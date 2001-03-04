

Veles is celebrating its two-year anniversary! Throughout this time, we have been enhancing the platform and offering numerous features to optimize your trading experience.

To celebrate, we are launching contests where you can win valuable prizes.





VELES LUCKY | $15 on the platform per story.

Post your trading results since you started trading on Veles in your instagram stories.

Click Share in the dashboard on the right to take a screenshot of your results.

Share your results in Instagram Stories or in a post and tag our account @veles.finance.world so we can see your entry.

Make sure that you made your account visible and not to delete stories for 24 hours.

We will distribute $15 to cover commissions among the three participants who fully complete the requirements. Winners will be chosen using a randomizer.

Deadline is December 25th.





VELES MENTOR | $150 to the exchange account + holiday box.

Help your friend launch a bot and get a chance to win $150 to your exchange account.

Create your own referral link and invite your friend to sign up using it.

The winner will be the one who invites the most friends who have started bots on Veles.

Send your referral link to the Telegram account @VelesSupport with the word "PARTICIPATE" in one message

This way we will be able to track all participants of the contest.

The deadline is December 25.





VELES PRO | $200 to the exchange account + holiday box.

Win a prize for:

• Positive PnL

• Amount of trades

• Profit

• Position volume

All contest results are summarized and reflected in the Rankings Table.

For example, if you made the highest amount of trades, you get 10 points, which are added to your other trading results.

The participant with the highest number of points will become the winner.

The deadline is December 29.

The results of the contests will be summarized by January 31.