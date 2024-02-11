How to withdraw Blum from Telegram

Earning options in Blum

In the mini-app Blum there are many options for earning in-game currency - Blum points:

- Participate in the Drop Game within the app

- Complete various quests of the project and partners

- Invite friends (referrals)

- Perform on-chain transactions when completing quests

- Subscribe to the social networks of the project and partners

- Learn more information about the cryptocurrency world and find secret codes in videos on Blum Academy YouTube channel.

- Visit the game daily

- Collect income through the passive farming feature every 8 hours.

Withdrawing funds from Blum

Currently, the Wallet section of the app provides the option to link a Telegram wallet, which allows users to keep track of their balance, as well as view the transaction history of sending and receiving funds. In addition, users can track the history of Blum points accrual. This is all that is available at the moment, as withdrawing funds and receiving them through the bot are still not activated. According to the project development plan, these features and many others will become available after the launch of the full version of the product, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

How to connect a wallet

To connect your wallet to Blum, open the app, go to the Wallet section, then click on Connect wallet. After that, connect your Telegram wallet, and you will see the wallet interface, as well as get access to all its features.

Recommendations for maximizing your earnings in Blum

There are many ways to earn points, but there are just as many ways to earn them more and more efficiently:

- Taking part in the Drop game, which lasts 30 seconds, you should try to collect only flying stars, because they bring points. At the same time, you need to beware of crystals with bombs, because they will reduce the total amount of collected. The more game tickets are available, the more there are attempts to participate in the game and earn points.

- Once a day when logging into the application accrue game tickets and points, if you do not skip and do it daily, the number of tickets and points will increase over the distance, as well as the counter of the continuous game series.

- The process of passive farming inside the bot, allows you to be offline and still earn points, so during the day you can go to the application every 8 hours and pick up the extracted points.

- Time-limited quests appear in the Earn section, for their fulfillment you get increased rewards in points.

р- By inviting referrals, you can get a bonus in the form of a percentage of their earned points, the more referrals you invite and the more they will earn points, the more you will be rewarded.

- For finding secret codes in Blum Academy videos you can get points, there are a lot of such videos, and you can find the code while watching them without any difficulties, besides you can learn a lot of new and interesting facts.

Prospects and Conclusion

The project’s development team is actively preparing for the final updates of the application, which, according to the roadmap, should have taken place in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, but the innovations are released with a delay from the planned dates, so all this should be expected not earlier than the end of the fourth quarter or already in the beginning of 2025. At the moment, the app is not finalized as Blum states its intention to become a progressive platform for cryptocurrency trading on Telegram. This inevitably attracts the attention of the crypto community, as similar offerings have not previously existed on the market. With the release of the project token, users will not only be able to earn on receiving airdrop, but also benefit from its subsequent listing on exchanges. This will be possible thanks to the short-spot trading strategy, which has already been repeatedly described in our materials. Read more about Veles Short-Spot Strategy

It’s important to keep following the progress of the project, paying attention to official announcements of future updates and, of course, expect the $Blum token airdrop.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it possible to withdraw and sell Blum from the app in Telegram now?

Right now, the Blum app only allows you to earn in-game currency, which may become one of the criteria for getting airdrop tokens in the future, but you can’t do anything else with it.

2. When is the Blum token airdrop and listing expected?

There are no exact dates and information regarding airdrop from the project yet, but we can assume that it will happen in late 2024/early 2025, after the launch of the main version of the product. More information regarding the airdrop and the token listing can be found by reading our blog post.

Blum - when listing, on which exchanges is planned and the estimated price of the token

3. What new features are planned for the launch of Blum in 2024?

By the end of 2024, cryptocurrency exchanges, trading perpetual contracts and Memepad (ability to create tokens) are planned to be launched inside the Blum app.

4. How to participate in the referral program?

You need to copy your referral link in the Friends section and send it to a friend so that they can click on it and join the app.