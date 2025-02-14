back
    Date of publication: 14.02.2025
    Time to read: 4 minutes
    Views: 397

    Find your trading assistant

    Cryptocurrency market is a chance to make money, but why waste time and nerves when you can trust trading bots? Ready-made solutions from Veles Finance will help you automate the process and increase your profits - whether you are a beginner or a pro. Take a look at our showcase and choose your perfect assistant!



    Why are bots your path to success?

    • 24/7: Work while you rest.
    • No emotion: Just cold calculation and strategy.
    • For everyone: Easy for beginners, flexible for experts.



    Top 8 bots from Veles Finance: choose yours


    1. $1 Top Bot
      • Suitable for: Those who want to start with minimal investment.
      • What it does: Uses trends and indicators (ATR, RSI, SuperTrend) for accurate trades.
      • Feature: Only 1 USDT deposit - perfect for a test!Min Dep Bot

    2. Min Dep Bot
      • Suitable for: Beginners with a small budget.
      • What it does: Trades with minimal risk, locking in 0.5% profit.
      • Feature: Start with 50 USDT and grow gradually.

    3. Trade Smart with $50
      • Suitable for: Those looking for a balance between risk and return.
      • What it does: Analyzes trends (MACD) and levels (Mean Reversion) for a 1% profit.
      • Feature: Smart trading with 50 USDT deposit.

    4. 1 Ord + Stop Loss
      • Who it's good for: Those who like control and safety.
      • What it does: Opens one trade with a clear stop loss of 8%.
      • Feature: Simple and protects a deposit of 100 USDT.

    5. RSI Grid
      • Who it suits: Experienced traders who like grid strategy.
      • What it does: Trades based on RSI with martingale for profit growth.
      • Feature: 300 USDT deposit and flexible order grid.

    6. BNB Miner
      • Who it suits: Fans of BNB and stable income.
      • What it does: Earns 3% in BNB with Bollinger and Chaikin.
      • Feature: Turns 300 USDT into ASIC.

    7. BTC Spot
      • Who it suits: Fans of bitcoin and spot trading.
      • What it does: Uses MACD and Donchian for accurate entries.
      • Feature: 500 USDT deposit for a solid start.

    8. Fast Start Bot
      1. Suitable for: Those who want to get into the game quickly.
      2. What it does: Distributes orders with a minimum profit of 0.5%.
      3. Feature: 1000 USDT and no leverage - pure speed!


    How to start your bot?

    1. Register on Veles Finance.
    2. Choose a bot from the showcase.
    3. Customize or use ready-made parameters.
    4. Run it and watch the results.

      Recommendation: Use backtests to test without risk!


    Risks? We've got your back!

    Trading is always a risk, but with Veles bots it is under control:

    • Start with small amounts.
    • Set stop losses.
    • Check statistics in real time.


    Why Veles Finance?

    • Trust: Thousands of traders are already with us.
    • Simplicity: The interface is clear at a glance.
    • Support: Experts on call 24/7.


    Your move - choose a bot!

    Ready-made bots from Veles Finance are your chance to trade smarter and more efficiently. From $1 to $1000, from beginner to pro - find your helper and get started now!

    Try it for free


    The settings presented in the selection are of an introductory nature and should not be taken as a direct guide to action or financial advice.

