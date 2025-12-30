December 2025 | Monthly results with Veles

After hitting a historic high in October, Bitcoin ended the year in a wide range of $80,000–90,000, remaining about a third below its peak.

Liquidity became more selective, with some capital flowing into stablecoins and traditional assets, and volatility shifting to sharp impulses towards key levels.

For manual trading, this context means ‘a lot of noise, few transparent entry points.’

For Veles, December was a month of fundamental updates. We focused on making the platform more autonomous and user-friendly, from mobile applications and terminals to brokerage programmes and backtesting engines.

Veles statistics for December 2025

⚡️ Trading volume: $520M

⚡️ Total user profit: $1.69M

⚡️ Record profit day: $290K

⚡️ Number of closed trades: 1.34M

These figures are the result of systematic trading: strategies and bots continue to work even when the market is stuck in a sideways trend and many participants prefer to simply wait.

In December, we took another step towards a full-fledged ecosystem by launching the Veles mobile app for Android users.

Now:

you can monitor and manage active trades (average, close) directly from your smartphone;

gain full control over bots: start, stop, enter into a trade;

view statistics and strategy results;

manage your account and API keys in a single interface.

Upcoming updates will add trade charts and access to backtests so that the app can be used not only for management but also for analysis.

In December, we also expanded full backtesting mode on Binance Spot.

Key points:

Almost nine years of history are available for BTC.

The Veles infrastructure now stores over 400 GB of market candlestick data.

this allows you to run strategies through nearly a decade of asset history in a matter of seconds.

In practical terms, this means that you can see how a strategy would have performed over the long term: during rallies, declines, flat periods, and transition periods before launching the bot in the real market.

A separate focus for December is the backtest infrastructure. We are creating the fastest backtest engine in existence: modern, linearly scalable, ready to work on tens of thousands of CPU cores.

The full engine is still in development, but already now:

access to its ‘heart’ — the entry point calculation module — is open;

restrictions on the number of requests to this module within the PRO subscription have been removed;

you can simultaneously run more hypotheses and complex strategies without fear of hitting limits.

This is a step towards a state where the transition from idea to proven setup takes minutes, not hours.

December results and outlook

December was not a month of new highs in the market, but it was an important milestone for the infrastructure and all Veles users:

Our mission remains unchanged: to help traders build strategies and bots that are not focused on a single successful month, but on working in different phases of the cycle, from euphoria to prolonged consolidation.

And we wish you Happy New Year, our dear traders! Always yours, Veles Team!