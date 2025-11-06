Where is it more profitable to invest money?

In 2025, the question “where to invest money” is more relevant than ever. On the one hand, there are classic safe investments like bank deposits. On the other hand - the rapidly developing market of digital assets, offering passive income from cryptocurrencies and much higher ROI of cryptocurrencies compared to the return on deposits. Unlike banks, where bank deposit returns struggle to cover inflation, cryptocurrencies offer a chance to outperform the market - especially if you use trading bots and build smart investment strategies.

What to do with money in 2025?

The world economy is going through an unstable period, and the usual ways of accumulating and protecting capital no longer guarantee financial stability. People are striving to find the best investments 2025, which will not only save, but also be able to multiply their funds. That is why cryptocurrencies have become an alternative that confidently competes with traditional banks. The growing interest of institutional investors, increased regulation and mass adoption of cryptocurrency by China and other countries show that digital assets are not just a fashion trend, but a new asset class with global potential.

Bank or cryptocurrency

Traditional bank deposits have long been considered a benchmark of stability: put money in and you get interest. In reality, however, the return on a bank deposit is so low that it barely covers even basic economic changes, especially in a turbulent global environment. Interest rates are controlled by government agencies, and thus are limited and predictable. At the same time, the bank always disposes of your funds, even when you do not think about it: they work in the market, participate in lending, but the profit from this is received not by the depositor, but by the bank itself. In fact, this is a model in which the user pays for imaginary stability and access to his own money.

Cryptocurrency offers a different paradigm. It is not just an asset - it is an entire ecosystem built on decentralization, transparency and algorithmic management. Because of this, cryptocurrency markets offer much greater opportunities for capital growth. Fixed interest doesn’t work here - instead, the market offers to participate in value growth, invest cryptocurrency at interest through DeFi protocols, utilize passive income from cryptocurrencies, or engage in algo-trading. All this makes cryptocurrency investments dynamic and potentially more profitable than banking products. Of particular importance is volatility - a major factor that many perceive as a disadvantage, but it is what makes the cryptocurrency market so attractive. Volatility in simple terms is rapid and abrupt price changes. And while this increases the risks, it also provides a good opportunity to make money not in years, but in weeks or even days. By applying trading bots, you can capitalize on these fluctuations without having to monitor the charts yourself around the clock.

In addition, cryptocurrencies do not depend on the decisions of central banks, are not subject to freezing or confiscation, and provide complete freedom in the disposal of funds. This is especially relevant against the backdrop of global digitalization: today, more and more countries - from the US to Asia - are developing their own digital currencies or legalizing existing ones.

When choosing bitcoin or a deposit, it is important to realize: a bank offers peace of mind, but limits the potential. Crypto offers control over your assets, flexibility, and most importantly, freedom in decision-making. Choosing between the two, you decide: follow the usual path or become part of the financial revolution.

How to properly invest in cryptocurrency

Investing in cryptocurrency requires a systematic approach and understanding of the specifics of digital assets. Unlike fiat money, which is regulated by states, crypto lives by its own laws. These laws are based on algorithms, demand, supply and decentralized structure.

The process of investing in crypto can be broken down into steps:

Creating a portfolio

Studying technical and fundamental aspects

Connecting crypto-bots

Combining strategies

The first step is to build a cryptocurrency portfolio, which should take into account your risk tolerance, investment horizon and goals. Many investors start by buying basic coins such as bitcoin and etherium. To do this, it is worth choosing a trusted exchange, undergoing verification and using a secure storage method, such as a hardware wallet.

But simply buying an asset is not enough. A competent investor follows the news, studies the issue of coins, analyzes macroeconomic trends to understand how new regulations or technologies will affect the exchange rate. You should also not ignore candlestick analysis of cryptocurrencies, which allows you to assess market sentiment and determine entry and exit points.

To minimize the human factor and strengthen the result, more and more users resort to the help of bots for cryptocurrency trading. They operate according to predefined strategies, automatically execute trades and manage risks 24/7.

Long-term investing can be combined with active trading. For example, a part of assets can be invested in DeFi platforms to invest cryptocurrency at interest, and another part can be used for short-term speculation with a bot. This flexible approach allows you to diversify your risks and profit at different periods of the market cycle.

Finally, it is important to realize that even safe crypto investments do not exclude volatility. But if you have competently allocated capital, studied the market, automated processes and apply investment strategies, the question of what to invest in now is no longer in doubt. Cryptocurrency is not just an alternative to bank deposits, but a new asset class that can offer a much higher ROI with skillful management.

What trading bots do

A cryptobot is a software tool designed to automatically analyze the market and make trades according to set strategies. The main idea is to utilize the advantages of algo-trading, where decisions are made without emotions, quickly and consistently. Trading bots are especially useful in a volatile market where speed and equanimity are essential. They use approaches such as candlestick analysis of cryptocurrencies, trending and counter-trending strategies, tracking spreads, volume changes and even whale signals. With the API, you can connect the bot to any exchange and let it run 24/7 without your involvement. Register on the Veles platform, get 5$ on your balance and see for yourself.

Cryptocurrency trading strategies for beginners

Trading strategies for beginners are based on simple principles, where the main thing is risk control, understanding of market logic and consistent development. The world of digital assets is a highly volatile environment where the rate can change by tens of percent within seconds/minutes/hours. This is why it is important for beginners to choose approaches that focus on capital preservation and learning.

The first basic approach is the buy and hold (hold) strategy. It is suitable for those who want to invest in strong assets like bitcoin or etherium and expect growth over a few years. Here, you don’t need to guess short-term fluctuations - you simply determine the moment of entry and build a portfolio of cryptocurrencies that will be held on a cold wallet.

For those who want to learn to trade actively, the strategy of range trading will be useful. Its essence is to buy a coin at the lower boundary of the range and sell at the upper boundary. This approach requires a basic understanding of candlestick analysis of cryptocurrencies and the ability to recognize support and resistance levels on the chart.

The next stage may be the study of trend trading. Here the technique of entering the market in the direction of global price movement is used. Connecting trading bots allows you to automate the process - the bot opens positions when indicators show a signal and closes them according to predetermined conditions.

It is also worth paying attention to arbitrage opportunities. For example, an arbitrage cryptobot is able to find the difference in the price of the same asset on different exchanges and earn on it. Although this strategy requires technical training, it can be very effective at low risk.

For all strategies, it is crucial to understand the basic technical and fundamental principles. A beginner should be especially attentive to information: for example, rumors of regulation or increased interest in a particular crypto, can affect an individual asset or market instantly.

Finally, it is worth using a bot for trading cryptocurrencies in conjunction with deposit protection - setting stop losses, calculating the position by capital, diversification of assets. Even a beginner can customize algo-trading for himself, if he uses clear interfaces and ready-made templates through the Veles platform.

Thus, the choice of strategy depends on your knowledge, time and attitude to risk. However, each of them can be adapted for automation and that’s when crypto ceases to be chaotic, turning into a systematic and manageable form of investment.

FAQ

What to invest in now?

Diversified portfolios with the inclusion of cryptocurrencies are relevant. This allows you to get a higher ROI than on a deposit.

How to make money on cryptocurrency?

Combine long-term investments and a cryptocurrency trading bot. This gives stability and the potential for high returns.

Which is safer - bank or cryptocurrency?

Safety depends on the approach. With a proper strategy, crypto can be even safer than a bank, especially with access control and the use of cold wallets.

How to buy altcoins?

Through centralized exchanges or decentralized platforms where a wide range of assets are available.

Which to choose: bitcoin or a deposit?

Bitcoin’s advantages include limited issuance, global demand and high growth potential. It is an asset of the future, unlike stagnant deposits.