The world of cryptocurrencies is full of unusual terms that help traders describe the behavior of market players. In the first part of our review, we talked about whales, bears, bulls, and moose, which have already become classics of crypto jargon. However, the crypto zoo does not end there. In addition to the usual symbols, you can find sharks, hamsters, and wolves on the exchange. Each of these animals symbolizes a certain style of investor or trader behavior. Understanding these images allows you to quickly navigate market dynamics, recognize participants' strategies, and better predict their actions.

How sharks influence the market

Sharks in the world of cryptocurrencies occupy an intermediate position between large whales and smaller traders. They are participants who own significant but not dominant amounts of assets.

Unlike whales, which often act slowly and on a large scale, sharks are usually more aggressive and swift. They actively take advantage of volatility, make quick trades, and can influence the price of individual coins or manipulate the price in the short term.

Sharks often prey on inexperienced investors. They can create artificial price fluctuations, provoke market movement in the desired direction, and catch those who react impulsively. Their strategy is to use small manipulations and profit from panic or excitement among small participants, using their liquidity. Unlike whales, sharks act selectively, choosing profitable moments to enter and exit the market.

Who is a hamster in trading

In crypto slang, a hamster is a novice investor who buys assets based on emotions rather than analysis. Such market participants often follow the trend, believe in sensational news, buy at peaks and sell at dips, locking in losses. Their behavior largely shapes the mass dynamics of the market, as it is hamsters who most often create increased demand during periods of rapid growth and mass sell-offs during periods of decline.

It is important to note that the term “hamster” refers exclusively to the behavior of traders, not to specific tokens. Therefore, it should not be confused with the cryptocurrency Hamster Coin. As disappointing as the situation of the hamsters themselves may be, they play an important role in the ecosystem. Hamsters push the market towards sharp movements, creating opportunities for more experienced players who know how to use their impulsive decisions to their advantage.

Wolves in crypto

Wolves in the cryptocurrency environment are experienced and aggressive traders who hunt alone or in small groups. They are well versed in market trends, know how to analyze news, charts, and volumes, and are quick to make decisions. Wolves often use risky strategies, play on margins and derivatives, and their trades are designed to maximize profits in the short term.

Unlike sharks, wolves do not rely on large capital, but on accurate calculations, cold analysis, and confidence in their own strategies. They prefer not to attract attention and work quietly, but their actions sometimes have a greater impact on the market than meets the eye. Among traders, wolves are considered high-level players who know how to not only protect their capital, but also find opportunities where others see only risk.

Other animals in crypto slang

In this article and the first part, we have covered the most popular terms. However, there are other recognizable figures that are less common but still deserve attention.

Sheep are traders who blindly follow the crowd. They buy assets when the price has already skyrocketed and sell them in a moment of panic, often incurring losses. Their behavior is predictable and easily exploited by more experienced market participants. Where sheep move en masse, artificially inflated demand or price crashes often occur, and this knowledge helps other traders better navigate the dynamics.

There are also turtles — participants who choose long-term strategies and rarely make trades. The “turtle method” is a legendary trading strategy developed by Richard Dennis that teaches beginners how to make money on the stock market by strictly following mechanical rules to profit from stable trends. Unlike active players, turtles bet on stability, and it is they who often get the maximum profit in the long term, for example, in the case of large projects such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

In crypto slang, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have become symbols of speculative investment and often behave unpredictably. When “dogs” start to grow, the market is usually accompanied by a surge of hype, jokes, and memes, and inexperienced investors rush en masse in pursuit of quick profits.

Sometimes you can also find rabbits, symbolizing traders who constantly “hop” between coins in the hope of finding the perfect entry point. Their goal is to quickly catch the moment of growth, but more often than not, they risk missing the trend or entering too late. In other words, they are the complete opposite of turtles. Rabbits act impulsively and rarely stick to a clear strategy.

Why traders need to know crypto jargon

Understanding crypto slang is not just a matter of curiosity, but a real tool for more thoughtful trading through the perception of images that are understandable to everyone. Terms help you quickly navigate analytics, forecasts, and discussions, and also allow you to better understand the motivation of market participants. Knowing them all helps you assess the likelihood of sharp price movements and make more informed decisions in the market.

To dive deeper into the world of crypto jargon and master the full trader's glossary, we recommend checking out the detailed crypto trader's glossary. It will be an excellent knowledge base for those who are not yet familiar with all crypto terms.