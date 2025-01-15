The beginning of 2025 promises to be a busy year in the world of cryptocurrencies thanks to a number of promising projects that are preparing for listing. We have collected the top 10 expected crypto projects that can be a great opportunity for all players, investors and traders. Each project stands out with a unique concept and growth prospects.

TapSwap

Designated listing date: January 23, 2025.

TapSwap is a project of the Tap-to-Earn narrative, launched about a year ago, the main mechanics of the mini-application is mining game currency by tapping on the character in the main menu and performing various in-game tasks. The project has repeatedly made announcements about listing on exchanges and each time this date was postponed, because of what exactly is unknown, but at the beginning of 2025 in their social networks the team announced the listing, which should be held on January 23. The community has hopes that this date will be final and they will get their well-deserved token airdrop.

W-Coin

The designated listing date: January 25, 2025.

W-Coin is another project from the tapalcoin sector, which with its functionality almost completely resembles its progenitor - Notcoin, but has one distinctive function - it is steaking earned game coins at a certain percentage. In January 2025, the developers of the application in their social networks announced the final listing date, set for January 25.

SEED

The estimated listing date is January through February 2025.

SEED is a mini-application within the Telegram social network. The main goal of the platform is to bring users together to develop a community, improve game functionality, and interact in-app for fun and rewards. One of the first projects to move away from tap mechanics to passive mining and on top of that is actively developing towards building its own NFT collections and marketplace. The exact listing date is not yet known, but there are already major partnerships in place and the end date of the point farming phase is January 15.

PocketFi

Estimated listing date: February 2025.

PocketFi is a mobile application in Telegram aimed at mining gaming currency through passive mining. Users can accumulate points thanks to passive mining, making blockchain transactions, performing various tasks from the project and partners, referral system. The points mining phase ends at the end of January, but the listing date has not been officially announced yet. It is worth following the updates and waiting for announcements from the project team.

Blum

Estimated listing date: February - March 2025.

Blum is a decentralized trading platform inside the Telegram social network. The first season of Blum points farming ended in the application, which was focused on mini-games and fulfillment of various quests from the project and its partners. In December, the second season of Memepad trading will start and Meme points will be awarded for that as well. The team has repeatedly talked about their plans for their own token platform $Blum, but there is still no information about a specific listing date. It is necessary to keep an eye out for announcements.

Bums

Estimated listing date: February - March 2025.

Bums is a game in Telegram, which is an interesting blockchain project. This project is a vivid representative of the Play-to-Earn sector (play to earn), which is based on a diverse gaming ecosystem, with the potential opportunity for all players to become owners of the project tokens after receiving airdrop and TGE. The essence of the game is to develop your in-game character and level up by interacting with a lot of in-game functionality. The game is still in the process of mining in-game currency and there is no information in official sources about the listing as of January 14.

NotPixel

Expected listing date: end of January 2025.

NotPixel is a mini-app in Telegram where users paint selected images with pixels according to different patterns. In December, the points mining phase was completed, awards for various achievements were distributed, the steaking pool was opened in Telegram to earn $PX project tokens, and now the preparation for listing on exchanges is in full swing. The team should soon announce the date of token branding and withdrawal, as well as the listing date.

PAWS

Expected listing date: second half of January 2025.

PAWS is a mini-application inside Telegram focused on completing unusual quests and on-chain interactions on the TON blockchain to earn points that affect the size of the project's token airdrop. In early January 2025, the development team released a list of criteria for obtaining airdrop and is preparing announcements about the release of vouchers and the listing date of its token in the coming month.

Bombie

Expected listing date: February - March 2025.

Bombie is a blockchain game from the Catizen team with elements of PvP mode, where players compete for rewards in tokens. Unique mechanics and colorful design make the project one of the most anticipated in GameFi. The game is actively undergoing the account rolling phase and there is no information from the team about its completion date and token listing yet.

HRUM

Estimated listing date: February - March 2025.

HRUM is a mini-application whose main point is to mine game currency through opening fortune cookies, completing in-game tasks and chat interactions with artificial intelligence. The listing date of the project token has not been announced, the points mining phase is underway.

Conclusion

January 2025 will be the month of launching a lot of interesting crypto projects. Each of the ones presented in the article has unique advantages and can become a successful investment. We recommend researching the projects in advance and being ready for the listing in all aspects.

Frequently asked questions

1. Will the TapSwap listing still happen this year?

Yes, after numerous postponements, the TapSwap team has made an announcement about the listing, which is scheduled for January 23, 2025.

2. Which project is integrating NFT collections into their app and beyond?

The SEED project has started to take the initiative to create NFT collections and a marketplace for them.

3. What is Bums?

Bums is a GameFi gaming platform with future rewards in cryptocurrency.

4. Which exchanges will be involved in the listings?

Expected listings on platforms such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX.

5. What should I do and study in preparation for listing?

Register and verify with the exchange, fund your exchange balance in advance and study short-spot strategy for trading on the listing and more.