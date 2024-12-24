The mini application Bums in the social network Telegram has become quite popular among a large number of users, as it contains simple and at the same time interesting, multi-level game mechanics in the form of improving the character and passing various quests. In this article, let's analyze the project, as well as its upcoming airdrop and listing.

BUMS game - project overview

The BUMS game is a unique blockchain project. It is a project of the Play-to-Earn sector, which has an exciting gaming ecosystem with the possibility to get project tokens after TGE. The main essence of the game is to improve the level of the game character through various game features:

By using the already familiar mechanics of dragging on the character, you can get in-game currency, the size of which depends on the level of the character's upgrade.

Increase the extraction of game coins can be with the help of the upgrade center.

Performing various quests and social tasks (subscriptions/reposts/reactions/reviews of materials).

Inviting referrals - the game has a referral system that allows you to earn additional in-game currency as a bonus for inviting participants.

Passive mining - for a certain amount of Telegram stars you can purchase auto tap for 1 to 72 hours. This system allows you to mine currency without player participation.

Interaction with the blockchain - game currency is also credited for making a transaction on the TON blockchain.

When will the BUMS listing take place

The BUMS token listing date will be a key event for all project participants. According to the official information published by the project team in their Telegram channel in November 2024, TGE, airdrop and listing are planned to take place during Q1 (January, February, March) 2025, this will open new opportunities for players, traders and investors. More precise information about the time and place of the listing will be announced on the official channels of the project.

When the BUMS Airdrop will take place

BUMS Airdrop is a unique opportunity for users to get tokens for free. It is planned that it will take place shortly before the listing, that is also tentatively in Q1 2025. The main criteria for getting airdrop have already been announced in the Telegram channel - character level, number of referrals and contribution to the game. Keep an eye on the official announcements so you don't miss out on the key details of the BUMS token distribution.

Which exchanges can list BUMS

At the moment (December 2024) there is no official information about partnerships with exchanges where Bums will be listed, but it is highly likely to be held on popular exchanges that already support similar game projects in the Telegram ecosystem. Among the potential listing platforms are the following:

These exchanges are known for their active participation in supporting promising gaming tokens and provide users with a wide range of trading tools.

Preparing for BUMS listing

In order to participate in the listing and start trading BUMS tokens, you need to:

Register on one of the exchanges where the project will be listed. Pass the process of identity verification (KYC). Deposit BUMS tokens to the account using fiat money or cryptocurrency. Wait for the listing date and purchase tokens at the start of trading/sell tokens received by airdrop or keep for long-term storage.

These actions will allow you to become one of the first participants in the BUMS market and maximize your profits.

How much you can earn from BUMS

Potential income from BUMS token airdrop depends on many factors:

The initial price of the token. Usually during the listing, the value of the asset due to increased volatility and and hype fluctuates a lot in a short period of time.

Growth in popularity of the project. The more users get involved in the game and generally learn about the project, the higher the demand for tokens.

Utility (application). The project team has already stated that the token will have a practical application within the game after listing, this may cause its value and value to increase.

Market. The influence of the general market situation on cryptocurrencies also plays a significant role.

If we consider the possibilities of making money from Bums listings besides getting airdrop from the project, we can use a highly effective short-spot trading strategy to trade listings on the spot with the help of Veles Finance cryptobots.

Conclusion

BUMS is a promising project that attracts the attention of gamers and investors alike. The combination of a unique gaming concept and the future availability of its token makes it a great candidate for investment. Listing and airdrop are important stages in the development of the project, which provide users with the opportunity to earn and support an innovative product.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When exactly will the BUMS listing take place?

The exact date is still unknown, it will be announced on the official channels of the project in the first quarter of 2025.

2. What are the criteria to get airdrop?

The team announced 3 main criteria for getting airdrop: character level, number of referrals and contribution to the game.

3. Which exchanges will support the listing?

There have been no announcements from exchanges and the project about the listing, probably it will be held on the following exchanges - Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io и BingX

4. Do I need verification to participate in the listing?

Yes, most exchanges require a KYC process for trading and deposit/withdrawal.

5. Can I earn from listing without participating in airdrop?

Yes, you can earn not only by participating in token airdrop but also by trading cryptocurrencies using short-spot strategy.