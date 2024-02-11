Moonbix by Binance: Everything you need to know

Binance Moonbix bot is a game developed for Telegram from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, launched on September 19, 2024. The main goal is to accumulate points, which allows you to increase your position in the leaderboard.

How the gameplay is organized

The gameplay is quite simple, but still differs from the already familiar to users “tapalok”, after entering the application in the tab “Game” you need to click on the button “Play” on the screen will appear a starship with a moving mechanical claw, as well as bombs and points, the duration of one game - 45 seconds, in total 6 attempts are given, each of which is restored for 10 minutes, to collect points you need to click on them, if you do not miss, they will be successfully added to the total balance, if the claw captures a bomb, a certain number of points will be deducted from the balance. The first time you enter the game you get a bonus of 100 points, every next day this amount will increase, also points are awarded for inviting friends (referrals), completing game tasks and campaigns.

In the tab “Leaderboard” you can find out where you are in the overall top of players,

In the “Tasks” tab you can fulfill already existing tasks, as well as keep track of new ones,

In the “Surprise” tab you are offered to register on the exchange and invite a friend to go through the same procedure to get the opportunity to participate in the future awards drawing.

Moonbix main features

- The gaming bot already has over 15 million users.

- There are 6 million people subscribed to the official mini-app Moonbix channel.

- The official representative of the game is the Binance exchange.

- There are partnerships with well-known Telegram projects such as Notcoin, Dogs, Catizen.

Airdrop from Moonbix

In their official Telegram channel, the developers informed players that they are not going to release the $Moonbix token, and all rumors about it are false news. Nevertheless, there have already been several campaigns organized with the support of partners and the Binance exchange itself, in which users could participate by fulfilling prerequisites and thus earn cryptocurrency. The project has clearly indicated its intention to continue to run similar initiatives for active users through various airdrops in the future.

What rewards are given for

Currently, users can earn game points by completing the tasks of connecting their accounts to the exchange and WEB 3 wallet to the bot, inviting friends and participating in the game as a space explorer.

Cryptocurrency rewards are available when participating in promotions with the Binance exchange and its partners, with a verified account being a mandatory requirement. It is still unclear exactly what the in-game points are for and how the position in the leaderboard will affect the game, but the developers claim that these points will have a high value in the future and will reward their owners.

Conclusion

The game appeared on the market relatively recently and has a powerful representative in the person of one of the largest crypto exchanges. It has already managed to demonstrate the direction of its development, offering non-standard gameplay and the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency through participation in various promotions. Therefore, it is important to follow this project in order not to miss interesting opportunities and events that may arise in the future.

Frequently asked questions

1. When is the listing and airdrop of Binance Moonbix?

According to the team’s statements, there are no plans to create, distribute and list the project’s own token, to be aware of possible changes you should subscribe to the app’s official channels.

2. How can players earn points in Moonbix Telegram game?

Points can be earned by playing as a space explorer, logging in daily, inviting friends, completing in-game tasks and participating in exclusive campaigns.

3. Does it make sense to participate in the Moonbix project?

It is certainly worth participating if you are interested in this project. In the future, there is a chance of having your own token, which means that you can get an airdrop that can be effectively used on the listing.