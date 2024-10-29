Listing Major (MAJOR) - when is it planned and how much will the coin cost

Major - what is this project

Major is a mini-application in Telegram messenger, launched on July 3, 2024, where users can earn in-game currency that can be exchanged for project tokens in the future. The key features of the game are related to the accumulation of stars⭐️, which can be earned for inviting friends (referrals), subscriptions to the project’s social networks, completing tasks in the game center and for transactions in the TON blockchain.

Changes after October 1

In the official Telegram channel, the team announced that the countdown to listing will start on October 1, and with it the following changes to the game will be implemented:

Rewards for completing quests will be reduced by 50%. Cryptocurrency mining will decrease daily starting October 1. Inactive player ratings will be removed. All bots will be detected and blocked. If a player is out of the game for a long time, his rating will drop significantly.

These measures are due to the fact that some users of the game were abusing bots to complete tasks, which negatively affected the system. The reduction of rewards may leave only those who are really interested in the long-term development of the project in the system.

On which exchanges the listing is planned

As of today, there is no official information on which exchanges MAJOR token will be listed on. However, given the successful listings of tokens of other Telegram projects for this year: Catizen (Catizen - when CATI listing and on which exchanges | Project Analysis), Hamster Kombat (Listing of Hamster (Hamster) and how to prepare for it - step-by-step instructions), Notcoin, Dogs, Cats, X Empire, then among the possible options can be considered such popular platforms as:

Binance - one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world with a huge trading volume. Listing on Binance provides a high level of liquidity and trust from traders and investors.

Bybit - a well-known exchange for futures trading, which actively supports listings of new crypto projects.

OKX is another major exchange, popular among professional traders and presenting a wide range of services

HTX - one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Gate. io - one of the leading exchanges with solid experience in the crypto market since 2013.

BingX is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform founded in 2018.

Projected price of Major (MAJOR)

The price of Major token at the time of its listing will be determined by several factors: the total number of available coins on the market (supply), the amount of liquidity and demand from traders, investors and other market participants. There is a possibility that exchanges will soon open a pre-market, as has already happened with other projects in the Telegram ecosystem. This will allow predicting the approximate price of the token.

During the listing, you can make money on the spot by applying the short-spot strategy. Although direct shorting on the spot is prohibited, the Veles platform allows you to replicate the process of selling an asset and then buying it back at a lower price, which is called “spot shorting.”

For example, if you received $MAJOR tokens after airdrop and transferred them to the exchange, the bot will be able to gradually sell these tokens, placing buy orders at the same time at reduced prices. When the price goes up, the bot will realize the sale and buy the tokens back. The main risk of this strategy is to sell the asset at a lower price than the token can rise, but with Veles, this sale will be much more profitable than a manual one, thanks to the fast work of the algorithm. By launching the bot immediately after listing when the price rises, you will be able to sell your tokens at a higher value. The bot can always be customized by selecting the parameters you need. Read more about Veles Short-Spot Strategy.

The tokenomics of the project is known, in which it can be seen that the main part of the total supply of tokens will be distributed among the community in the form of airdrop, the rest is aimed at the development of the project and is subject to vesting (this is a procedure of blocking a certain amount of tokens for a certain period of time and their subsequent distribution after the fulfillment of selected conditions).

MAJOR tokenomics - Official structure:

80% is for the community:

60% is allocated to current players, without any blockchain.

20% is allocated to future community initiatives: incentives, farming and new stages of development.

20% - Marketing and Development:

These funds are earmarked for marketing, liquidity and future growth. The bulk will be distributed during the 10-month vesting period.

How a Major listing is important for investors and users

For users:

- The listing will give participants a chance to earn project tokens through their activity, and will also allow them to use the tokens for their own purposes.

- Users familiar with the game will not only be able to quickly sell the resulting coins, but also, if desired, to purchase them for use in gameplay or for investment purposes.

- Newcomers will be able to learn about the project and buy tokens on the exchange for their further use in the Major app.

For investors:

The opportunity to invest in the token in the early stages in order to capitalize on it later;

- Increased interest in the token can help to increase its price and, consequently, increase the income for the investor.

Plans for the project after listing

Since its launch, the project has become more and more enticing, with new mechanics being introduced to attract the interest of players. The Telegram channel reported that the most exciting things await users after the listing, and in preparation for this, the developers are gradually sharing information about the future utility of the token (the utility that this token will be able to provide to its owners):

MAJOR token will allow users to list their projects in user tasks, which will be a great opportunity for promotion.

Owners of +888 NFT numbers will be able to rent them out within the Major ecosystem and receive MAJOR tokens for it.

Users will be able to earn MAJOR tokens for their activity in the app’s game center.

Conclusion

Major is preparing to go live on all leading cryptocurrency exchanges, and this significant event may attract the attention of investors and market participants alike. The appearance of the new token is expected as a milestone that will take the project to the next level, offering additional incentives (rewards) and value to both players and investors. You should prepare in advance for the MAJOR token listing and closely follow all official news on social media to avoid missing key information.

Frequently asked questions

1. How is it possible to earn STARS in the Major game?

You can earn STARS by completing various tasks, inviting friends through referral links, conducting transactions on the TON blockchain and participating in mini-games.

2. How popular is the Major game in Telegram?

The Major game in Telegram has already attracted about 40 million users and is one of the leading games on the platform.

3. When is $MAJOR expected to be listed on exchanges?

At the moment there is no exact information about the listing date in official sources, but according to the team’s statement, the countdown started on October 1, so the event is expected to take place between October and November.

4. On which exchanges can the $MAJOR token be listed?

Analyzing past listings of telegram project tokens, we can assume that $MAJOR is most likely to be listed on exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, Gate.io, HTX and BingX.