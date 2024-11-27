Veles Trader — Trade, Compete, and Win!

To celebrate Veles' third anniversary, we are launching a trading competition! This is your chance not only to showcase your trading skills but also to emerge victorious and claim your share of the $2,000 USDT prize pool and exclusive mystery gift boxes!

Who Can Participate?

Any trader using the Veles platform can join! Whether you're trading on spot or futures, you have a chance to win. Both categories will have separate winners.

How Are Points Calculated?

Your results will be evaluated across four categories:

PnL (Net Profit)

Number of Trades

Total Profit

Trade Volume

Each category offers up to 10 points, with a maximum score of 40 points. The better your results, the higher your chances of claiming the top spot!

Prizes for Winners

🏅 1st Place: $300 USDT

🥈 2nd Place: $200 USDT

🥉 3rd Place: $150 USDT

📈 4th–10th Places: $50 USDT each

Plus, the top 10 winners in each category will receive free access to Veles backtesting tools for a month. Refine your strategies and become even more successful!

How to Participate?

Start trading on the Veles platform. Track your performance. Earn points and climb the leaderboard.

Competition Period

The competition runs from December 1 to December 26, 2024.

Winners will be announced by December 31, 2024.

Start trading now and secure your chance to win big!