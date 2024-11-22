Not Pixel is a project developed by the Notcoin team. As the listing date approaches, it garners increasing interest from both new players and long-time Notcoin enthusiasts. Its launch and expected listing on exchanges have become one of the hottest topics in the crypto community.

In this article, we’ll explore what Not Pixel is, how to play the game, when to expect its listing, and what the token price forecasts are.

Not Pixel — Project Overview

Not Pixel is a next-generation blockchain game combining pixel art with Web3 technologies. The game focuses on user interaction with a digital canvas, which players must paint according to templates and specific colors. This can be done through direct clicks or touches, as well as with various in-game tools that enhance point collection. These tools can be purchased in the in-game store using Telegram stars, Toncoin, Notcoin, or Dogs tokens.

To start playing, access the mini-app and click the "Start" button. You’ll enter the main menu and see the canvas.

App Interface:

The upper left corner houses a dropdown menu with sections such as: Tournament Ratings (leaderboards for squads and players) Secrets (enter codes here to win prizes) Daily tasks (earn extra tools for daily on-chain transactions of at least 0.2 Ton) History (track your gameplay activity and PX points earned).

At the center of the top panel is your profile, displaying your PX points. Here, you’ll find: Tasks — activities that reward you with in-game currency. Boosts — three upgrades (Rewards for pixel repainting, Energy recovery speed, Charge limits). These can be enhanced using earned points.

The top right corner features the Shop, where you can purchase tools with Telegram stars to improve your efficiency in collecting points.

Gameplay Mechanics

The core objective is to paint the template in the correct colors. Each correctly painted pixel rewards you with +4 PX. However, points are not awarded for incorrectly colored pixels or painting outside the template.

Key gameplay aspects:

Pixel Limits — The number of pixels you can paint, reward size, and energy recovery speed depend on your upgrades in the Boosts section. Even at maximum upgrades, you must wait for energy to recover. Tools — Tools like the Eyedropper and Speed mode can improve efficiency: Eyedropper: Instantly selects the color of any pixel clicked, saving time.

Speed mode: Allows pixels to be painted immediately in the chosen color by clicking anywhere on the canvas. Passive Mining — The reward depends on the total number of pixels painted and lasts up to 8 hours. Referral System — You earn 16% of your friend’s PX points and a one-time reward of 8 PX for inviting them.

Expected Listing Date

The team initially announced that the Not Pixel token would officially list on exchanges in November 2024 (by November 30, 2024). As of November 18, 2024, no official announcements about the listing have been made. With less than two weeks remaining, updates regarding the suspension of point farming or listing dates may soon be released, or these events may be postponed.

Expected Exchanges for Not Pixel (PX)

While no official announcements have been made, based on past Telegram-related listings, the token may debut on centralized exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io and BingX.

Token Price Forecast

Currently, it’s nearly impossible to predict the token's price due to the lack of information about its total supply, tokenomics, or pre-market conditions. However, the following factors may influence its value:

Interest in the Project — Unique gameplay, an active community, endorsements from prominent figures, and reputable creators may boost the token’s price. Tokenomics — A limited supply could increase demand and drive up its value. Trading Volume — The listing may attract significant interest, leading to price volatility as early players decide whether to hold or sell their tokens. Market Conditions — A bull market could lead to higher prices, while a bearish trend may temper enthusiasm and lower valuations.

Experts generally agree that the token’s long-term value will rise due to the game’s popularity and ecosystem growth.

Airdrop Details

After the farming phase ends, PX points will be converted into project tokens and distributed via airdrop to players.

How to Prepare for the Not Pixel Listing

Ensure you have a verified Telegram Wallet, Ton Space, or another Ton wallet. Create KYC-verified accounts on a few centralized exchanges, as the listing platforms remain unknown. Follow official project updates on social media for timely announcements. For effective trading during the listing, consider familiarizing yourself with the short-spot strategy available through Veles trading bots.

Conclusion

Not Pixel is a promising project that blends gaming mechanics with cryptocurrency, drawing attention worldwide. The expected token listing in November 2024 has generated excitement among both players and investors. With its potential to follow in Notcoin’s footsteps as a major player in GameFi, the token could become a valuable asset. Join the game now to maximize the farming phase before it ends.

FAQ