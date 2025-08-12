Ready to conquer the cryptocurrency Olympus? World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025 is the world's largest cryptocurrency trading competition with an incredible prize pool of $10,000,000 USDT!

Join our Veles team — we are one of the most technologically advanced platforms for algorithmic trading with the best backtests — and become part of our winning history!

Last year, 400 Veles users received guaranteed prizes from Bybit, and we ranked 9th in the CIS in the tournament. Registration is now open — it's time to take action!

Why participate with Veles?

Proven strategies that our bots will use to help you outperform your competitors.

And if you are not yet registered with Bybit, we give you 7 days of free access to our reflink platform.

Join our team and boost your results together with other traders, and share a prize pool of $10,000,000! The higher the team's result, the more rewards for everyone!

Veles will play 40 PRO backtest subscriptions among everyone who joins the tournament with our team!

And super bonuses for participants:

Powerful bots to get you started - unique tools for effective performance and an edge over your competitors.

Special tournament group in the community - where you can share experiences, settings and strategies for growing results!

At Veles, we are confident that our bots and strategies are your key to success in WSOT 2025.