About company

Veles was founded in late 2021 with a mission to provide an automated and simple trading solution for users with minimal trading knowledge.

We realize that trading can seem like a complicated and confusing thing to do. However, we believe that with the right approach, trading can be easy and simple. And all the user needs to do is just to get started. And our platform is the best guide to the world of crypto finance.





Veles Principles:

1. We are not afraid of competition, as we develop our own technologies and explore new opportunities to offer users effective tools.

2. We put the interests and needs of our users first. Our main priority is to provide high quality service and support.

3. In our team we gather only the top-level experts and professionals with broad competencies. Thanks to this we can ensure reliability and high quality of our service.