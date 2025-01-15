The SEED project is actively attracting the attention of the cryptocurrency community due to its mini-application and earning opportunities in Telegram. The SEED token listing promises to be a significant event for both the community and the project as a whole. In this article, we will take a closer look at the SEED project, its features, all the ways to earn money and expectations from its listing.

SEED - project overview

SEED is a mini-application inside the Telegram social network. The main goal of the platform is to unite users for community development, improving game functionality and interaction in the application for fun and rewards. SEED provides a wide gaming functionality to develop your tree .

Key features of the SEED project:

Token Mining: The main method of mining tokens comes at the expense of passive mining and compared to the already well-known mechanics of tap on the screen, it takes less time, attention and makes the mining process more automated and practical.

Development Boosts: To increase the speed and number of tokens mined, there are many options to pump the tree. These mechanics provide active users with favorable opportunities to increase their level in the game and increase the final airdrop of project tokens.

Profitable referral system: The game has a multi-level referral system where both parties can get privileges.

Mini-games inside the application: In addition to the main game mechanics, there are several other types of interesting games inside the application, within which you can also get game currency.

Blocking and burning game balances of inactive players: This mechanic allows you to identify the true participant who shows interest in the project and cut off all other passive players. As a result, this policy will have a positive impact on the final airdrop distribution for active users.

How you can earn money in SEED

There are several ways to earn money in the SEED mini-app:

Airdrop project tokens: For showing game activity in the development of their account, users will be rewarded with airdrop tokens depending on the number of points on the game balance.

NFT: Within the application through the pumping of characters, many of them became NFT, which in the future may have some value. The project developers plan to launch an NFT marketplace on the basis of their application, and the first NFT collections are already available on the OKX exchange marketplace.

Project tokenomics

SEED tokenomics is designed with the long-term sustainability of the project in mind:

70% of $SEED tokens are allocated to the community.

30% of the total supply is allocated to further development of the project, liquidity, partners, investors and team.

When SEED will be listed

The process of game currency mining ends on January 15, the preliminary date of $SEED listing is expected between January and February 2025, but there are no official announcements from the team about the listing date yet, it will be confirmed on the project resources. To avoid missing important SEED project news, follow them on social media and on their website.

Which exchanges may list SEED

It is expected that $SEED tokens will be listed on leading crypto exchanges such as:

These exchanges have already established themselves as platforms for similar Telegram projects.

Preparing for SEED listing

One of the most important steps in preparing for the listing of the $SEED token is to have an exchange account:

Decide on an exchange: choose a platform from the list above, or preferably several of them. Register: create an account using your e-mail or phone number. Verify: provide proof of identity (KYC). Fund your account: transfer funds (e.g. USDT, ETH, BTC or other cryptocurrency) to your exchange account. Set up notifications: enable alerts on exchanges for listings and promotions.

How much you can earn

It is not possible to make a preliminary forecast of the value of $SEED tokens during the listing period. Since there is still no accurate data on the final token sapplay, the list of all centralized exchanges, partners and the level of demand for the token.

At the time of writing it is known about partnerships with OKX exchange and SUI Foundation to work on the NFT project, these and many other major partnerships can significantly affect the value of the token in time of listing and in the future. At the same time, regardless of the value of the token in time of its listing on the platforms, everyone has the opportunity to make money, thanks to the short-spot strategy, which is available with the use of convenient trading bots Veles.

Conclusion

SEED is a pioneering project that combines cryptocurrency technology, NFT and game mechanics. Its success will depend on community activity, partnerships and quality of implementation. Be prepared for the listing procedure in advance to maximize all earning opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is SEED?

SEED is a mini-application within the Telegram social network where you can earn project tokens and NFT tokens.

2. When will the $SEED token be listed on exchanges?

The team has not announced the exact date yet, but it is expected that this event will take place in January-February 2025.

3. On which centralized exchanges will $SEED be available?

The full list of exchanges that will list is not yet known, but potential platforms are as follows: Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io, BingX.

4. What kind of earnings should I expect in SEED?

Total earnings depend on the initial value of the token and its growth after listing, as well as the number of airdrop received and the rarity of NFT.

5. How to get started with $SEED?

Register on the exchange, pass verification and follow the announcements about token listing.