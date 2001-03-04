Trading bot for CommEX

Using the Veles platform for CommEX, you can trade digital currencies with bots! Freeing yourself from manual trading and working with complex charts. With Veles you can set up a bot for classic Spot on CommEX, as well as for trading perpetual futures contracts.

CommEX exchange was founded in 2023 – the company bought a share of the Russian business from Binance. This came after the world’s largest exchange announced its intention to leave the Russian market.

Sign up on the CommEX exchange via Veles link.

CommEX Commissions

More about the Veles platform

Veles is designed to trade cryptocurrency using bots. Veles is a no-code platform with a simple and clear interface. It will be suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The main goal of Veles trading bots is to simplify the trading process and maximize profits.

To start using Veles bots, it’s enough to choose a ready-made strategy or use the optimal set of built-in indicators to develop your own strategy. It’s possible to trade on both rising and falling prices of an asset. To trade as a single pair, or work together with a whole cluster of trading tools.

How much do Veles services cost?

The user pays nothing if the bots do not generate income. The commission for using the service begins to be charged only from the moment the bot generates profit. The commission is 20% of the profit, but no more than 50 USD per month, for each of three types of trading: SPOT, Futures USDS-M, Futures Coin-M.

What is the advantage of Veles bots?

VELES is a simple and convenient platform for creating bots on the cryptocurrency market for those who want to trade, but do not spend all their free time on it. Veles allows you to trade smoothly. We have thought out an easy and clear interface for you to understand what to do and how to configure everything at once. We have taken all the hard work and laid the necessary strategies in advance in the basis of the behavior of bots, and made a convenient template for you. All you need to do is to choose a strategy to your liking – conservative, moderate or aggressive, and launch a ready-made bot for a quick start. It will not take you more than 3 minutes to launch a ready template.

Read more about indicators and ready strategies in our WIKI

Do I need to download Veles or keep my computer turned on for the bots to work?

The user does not need to keep the computer turned on 24/7, because the bot functions from cloud storage.

How do I connect the Veles interface to CommEX using a personal API key?

The Wiki has all the step-by-step instructions on how to create a CommEX API key and connect to the Veles platform.

What are the risks of using the Veles platform with CommEX?

Using the Veles platform with CommEX is completely safe. The system is designed specifically to work on crypto exchanges, has passed security audits and is time-tested. The CommEX API key stores exclusively encrypted information about transactions. For maximum security, when creating an API key, make sure that the withdrawal option is disabled. For this reason, the platform cannot access your funds.



We have written more about API key and its connection in WIKI.