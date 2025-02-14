Cryptocurrency market is a chance to make money, but why waste time and nerves when you can trust trading bots? Ready-made solutions from Veles Finance will help you automate the process and increase your profits - whether you are a beginner or a pro. Take a look at our showcase and choose your perfect assistant!









Why are bots your path to success?

24/7: Work while you rest.

No emotion: Just cold calculation and strategy.

For everyone: Easy for beginners, flexible for experts.









Top 8 bots from Veles Finance: choose yours





$1 Top Bot Suitable for: Those who want to start with minimal investment.

What it does: Uses trends and indicators (ATR, RSI, SuperTrend) for accurate trades.

Feature: Only 1 USDT deposit - perfect for a test!Min Dep Bot



Min Dep Bot Suitable for: Beginners with a small budget.

What it does: Trades with minimal risk, locking in 0.5% profit.

Feature: Start with 50 USDT and grow gradually.



Trade Smart with $50 Suitable for: Those looking for a balance between risk and return.

What it does: Analyzes trends (MACD) and levels (Mean Reversion) for a 1% profit.

Feature: Smart trading with 50 USDT deposit.



1 Ord + Stop Loss Who it's good for: Those who like control and safety.

What it does: Opens one trade with a clear stop loss of 8%.

Feature: Simple and protects a deposit of 100 USDT.



RSI Grid Who it suits: Experienced traders who like grid strategy.

What it does: Trades based on RSI with martingale for profit growth.

Feature: 300 USDT deposit and flexible order grid.



BNB Miner Who it suits: Fans of BNB and stable income.

What it does: Earns 3% in BNB with Bollinger and Chaikin.

Feature: Turns 300 USDT into ASIC.



BTC Spot Who it suits: Fans of bitcoin and spot trading.

What it does: Uses MACD and Donchian for accurate entries.

Feature: 500 USDT deposit for a solid start.



Fast Start Bot Suitable for: Those who want to get into the game quickly. What it does: Distributes orders with a minimum profit of 0.5%. Feature: 1000 USDT and no leverage - pure speed!









How to start your bot?

Register on Veles Finance. Choose a bot from the showcase. Customize or use ready-made parameters. Run it and watch the results.



Recommendation: Use backtests to test without risk!









Risks? We've got your back!

Trading is always a risk, but with Veles bots it is under control:

Start with small amounts.

Set stop losses.

Check statistics in real time.









Why Veles Finance?

Trust: Thousands of traders are already with us.

Simplicity: The interface is clear at a glance.

Support: Experts on call 24/7.









Your move - choose a bot!

Ready-made bots from Veles Finance are your chance to trade smarter and more efficiently. From $1 to $1000, from beginner to pro - find your helper and get started now!





Try it for free



The settings presented in the selection are of an introductory nature and should not be taken as a direct guide to action or financial advice.