the selected network is compatible with the recipient’s wallet. Incorrect network selection will result in irretrievable loss of funds. Specify the required amount and check the network fee.

Verify the recipient’s address

Copy and paste the address manually, avoiding mistakes. Make sure it corresponds to the correct network (TRC20, ERC20, etc.).

Cross-Chain Transfer (Cross-Chain)

Cross-Chain Transfer is the process of moving USDT from one blockchain network to another. For example, transferring USDT from Ethereum (ERC-20) to Tron (TRC-20) or BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20). Such transfers require special attention as a particular network charges its own fees, has different confirmation times and possible risks.

How cross-chain transfer works

Such a transfer is not possible in the standard form (direct sending of funds), as USDT in different networks are independent tokens. To transfer USDT between networks, bridges or exchange platforms are used.

The main ways to transfer between networks are:

Through centralized exchanges (CEX).

You send USDT to an exchange on one network (e.g. ERC-20), then withdraw USDT on another network (e.g. TRC-20).

Example platforms include Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX.

Cross-chain Bridges

Special services exchange USDT between networks, e.g. Binance Bridge, Allbridge, Multichain. You send USDT on one network and receive an equivalent amount on another.

Through Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) + Bridges

You exchange USDT for another token (e.g. ETH → USDT on the Ethereum network), then use a bridge for the transfer (e.g. Synapse, Stargate, Celer).

Key nuances of cross-chain transfers

- Before sending, make sure your wallet or exchange supports the right network.

For example, USDT (ERC-20) is compatible with Ethereum wallets such as Metamask, Trust Wallet, and Ledger.

USDT (TRC-20) is compatible with Tron wallets such as TronLink and Trust Wallet.

- An error in selecting the network for the transfer will result in loss of funds. If you send USDT (ERC-20) to a TRC-20 address, the tokens will not be credited and recovery may be difficult or impossible.

Fees for cross-chain transfers

- Cross-chain transactions are usually more expensive than normal transfers on the same network. For example, transfers over Ethereum (ERC-20) can cost anywhere from $5 to $50 depending on network congestion, while Tron (TRC-20) has a fee of less than $1.

- Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and Polygon (MATIC) offer relatively low fees, usually less than $0.50, and Solana (SPL) features the lowest fees, often less than $0.01.

Some exchanges and bridges may charge additional exchange fees, so it’s worth checking the final costs before sending.

Possible delays and risks

- Transfers can hang up due to network congestion or slow confirmations. For example, on the Ethereum network, you sometimes have to wait 30 minutes or more.

- Choosing an unsupported network. If you send USDT through an unsupported network, the funds may be lost with no possibility of return.

- Using decentralized bridges comes with the risks of smart contracts. There have been past cases of bridges being hacked, for example Nomad Bridge lost $190 million dollars due to a vulnerability.

How to check the status of a cross-chain transfer

Once sent, you can check the status of the transaction through blockchain observers:

Ethereum (ERC-20) - via Etherscan

Tron (TRC-20) - via TronScan

BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) - via BscScan

Polygon (MATIC) - via PolygonScan

Solana (SPL) - via SolScan

To search for information about a transaction you will need to enter its hash (TxID).

Comparison of TRC20 vs ERC20: Commissions and Speed

1. general information about ERC-20 and TRC-20 standards

ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments 20) is a token standard based on the Ethereum network. It provides compatibility with most DeFi applications, exchanges and wallets.

TRC-20 (Tron Request for Comments 20) is a token standard on the Tron network that allows you to send USDT quickly and cheaply. This standard has become popular due to its low fees.

The main difference between ERC-20 and TRC-20 is the blockchains used, which affects the speed of transaction processing, commissions, and compatibility with various services.

2. Transaction fees

One of the key reasons why users choose TRC-20 over ERC-20 is the low commissions.

ERC-20 (Ethereum) Commissions:

Transfer fees depend on network utilization and are measured in Gwei (unit of gas).

The average commission can range from $5 to $50, and can exceed $100 during periods of high load.

ETH in the wallet balance is required to pay the fee.

TRC-20 (Tron) Commissions:

Tron has a much lower commission of less than $1 (often around $0.1).

Some platforms allow you to send USDT (TRC-20) with no commission.

TRX is used to pay the fee, but many wallets cover the cost automatically.

3. Transaction speed

USDT transfer speeds also differ between these networks.

ERC-20 speed:

The average transaction confirmation time is between 1 and 15 minutes.

During periods of network congestion, the time can increase to 30 minutes or more.

TRC-20 speed:

Transactions are confirmed in 1-2 minutes on average.

Thanks to Tron’s high-speed consensus, there are virtually no delays.

4. Security and Reliability

Ethereum is considered a safer network due to the high decentralization and reliability of smart contracts. However, this does not mean that Tron is less secure, it just has a different architecture that is less decentralized compared to Ethereum.

ERC-20 runs on Ethereum, which is the largest and most proven platform for smart contracts.

TRC-20 uses the Tron network, which is more centralized but provides low fees and high speed.

5. Compatibility and support

ERC-20 is supported by almost all exchanges, DeFi platforms and wallets (Metamask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, etc.).

TRC-20 is also widespread, but not all platforms support Tron. For example, some wallets and exchanges only work with ERC-20.

Before sending USDT, it is important to make sure that the receiving party supports the exact network you are sending funds through.

6. When to use ERC-20 and when to use TRC-20

Choose ERC-20 if:

You need maximum compatibility with DeFi platforms.

You send large amounts and are willing to pay for Ethereum security.

Your wallet or exchange only supports ERC-20.

Choose TRC-20 if:

Low fees are important to you (especially for frequent transfers).

You want fast transactions without delays.

Your exchange or wallet supports TRC-20 and does not require additional conversion.

Security when sending USDT

1. Checking the transfer network

Before sending it is necessary to:

Verify that the recipient’s wallet supports the selected network. For example, sending USDT (ERC-20) to an address that only accepts USDT (TRC-20) will result in a loss of funds.

Check which network the platform you are sending USDT from supports. For example, if the exchange only accepts ERC-20, but you send USDT via TRC-20, no funds will be received.

How to check:

The exchange or wallet will have the recipient’s address and supported network.

Always check with the recipient on which network they want to receive funds.

2. Checking the recipient’s address

An error in one letter or digit of the address can result in loss of USDT. Therefore, before sending:

Copy the recipient’s address (do not enter it manually).

Compare the first and last 4 characters with the original. For example, if the address starts with “0xAB12…” and ends with “…F9D3”, make sure it matches.

Use a QR code if sending via a mobile device to eliminate a copying error.

Verify the address before confirming in your wallet or exchange.

3. Check the commission before sending

Different networks have different commissions:

Ethereum (ERC-20): between $5 and $50 depending on network load.

Tron (TRC-20): less than $1 (sometimes free).

BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20): about $0.50.

Solana (SPL): less than $0.01.

Before shipping:

See what commission will be charged. The wallet or exchange always shows the amount to be credited after the commission is deducted.

Make sure you have enough funds to pay the commission. For example, when sending via Ethereum (ERC-20), you must have ETH in your wallet balance to pay for the gas.

4. Check exchange limits and policies (if sending via an exchange)

If you are sending USDT from an exchange, make sure that:

The minimum withdrawal amount matches the exchange’s limits. For example, some platforms do not allow withdrawals below $10 or $50.

The correct withdrawal network is selected (exchanges do not recover erroneous transfers).

Enabled two-factor authentication (2FA) before sending.

5. Using two-factor authentication (2FA)

For added security, use Google Authenticator or SMS codes when logging into your wallet or exchange.

If you are sending USDT from an exchange, you may be required to:

Enter the code from SMS or mail.

Enter a code from Google Authenticator.

Enabling 2FA greatly reduces the risk of funds theft, even if attackers gain access to your account.

6. Check the status of the transaction after sending

After sending, it is important to make sure that your transaction went through and the funds arrived at the correct address.

Where to check the status of the transfer:

Ethereum (ERC-20): Etherscan

Tron (TRC-20): TronScan

BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20): BscScan

Solana (SPL): SolScan

Actions in case of transaction hang-up:

On the Ethereum network, you can try to speed up the transaction by adding more gas (if the wallet supports it).

On Solana and other networks, transactions are usually processed quickly, but if there are delays, it is worth checking the state of the network.

7. Use trusted wallets and exchanges

Only send USDT from trusted and secure platforms.

Avoid obscure or suspicious platforms as they may be fraudulent.

8. Check addresses for fraud

Before sending USDT to an unfamiliar address:

Check it in a blockchain browser (e.g. Etherscan or TronScan). If the address is already flagged as fraudulent, the system will alert you.

Avoid situations where someone suddenly sends you a transfer address without explanation.

9. Protection against phishing and hacking

Attackers often use fake exchange or wallet sites to steal data.

Always check the URL before logging into a wallet or exchange. For example, scammers may create “bínance.com” instead of “binance.com”.

Do not click on suspicious links in messages and emails.

Do not download wallets from unknown sites, use only official sources.

10. Test transfer before sending a large amount of money

If you send a large amount of USDT, make a test transaction first:

Send a small amount (e.g. 1 USDT). Check if the funds have been received at the correct address. Only after successful receipt, send the main amount.

This is especially important when using new addresses or platforms.

Typical mistakes and how to avoid them

1. Selecting the wrong network

Error:

Sending USDT to an unsupported network (e.g. TRC-20 to an ERC-20 address). In this case, the funds will not be credited and it may not be possible to recover them.

How to avoid:

Before sending, check with the recipient what network they are using.

If you send from an exchange, choose the same network as the recipient.

If in doubt, make a test transfer of a small amount.

2: Error in the recipient’s address

Error:

Entering the address manually can lead to a typo and sending USDT to the wrong person.

Some scammers spoof the address on the clipboard.

How to avoid:

Copy and paste the address rather than manually entering it.

Check the first and last 4 characters before sending.

Use a QR code if your wallet supports it.

Check the address in the blockchain browser - if it is already marked as fraudulent, the system will warn you.

3. insufficient funds for the commission

Mistake:

Some users send USDT, forgetting that the network requires a commission.

How to avoid:

Check the balance of the token used for the commission before sending.

Familiarize yourself with the network’s current commissions.

If you don’t have the necessary tokens for the commission - replenish the balance in advance.

4. sending to an exchange address without MEMO / Tag

Some exchanges (e.g. Binance, KuCoin) require MEMO or Tag when sending USDT to their address.

Error:

A user sends USDT to an exchange but forgets to specify MEMO/Tag.

As a result, the funds are not credited to his balance.

How to avoid:

When transferring to an exchange, always check if the MEMO/Tag is required.

If you forgot to specify it, contact the support of the exchange, but not always possible to return the funds.

5. Errors when using bridges

Error:

You decided to transfer USDT from one network to another (for example, from Ethereum to Tron), but did not use a bridge, but just sent to an address.

The funds will not appear on the other network.

How to avoid:

Use exchanges or cross-chain bridges (e.g. Binance Bridge, Multichain, Synapse).

Check if the bridge supports USDT on the right networks.

6. Error when specifying the transfer amount

Error:

User accidentally sends an incorrect amount (e.g. 10,000 instead of 1,000).

How to avoid:

Always check the amount before confirming the transfer.

Do not rush, especially if you are transferring a large amount.

What to do in case of an erroneous transfer

If the transfer went to the wrong address, try:

Contact the support of the service from which you sent it.

Check if a refund is available through the exchange.

Use a blockchain explorer to track the transaction.

Conclusion

Sending USDT includes a number of necessary actions that need to be done with every transfer in order for everything to be successful. Choosing the right network, verifying the address and using secure services will help avoid mistakes and loss of funds.

FAQ

1. How to send USDT without commission?

Use TRON (TRC20) and services like TR Energy to reduce fees.

2. How long does it take to transfer USDT on different networks?

TRC20 - a few seconds.

ERC20 - from a few minutes to an hour.

Omni (Bitcoin) - can take up to several hours.

Solana, Avalanche - less than a minute.

3. Can I cancel a USDT transaction after it has been sent?

No, in most cases transactions are irreversible.

4. What is the minimum amount to send USDT?

Depends on the platform, usually from 1 USDT.

5. How do I know what network the USDT recipient is using?

Ask the recipient to specify the network or check the address: